Why Royal Enfield Named Its New Motorcycle Bear 650: A Name Rooted In Motorcycle Heritage, Adventure

In the world of motorcycles, a name can stimulate a sense of adventure, legacy, and personality that riders seek from their machines. For Royal Enfield, a brand synonymous with history, selecting the right name for its newest 650cc model was essential. Enter the “Bear 650,” a name that not only stands out but resonates with the spirit of adventure! But this name is more than just a catchy moniker – it’s a homage to one of the most legendary motorcycle races in history, the “Big Bear Run”.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Bear 650 Unveiled; Gets TFT Display, Showa USD Forks



The Story Behind Big Bear Run

To understand why Royal Enfield chose “Bear” as the name, it’s crucial to dive into the history of the Big Bear Motorcycle Run, a desert endurance race that captured the heart of American motorcycling for nearly four decades. The first Big Bear Run was initiated in 1921, rumoured to be sparked by a simple New Year’s bet between two riders in Los Angeles. They wagered on who could reach the 161-km-distant Big Bear Lake first, without knowing that their attempt would become an annual race event attracting hundreds of riders eventually.



Over the years, this spontaneous race evolved into what became known as the Big Bear Motorcycle Run. For those who rode, the race was brutal yet exhilarating, involving both high speeds across desert terrain and the inevitable dust clouds from the scramble.

This eventually made it one of the largest and most talked-about motorcycle races of its time. As the rally grew in popularity, so did its challenges. While the original race allowed riders to choose their own route, later years saw a more regulated approach, with entry fees, trophies, and an official course through the California desert.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Bear 650: In Pictures

The Final Big Bear Run; Royal Enfield’s Place In History





Mulder was astride a 500cc scrambler motorcycle from Royal Enfield.

By the 1950s, the Big Bear Run became one of the largest motorcycle events, drawing nearly a thousand riders. However, the growth in participation and the sheer dust and noise levels pushed the California Highway Patrol to shut it down. The Big Bear Run saw its last year in 1960 and the final race was recognised for its conqueror: a young 16-year-old Californian rider named Eddie Mulder, who rode a Royal Enfield scrambler to acclaim.



Mulder’s 500cc Royal Enfield wasn’t just any bike; it was tuned specifically for racing, equipped with a high-performance head, and improved carburettor. His win at the Big Bear rally catalyzed Mulder’s career, leading him to find recognition and triumph in other championships including induction into the AMA Hall of Fame.

The significance of Mulder’s victory on a Royal Enfield isn’t lost on the brand. This heritage and adventure associated with the Big Bear Run inspired Royal Enfield’s decision to name their new 650cc offering the Bear 650.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 vs Interceptor 650: What Are The Differences?

Royal Enfield Bear 650

The Bear 650 is a scrambler based on the popular Interceptor 650.

The Bear 650 is a scrambler-style motorcycle based on the popular Interceptor 650. While it shares the tried and tested 650cc parallel-twin engine, the Bear 650 is curated to stand out with its scrambler-type design. Scramblers, by nature, are motorcycles designed for versatility, allowing riders to switch from paved roads to dirt trails effortlessly. The Bear 650 is expected to demonstrate this dual-purpose nature, harkening back to the motorcycles of the Big Bear Run days that were often used for daily commutes and races.

The Two Four Nine variant of the Bear 650 pays homage to Mulder's Racing number.

The 500cc motorcycle used by Mulder was sold with and without headlights in that era. His racing RE bike sported the number “249”, one of the variants and colour schemes of the new Royal Enfield Bear 650 finished in white and chequered graphics along with boasting his ”249” racing number.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Bear 650: Top 5 Highlights