First Royal Enfield Electric Motorcycle To Debut Tomorrow: What To Expect

Royal Enfield is gearing up to reveal its first electric build; here is what to expect from its debut.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on November 3, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • The electric motorcycle is expected to be a neo-retro roadster
  • First Royal Enfield electric bike may be called the Flying Flea
  • To be unveiled tomorrow, November 4, 2024

Royal Enfield is all set to unveil its first electric motorcycle tomorrow, November 4, 2024. The brand has been gradually sharing teasers, showing the upcoming motorcycle dropping from the sky via parachute. A test version, which appeared to be a near-production model, has also been spotted earlier in Barcelona. Here’s a look at what to expect from its debut.

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Electric Motorcycle Teased Again Ahead Of Nov 4 Debut

 

Royal Enfield Electric Motorcycle Teased Ahead Of EICMA 2024 Debut

The parachute-drop concept is inspired by Royal Enfield’s history; during World War II, the brand made the “Flying Flea,” a lightweight, 125cc two-stroke motorcycle designed to be parachuted with airborne soldiers behind enemy lines. In a tribute to this heritage, Royal Enfield’s new electric model could potentially adopt the “Flying Flea” name. 

Royal Enfield Electric bike spied carandbike edited 1

Patent filings and spy shots of the upcoming model reveal a design reminiscent of the original Flying Flea’s compact build. Moreover, based on the test mule spotted earlier, the electric Royal Enfield motorcycle features a slim and compact structure and seems to be engineered predominantly for solo riding, although there are pillion footpegs visible in the spy image. It seems that Royal Enfield has opted for lightweight materials like aluminium alloys for the construction of the chassis and other cycle parts to keep the weight in check. 

 

Also Read: First Royal Enfield Electric Motorcycle Spotted In Public

 

Royal Enfield Electric bike spied carandbike edited 3

The electric Royal Enfield is expected to feature all-LED lighting for the headlamp (which appears to be the same unit as other motorcycles in RE’s lineup), taillamp, and turn indicators, though it’s unclear if it will adopt a different instrument cluster or continue with the 4-inch circular displays borrowed from its petrol-powered stablemates.

 

Going by the proportions of the EV, it hints that the vehicle has been designed for in-city transportation while it is expected to carry a battery pack capable of providing a range of 150-180 km per charge. The motor appears integrated into the chassis as a stressed component, likely aimed at achieving a compact and lightweight design. 

 

Further specifics on the battery, motor, and other aspects of the electric motorcycle will be shared during the official reveal tomorrow, November 4, and we expect it to be showcased at the EICMA 2024 Motor Show in Milan, Italy. 

 

Spy shot credit

