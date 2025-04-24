Matter Aera Electric Motorcycle To Go On Sale In Delhi, Mumbai And 6 Other Cities By June 2025

Electric vehicle manufacturer Matter has announced offering its Aera electric motorcycle to eight more cities across India. In the coming 45 days, the Aera will be available in Pune, Delhi, Chennai, Coimbatore, Mumbai, Jaipur, Surat, and Rajkot. Customers in these cities can book the motorcycle through the company’s official website or via the e-commerce platform Flipkart.

The Aera is available in two variants: the Aera 5000 and the Aera 5000+. The former is priced at Rs 1.74 lakh, while the latter is offered at Rs 1.84 lakh (both ex-showroom). Both versions are equipped with a 5 kWh battery pack, delivering a claimed range of 178 km on a single charge under IDC testing standards. Powering the motorcycle is an 11.5 kW motor, enabling it to accelerate from 0 to 40 kmph in 2.8 seconds and reach a top speed of 105 kmph. The motor is paired with a 4-speed HyperShift manual transmission, while there are four riding modes: Eco, City, Sport, and Park Assist.

In terms of features, the Aera gets a 7-inch touchscreen display that manages riding modes and supports smartphone connectivity for navigation, over-the-air updates, music and call controls, and rider analytics. The Matterverse mobile app offers additional features such as remote lock/unlock, live vehicle data, geo-fencing, and ride control. The motorcycle also includes a smart key system.

The Aera rides on 17-inch tubeless tyres and has a kerb weight of 168 kg, while the seat height stands at 790 mm. Matter is offering a standard warranty of three years or 45,000 kilometres on both the motorcycle and its battery pack, whichever comes first.