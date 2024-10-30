Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 vs Interceptor 650: What Are The Differences?

Royal Enfield’s latest offering is the Interceptor Bear 650. Essentially a scrambler based on the very successful Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, the Bear is the fifth motorcycle based on the 650 Twin platform. The Bear 650 however, comes with a range of new features and premium mechanical components over the Interceptor, aside from the obvious differences in design. Here are all the details about how the Interceptor Bear 650 differs from the Interceptor 650.

Design and Dimensions



The Bear 650 is essentially a scrambler based on the Interceptor 650

While the Bear 650 does borrow a few styling cues from the Interceptor 650, the overall design and silhouette of the motorcycle are quite distinctive from the latter. Novel bits on the motorcycle include a new scrambler-style bench seat, racing number boards on the side panel, and a two-in-one exhaust, while visual elements such as the round headlamp, mirror and fuel tank cover have been retained from the Interceptor. The tail section of the Bear is quite different from the Interceptor, sporting a round taillamp, and a distinctive rear fender.

In terms of dimensions, the Bear 650’s wheelbase is 61 mm longer than the Interceptor, as a result of the longer swingarm. The width of the Bear is 20 mm more than the Interceptor, while the overall height is 100 mm higher. The motorcycle weighs 216 kg, 2 kg less than the Interceptor.

Wheels and Tyres

The Bear 650 comes with dual-purpose tyres developed by MRF

While the Interceptor gets 18-inch wheels on both ends, the Bear 650 rides on a 19-inch front wheel and a 17-inch rear wheel. It should also be noted that the Interceptor is also offered with alloy wheels with tubeless tyres as an option, while the Bear 650 can only be had with spoked wheels, shod with tubed tyres. Furthermore, the Bear 650 comes with dual-purpose tyres developed by MRF, which can be utilised for light off-roading.

All-LED Lighting

The Bear 650 is the first motorcycle in Royal Enfield’s 650 range to feature all-LED lighting as standard

Notably, the Interceptor Bear 650 is the first motorcycle in Royal Enfield’s 650 range to feature all-LED lighting as standard and gets LED units for its headlamp, taillamp, and turn indicators. The Interceptor 650 on the other hand, only features an LED headlamp and comes with halogen units for the taillamp and turn indicators.

Ergonomics

The Bear 650's handlebar is wider than the one on the Interceptor 650

The Bear 650 comes with a wider handlebar than the Interceptor 650, which Royal Enfield says accounts for “extra control and a dominant riding position”. The position of the foot pegs has also been modified for a more upright riding posture.

New Exhaust

The Bear 650 gets a new 2-into-1 exhaust system over the Interceptor 650's twin exhaust setup

Another major talking point about the Bear 650 has been the new 2-into-1 exhaust system, where both the exhaust pipes have been integrated inside the same casing. This is lighter than the twin exhaust setup on the Interceptor 650 and helps the engine produce more torque.

New Showa Suspension Setup

Among the best bits in the motorcycle is the new suspension system from Showa. Unlike the Interceptor which comes with a more basic telescopic fork setup up front (110 mm), the Bear 650, gets an upside-down fork (USD) setup (130 mm travel). While the Bear 650 continues to feature rear twin shocks, this is an all-new setup from Showa, with travel of 115 mm, 27 mm more than the Interceptor.

Brakes and ABS

While the Interceptor Bear retains the same 320 mm disc from the Interceptor up front, the rear gets a 270 mm disc, which is 30 mm bigger than the rear disc on the Interceptor. Another new feature on the Bear 650 is the switchable rear ABS function.

New TFT Display

The Bear 650 gets a round four-inch circular TFT display over the Interceptor's twin analog dials

The Bear 650 is equipped with the same round four-inch circular TFT display from the Himalayan and Guerrilla, which is a big step up over the Interceptor’s twin analogue dials. The TFT display features smartphone connectivity, Google Maps and media controls, apart from access to the motorcycle settings.

Seat Height and Ground Clearance

The Bear 650's seat height is 26 mm higher than the Interceptor's

While the Interceptor 650 has a more accessible 804 mm seat height, the Bear 650’s seat height stands at 830 mm, which will make it harder for shorter riders to flat-foot. The ground clearance of the Bear 650 is 184 mm, 10 mm more than the Interceptor.

Engine

The parallel-twin engine in the Bear 650 churns out higher peak torque figures than the Interceptor

While the powertrain on the Bear 650 is the same 648 cc air/oil-cooled parallel-twin mill as the Interceptor, it should be noted that peak torque is slightly higher on the former. The peak power output of the Bear 650 is the same 47 bhp at 7240 rpm, while peak torque is rated at 56.5 Nm (4.2 Nm more) at 5,150 rpm. The engine continues to be mated to a six-speed gearbox although the final gearing on the Bear 650 is slightly taller as it features a smaller rear sprocket compared to the Interceptor 650.



