Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Tata Tiago EVJeep MeridianMercedes-AMG G 63Volkswagen VirtusToyota Rumion
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Skoda KylaqMaruti Suzuki New DzireMercedes-AMG New C 63 SHyundai New Kona ElectricLotus Emira
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650Triumph Tiger 1200TVS RaiderHonda CB300FDucati Scrambler
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Royal Enfield Classic 650Benelli 752SKeeway Benda LFS 700CFMoto 400NKBenelli New TNT 300
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Why Royal Enfield Named Its New Motorcycle Bear 650: A Name Rooted In Motorcycle Heritage, Adventure

The name “Bear” holds a historic value for Royal Enfield tracing its roots back to the “Big Bear Run” from the 1960s.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on November 1, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Big Bear Run was held in California
  • Gathered close to 1000 riders by the 1950s
  • The rally saw its last year in 1960

In the world of motorcycles, a name can stimulate a sense of adventure, legacy, and personality that riders seek from their machines. For Royal Enfield, a brand synonymous with history, selecting the right name for its newest 650cc model was essential. Enter the “Bear 650,” a name that not only stands out but resonates with the spirit of adventure! But this name is more than just a catchy moniker – it’s a homage to one of the most legendary motorcycle races in history, the “Big Bear Run”.

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Bear 650 Unveiled; Gets TFT Display, Showa USD Forks
 Royal Enfield Bear 650

 

The Story Behind Big Bear Run

 

To understand why Royal Enfield chose “Bear” as the name, it’s crucial to dive into the history of the Big Bear Motorcycle Run, a desert endurance race that captured the heart of American motorcycling for nearly four decades. The first Big Bear Run was initiated in 1921, rumoured to be sparked by a simple New Year’s bet between two riders in Los Angeles. They wagered on who could reach the 161-km-distant Big Bear Lake first, without knowing that their attempt would become an annual race event attracting hundreds of riders eventually. 
 

Over the years, this spontaneous race evolved into what became known as the Big Bear Motorcycle Run. For those who rode, the race was brutal yet exhilarating, involving both high speeds across desert terrain and the inevitable dust clouds from the scramble.

 

This eventually made it one of the largest and most talked-about motorcycle races of its time. As the rally grew in popularity, so did its challenges. While the original race allowed riders to choose their own route, later years saw a more regulated approach, with entry fees, trophies, and an official course through the California desert.

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Bear 650: In Pictures

 

The Final Big Bear Run; Royal Enfield’s Place In History


Royal Enfield Eddie Mulder Big Bear Run Bear 650

Mulder was astride a 500cc scrambler motorcycle from Royal Enfield. 

 

By the 1950s, the Big Bear Run became one of the largest motorcycle events, drawing nearly a thousand riders. However, the growth in participation and the sheer dust and noise levels pushed the California Highway Patrol to shut it down. The Big Bear Run saw its last year in 1960 and the final race was recognised for its conqueror: a young 16-year-old Californian rider named Eddie Mulder, who rode a Royal Enfield scrambler to acclaim. 
 

 Mulder’s 500cc Royal Enfield wasn’t just any bike; it was tuned specifically for racing, equipped with a high-performance head, and improved carburettor. His win at the Big Bear rally catalyzed Mulder’s career, leading him to find recognition and triumph in other championships including induction into the AMA Hall of Fame. 

 

The significance of Mulder’s victory on a Royal Enfield isn’t lost on the brand. This heritage and adventure associated with the Big Bear Run inspired Royal Enfield’s decision to name their new 650cc offering the Bear 650. 

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 vs Interceptor 650: What Are The Differences?

 

Royal Enfield Bear 650

 

Royal Enfield Bear 650 19

The Bear 650 is a scrambler based on the popular Interceptor 650. 

 

The Bear 650 is a scrambler-style motorcycle based on the popular Interceptor 650. While it shares the tried and tested 650cc parallel-twin engine, the Bear 650 is curated to stand out with its scrambler-type design. Scramblers, by nature, are motorcycles designed for versatility, allowing riders to switch from paved roads to dirt trails effortlessly. The Bear 650 is expected to demonstrate this dual-purpose nature, harkening back to the motorcycles of the Big Bear Run days that were often used for daily commutes and races.

