Royal Enfield Electric Motorcycle Teased Again Ahead Of Nov 4 Debut

Royal Enfield’s first electric motorcycle is set to be unveiled to the public on November 4, 2024 at the EICMA 2024 show in Milan.
By car&bike Team

3 mins read

Published on November 1, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • First Royal Enfield electric bike to debut on Nov 4
  • Royal Enfield readying EICMA 2024 debut of its first electric bike
  • First Royal Enfield electric bike may be called the Flying Flea

Royal Enfield has once again teased its first electric motorcycle, which will make its public debut on November 4, 2024, at the EICMA 2024 show in Milan. Yet another teaser on social media shows the shadow of a motorcycle cast on the buildings of a city, as it is being paradropped. The second such teaser follows the first one which also showed the image of a motorcycle being parachuted down from the sky.  

 

Also Read: First Royal Enfield Electric Motorcycle Spotted In Public 

 

undefined

 

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Electric Motorcycle Teased Ahead Of EICMA 2024 Debut

 

The concept behind a motorcycle being dropped by parachute is something which isn’t entirely new. During World War II, Royal Enfield developed the Flying Flea, a lightweight, two-stroke, 125 cc motorcycle designed to be dropped by parachute along with airborne troops behind enemy lines. As is evident from the latest series of teasers, showing a silhouette of the bike being parachuted down, Royal Enfield’s first electric motorcycle could be a lightweight model, and could borrow the “Flying Flea” moniker from the original model from the 1940s. 

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Monthly Sales Hit Record High In October 2024

 

Patent images have also given an indication of the design of the first Royal Enfield electric motorcycle, as have spy shots of the finished motorcycle. Like the original Flying Flea, the upcoming electric Royal Enfield motorcycle features a slim and compact structure and seems to be engineered predominantly for solo riding, although there are pillion footpegs visible in the spy image. It seems that Royal Enfield has opted for lightweight materials like aluminium alloys for the construction of the chassis and other cycle parts to keep the weight in check. 

 

Also Read: Why Royal Enfield Named Its New Motorcycle Bear 650?

 

More details on the powertrain, range and battery packs will be announced on November 4, 2023, when Royal Enfield will officially announce its first electric motorcycle at the EICMA 2024 show in Milan, Italy. Stay tuned to carandbike for all the updates from EICMA 2024. 

