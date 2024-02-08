Matter Aera 5000+ First Ride Review

First showcased at Auto Expo 2023, Matter, an Ahmedabad-based EV startup, unveiled the Aera 5000+. It is the first electric motorcycle in India to be equipped with a mechanical gearbox. Targeted towards the 150cc to 180cc segment of internal combustion motorcycles, the Aera 5000+ is the newest offering in the EV market.

The company had invited a bunch of journos to experience the Aera 5000+ in the Rann of Kutch in Gujarat, where we got to spend a day riding the motorcycle. In this first ride review, we’ll tell you about the design, performance, handling, and other features of the Aera 5000+, and also answer the question if you should consider buying this electric motorcycle.

DESIGN AND FEATURES

It comes with clip-on handlebars with a large 7-inch colour touchscreen

From the design and styling point of view, the Aera 5000+ has got the proportions of a conventional internal combustion motorcycle but with a futuristic styling. Starting from the front, you get a projector LED headlamp accompanied by LED DRLs enclosed in a boxy fairing. It comes with clip-on handlebars with a large 7-inch colour touch screen located in the centre of the handlebars, and since the bike comes with keyless ignition with the switch located ahead of the faux fuel tank, the key can be kept in your pocket at all times. The fuel tank area has a storage compartment to keep your smartphone and other knick-knacks. There is a USB charging as well to keep your devices charged on the go. Just adjacent to the storage compartment is the charging port for the battery pack, which is housed beneath the faux fuel tank region.

The bike offers keyless ignition, which is located on the faux fuel tank

Moving further, you get a split-seat setup, which goes well with the overall design, and a tapered tail section with split-type grab rails and a smart-looking tail lamp. The motorcycle comes with striking alloy wheels, which further complement the overall design. Matter is offering the Aera 5000+ in five colour options, and this one is the matte blue livery with yellow highlights, which, in my opinion, looks pretty cool. Overall, this motorcycle has a futuristic, funky, and unique design, which should appeal to the young crowd well.

This large 7-inch touch-sensitive coloured TFT also offers in-built navigation

One of the main features of the Aera 5000+ is the large 7-inch touch-sensitive colour TFT screen that is loaded to the brim with features. Everything from the details of each trip to the overall stats, including max speed, acceleration, and lean angle, is available. You get rider profiles, a notifications tab of messages, built-in videos for vehicle care tips, navigation via MapmyIndia and a bunch of additional options in the settings window to set up the motorcycle as per the user’s preference. The main screen has the option to switch between a mini-map, ride stats and music controls.

ERGONOMICS

The pegs are slightly rear-set, so you have a comfortable yet sporty stance, which is ideal for a sporty commuter

Matter has done a good job with regard to the ergonomics of the Aera 5000+. It is quite easy to swing a leg over this motorcycle, I’m 5’7” and I could comfortably flat-foot on this motorcycle. The seat height of 790 mm is accessible, whereas the kerb weight of 169 kg is easy to manage. Coming to the riding triangle, the pegs are slightly rear-set, so you have a comfortable yet sporty stance, which is ideal for a sporty commuter. The clip-on bars are easy to reach and comfortable to steer the motorcycle. With a commanding view of the road ahead and the large touch screen in the centre, along with the coloured body panels, the view of the rider is quite appealing.

POWERTRAIN AND PERFORMANCE

Matter has designed the powertrain and other components using a modular platform

The Aera 5000+ comes with a 10.5kW permanent magnet synchronous motor that is paired to the Hypershift 4-speed gearbox. And powering that is a 5kWh battery pack that comes with in-built liquid cooling which is a first for India. Matter has designed the powertrain and other components using a modular platform, which has helped in reducing the amount of wiring, thus improving the overall efficiency of the system. The motorcycle comes with three riding modes, – Eco, City and Sport, and a park assist feature to reverse or move the bike ahead at crawling speeds.

The claimed acceleration from 0-60 kmph is six seconds in Sport mode

During testing, while I did test all three modes, it was the Sport mode I enjoyed the most as it packs the maximum fun. While Matter claims a top speed of 105 kmph, I managed to achieve a top speed of 103 kmph, which is pretty much at the claimed top speed. In terms of acceleration, with the use of the gearbox, which was slick in operation for most of the time, it helps to build speed quickly. The claimed acceleration from 0-60 kmph is six seconds, but the same could not be confirmed due to the lack of any testing equipment at the time of the ride.

The motorcycle offers plenty of storage space, even to carry your personal belongings with comfort

As for charging the motorcycle, the Aera 5000+ comes with an on-board charger. With the standard charger, it takes six hours to completely charge the battery pack from nil. The company is also working on a fast charger, which will be introduced later on and is said to reduce the charge time significantly by charging the battery from 0-80 per cent in two hours.

HANDLING AND BRAKING

While the damping at the front is good, the rear suspension is set a bit towards the stiffer side

Coming to the handling and agility aspects of this motorcycle, the Aera 5000+ comes with a telescopic fork setup at the front and twin gas-charged shock absorbers at the rear. While the damping at the front is good, the rear suspension is set a bit towards the stiffer side. So, as long as you are riding in the city on paved roads, it shouldn’t be a problem. Around corners, the motorcycle feels confident and sticks to the intended line without any drama. Yes, one does have to factor in to complete all braking before the corner, as there is no concept of engine braking apart from the regen, which is set on the softer setting.

There is no concept of engine braking apart from the regen, which is set on the softer setting

Speaking of braking, the Aera 5000+ features disc brakes at both ends, assisted by single-channel ABS. The anchors do a decent job of shedding speed, while there is a good bite available at the front, it does lack a progression and feel at the lever.

The Aera 5000+ features disc brakes at both ends, assisted by single-channel ABS

Overall, the Aera 5000+ is a fun bike thanks to the nimble nature and performance that it packs, so it was quite a fun, geared electric motorcycle to ride in the city, with different riding modes and different configurations with the gearbox for one to play with.

PRICING AND RIVALS

The company also has the Aera 5000, a lower variant priced at Rs 1.74 lakh

The Matter Aera 5000+ is priced at Rs 1.84 lakh ex-showroom post-revised FAME subsidiary. The company also has the Aera 5000, a lower variant priced at Rs 1.74 lakh, which comes with fewer features but the same powertrain. In terms of competition, it rivals the Oben Rorr and Tork Kratos R.

MODEL MATTER AERA 5000+ OBEN RORR TORK KRATOS R PRICE (EX-SHOWROOM) Rs 1.84 L Rs 1.49 L (Introductory) Rs 1.87 L

VERDICT

If you are planning for an electric alternative to the 150cc to 160cc motorcycle, the Matter Aera 5000+ is definitely worth considering

After a day of riding the new Matter Aera 5000+ over different terrain, riding modes and trying out the features, I found the Aera 5000+ to be quite a fun motorcycle to ride and a cool looking one too. As far as the price is concerned, although the initial acquisition price is on the higher side, with time it all balances out with the lower running costs compared to internal combustion motorcycles. Apart from that, the quality levels overall are pretty much in place, and it does across a premium electric offering. So, if you are planning for an electric alternative to the 150cc to 160cc motorcycle, the Matter Aera 5000+ is definitely worth considering.