 

Royal Enfield Bear 650 18

The Two Four Nine variant of the Bear 650 pays homage to Mulder's Racing number. 

 

The 500cc motorcycle used by Mulder was sold with and without headlights in that era. His racing RE bike sported the number “249”, one of the variants and colour schemes of the new Royal Enfield Bear 650 finished in white and chequered graphics along with boasting his ”249” racing number. 

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Bear 650: Top 5 Highlights 

 

# Royal Enfield# Royal Enfield Bear 650# Big Bear Run# Royal Enfield bikes# Eddie Mulder# Big Bear Run 1960# California# Rally Championship# Bear 650# Big Bear Race# Scrambler motorcycles# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Feature# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • While based on the Interceptor, the Bear 650 gets a range of new features, premium mechanical components, and new styling cues
    Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 vs Interceptor 650: What Are The Differences?
  • Prices for the Bear 650 will be announced on November 5 at EICMA 2024.
    Royal Enfield Bear 650: Top 5 Highlights
  • Prices for the Bear 650 will be announced on November 5 at EICMA 2024; meanwhile, here are some detailed pictures.
    Royal Enfield Bear 650: In Pictures
  • The Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 is the fifth motorcycle based on the 650 Twin platform. Prices will be announced on November 5 at EICMA
    Royal Enfield Bear 650 Unveiled; Gets TFT Display, Showa USD Forks
  • The upcoming EICMA 2024 will witness the showcase of multiple motorcycles from various brands, but here’s a list of the machines that are expected to be offered in India
    EICMA 2024: Top India-Bound Motorcycles To Expect

Latest News

  • The Aprilia Tuono 457 will essentially be the street-naked counterpart of the RS 457, which is currently on sale in India
    Aprilia Tuono 457 Teased Ahead Of EICMA 2024 Debut
  • Royal Enfield’s first electric motorcycle is set to be unveiled to the public on November 4, 2024 at the EICMA 2024 show in Milan.
    Royal Enfield Electric Motorcycle Teased Again Ahead Of Nov 4 Debut
  • The two-wheeler manufacturer reported record monthly sales of over 1.10 lakh units for the first time in its history. Domestic market sales alone accounted for over 1,00,000 units.
    Royal Enfield Monthly Sales Hit Record High Of Over 1.10 Lakh Units In October 2024
  • Short teaser video on social media provides a glimpse of the front of the motorcycle with few other details available.
    New Hero Mavrick Variant To Debut At EICMA 2024
  • The name “Bear” holds a historic value for Royal Enfield tracing its roots back to the “Big Bear Run” from the 1960s.
    Why Royal Enfield Named Its New Motorcycle Bear 650: A Name Rooted In Motorcycle Heritage, Adventure
  • Tata has also added a new mid-spec Creative+ Panoramic Sunroof variant to the Nexon iCNG line-up.
    Tata Nexon Petrol, Diesel Now Gets A Panoramic Sunroof On Top Variants
  • Both naked motorcycles receive power gains and electronic updates.
    2025 BMW S 1000 R And M 1000 R Unveiled
  • With the update, the motorcycle gets a range of new styling cues while also gaining a set of new features
    2025 Kawasaki Z900 Unveiled; Gets Revised Design, Bi-Directional Quick Shifter
  • The Initium concept will spawn a production-spec model which will make its global debut in the first half of 2025
    Hyundai Initium FCEV Concept SUV Unveiled; Has 650 km Claimed Driving Range
  • This full-size three-row electric SUV is Hyundai’s equivalent of the recently launched Kia EV9
    Hyundai Ioniq 9 Officially Teased Ahead Of November Debut

Research More on Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650

Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650

Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650

Expected Price : ₹ 4 - 5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 20, 2024

Popular Royal Enfield Models

  • Home
  • News
  • bike
  • Why Royal Enfield Named Its New Motorcycle Bear 650: A Name Rooted In Motorcycle Heritage, Adventure
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved