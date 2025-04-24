Login
Latest News
Hybrid Cars May Receive EV-Level Incentives Under Delhi's New Draft Policy New Mercedes-Benz CLA LWB Debuts At Auto Shanghai 2025; Gets A 75 mm Longer WheelbaseMatter Aera Electric Motorcycle To Go On Sale In Delhi, Mumbai And 6 Other Cities By June 2025Oben Rorr EZ Now Available With Eight-Year Extended Battery WarrantySkoda Reveals Electric Motorcycle: Meet The Slavia B Cafe Racer Design Study
New Cars
New Bikes
Used Cars
Awards 2025

Matter Aera Electric Motorcycle To Go On Sale In Delhi, Mumbai And 6 Other Cities By June 2025

In the next 45 days, the Aera will be made available in Mumbai, Pune, Delhi and more.
By car&bike Team

1 mins read

Published on April 24, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Matter Aera is offered in two variants
  • Prices currently start at Rs 1.74 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • Gets a 5 kWh battery pack: claimed range of 178 km

Electric vehicle manufacturer Matter has announced offering its Aera electric motorcycle to eight more cities across India. In the coming 45 days, the Aera will be available in Pune, Delhi, Chennai, Coimbatore, Mumbai, Jaipur, Surat, and Rajkot. Customers in these cities can book the motorcycle through the company’s official website or via the e-commerce platform Flipkart. 

 

Also Read: Matter Aera 5000+ First Ride Review

  

Matter Aera5000 12

The Aera is available in two variants: the Aera 5000 and the Aera 5000+. The former is priced at Rs 1.74 lakh, while the latter is offered at Rs 1.84 lakh (both ex-showroom). Both versions are equipped with a 5 kWh battery pack, delivering a claimed range of 178 km on a single charge under IDC testing standards. Powering the motorcycle is an 11.5 kW motor, enabling it to accelerate from 0 to 40 kmph in 2.8 seconds and reach a top speed of 105 kmph. The motor is paired with a 4-speed HyperShift manual transmission, while there are four riding modes: Eco, City, Sport, and Park Assist. 

  Matter Aera5000 6

In terms of features, the Aera gets a 7-inch touchscreen display that manages riding modes and supports smartphone connectivity for navigation, over-the-air updates, music and call controls, and rider analytics. The Matterverse mobile app offers additional features such as remote lock/unlock, live vehicle data, geo-fencing, and ride control. The motorcycle also includes a smart key system. 

 

Also Read: Skoda Reveals Electric Motorcycle: Meet The Slavia B Cafe Racer Design Study

  Matter Aera5000 21

The Aera rides on 17-inch tubeless tyres and has a kerb weight of 168 kg, while the seat height stands at 790 mm. Matter is offering a standard warranty of three years or 45,000 kilometres on both the motorcycle and its battery pack, whichever comes first. 

# Matter EV# Matter Aera Motorcycle# Matter Bikes in India# Electric Motorcycles# Bikes# Electric Two-wheelers# Two Wheelers
