Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6: In Pictures

After a series of teasers on its social media handles, Royal Enfield has finally taken the wraps off its first electric motorcycle, named Flying Flea C6. The motorcycle is being positioned as a city ride, and ‘Flying Flea’ will be the brand name for Royal Enfield’s electric range of two-wheelers moving ahead. Along with the unveiling of the FF C6, the company also showed a scrambler named S6.

This ‘Flying Flea’ brand takes inspiration from the original Royal Enfield Flying Flea motorcycle of the 1940s.

The first model under RE’s electric arm ‘Flying Flea’ is the FF C6, which will be launched in 2026.

The FF C6 has a low-slung silhouette, and according to RE, it is the first motorcycle in the market to employ a girder fork setup.

Notably, this suspension format was popular in the 1930s and 1940s and is exclusive to the C6.

Further design elements include a single seat and a focused round LED headlamp setup while the indicators are mounted on the handlebar.

The Flying Flea C6 incorporates a new circular TFT touchscreen cluster that gets connectivity features and day-to-day vital riding details. It also gets an all-new switch gear setup to complement the new dash.

There are five ride modes on the FF C6, including reverse, city, and performance.

Also on offer are cornering ABS, traction control, and cruise control functions.

The Flying Flea C6 rides on 10-spoke alloy wheels at each end and employs a mid-mounted permanent magnet motor with a belt final drive.

The brand has not shared any key details about the battery pack or its range and performance figures at the time of its unveiling

The company shared visuals of another electric motorcycle, which is a scrambler named Flying Flea S6.