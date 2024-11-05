Royal Enfield Flying Flea S6 Scrambler Teased

Along with the official unveiling of its first electric motorcycle, the Flying Flea C6, Royal Enfield has also teased its second electric model. This scrambler offering will be called the Flying Flea S6.



The Flying Flea S6 will be evidently built on the same C6 electric platform, featuring a forged aluminium frame and a ribbed magnesium battery pack. However, it will feature a USD fork setup with added suspension travel and ride on wire-spoke wheels. It will have a single slim seat and more ground clearance, allowing it to be ridden on soft trails.





As for features, the Flying Flea S6 scrambler is expected to come with modern features like a full-colour TFT screen, ride modes, traction control system, and cornering ABS for enhanced safety and functionality. Meanwhile, the riding range and other specifications of this electric motorcycle haven’t been disclosed yet.

Royal Enfield is expected to launch the Flying Flea S6 scrambler in 2027, a year after the Flying Flea C6 goes on sale in 2026. The company wants to maintain a one-year gap between launches to build momentum and establish the C6 in the market before introducing another electric model.