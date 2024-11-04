Login
Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 World Premiere LIVE Updates: Features, Images

The debut of the motorcycle, expected to be named Flying Flea, will be held in Milan, Italy, starting at 9:30 pm IST on November 4.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on November 4, 2024

Story

Highlights

    Royal Enfield is all set to host the world premiere of its first-ever all-electric two-wheeler today. The motorcycle’s debut event will be held in Milan, Italy at 9:30 pm IST. Expected to be called the Flying Flea, the brand has teased the motorcycle on more than one occasion, giving the public an idea of what to expect. Patent filings and spy shots of the motorcycle from Barcelona have also revealed many details about the EV. 

     

    Also Read: First Royal Enfield Electric Motorcycle To Debut Tomorrow: What To Expect

    Royal Enfield Electric bike spied carandbike edited 1

    The spy image of the motorcycle captured from Barcelona

     

    Visually, the all-electric motorcycle will feature a lean, minimalistic design, sporting a lot of the styling cues commonly associated with Royal Enfield motorcycles. The design elements on the motorcycle as per the patent images, will include a round headlight, alloy wheels, round mirrors, and a single seat. The front forks of the motorcycle also have an interesting design, and seems to be a modern reinterpretation of the girder fork on motorcycles from a century ago.

     

    Also ReadRoyal Enfield Electric Motorcycle Teased Again Ahead Of Nov 4 Debut
     Royal Enfield Electric Roadster Patent Image

    The motorcycle is expected to be called the Flying Flea

     

    The motorcycle is expected to feature all-LED lighting. Another feature on the motorcycle is expected to be the round TFT display from the Himalayan, Guerrilla and Bear 650. As for the motor, it seems to be bolted to the chassis and possibly acting as a stressed member to achieve a compact and lighter construction overall. Power is likely to be sent to the rear wheel via a belt drive system.

     

    Also ReadFirst Royal Enfield Electric Motorcycle Spotted In Public
     

    Further specifications of the motorcycle including details about the battery pack and powertrain will be shared during the debut event. 



    Spy Shot Source

    6:28 PM
    Nov 4, 2024

    Today, Royal Enfield will take the wraps off of its first-ever electric motorcycle. As it stands, the debut of the motorcycle is set to begin at 9:30 PM IST.

    Royal Enfield Electric Motorcycle Teased Ahead Of EICMA 2024 Debut
    7:15 PM
    Nov 4, 2024

    The first EV from Royal Enfield is expected to be a modern-day reinterpretation of the company's 125 cc Flying Flea from the 1940s, which was used by soldiers as a mode of transportation during World War 2.

    Royal Enfield Electric Motorcycle World Premiere LIVE Updates Features Specifications Images

     

    8:15 PM
    Nov 4, 2024

    A patent filing of the motorcycle had surfaced a while back, giving us a glimpse at what the motorcycle would look like upon its debut. 

    Royal Enfield Electric Roadster Patent Image
    8:40 PM
    Nov 4, 2024

    Spy images from Barcelona, Spain later surfaced on the internet revealing a motorcycle with a lean, minimalistic design. The test mule of the bike sported many design elements commonly associated with Royal Enfield motorcycles such as the round headlamp and the old-school round mirrors.

    Royal Enfield Electric bike spied carandbike edited 1
    9:53 PM
    Nov 4, 2024

    The front forks of the motorcycle have an interesting design, and is likely a modern take on the girder fork which was seen on motorcycles in the early to mid 20th century.

    Royal Enfield Electric bike spied carandbike edited 2

     

    9:11 PM
    Nov 4, 2024

    Expected features on the motorcycle include all-LED lighting, and a round TFT display, which could be the same unit currently offered in the Guerrilla 450, Himalayan 450 and the new Bear 650.

    Royal Enfield Electric bike spied carandbike edited 3
    9:26 PM
    Nov 4, 2024

    The global premiere of the first-ever Royal Enfield EV is all set to begin in a few minutes now. 

     

    Whats App Image 2024 11 04 at 21 20 34 40015754
    9:30 PM
    Nov 4, 2024

    The launch event of the motorcycle has begun at Milan, Italy.

    Whats App Image 2024 11 04 at 21 37 35 2caab79d
    9:45 PM
    Nov 4, 2024

    Royal Enfield says it made 9.3 lakh motorcycles last year, of which, 1 lakh bikes were sold overseas.

     

    Royal Enfield Bullet 350 LT 1
    10:00 PM
    Nov 4, 2024

    Before showcasing the production-spec EV, Royal Enfield has showcased its Him-E which it uses as a testbed. The company hints at a production-spec version which will be introduced at a later stage.

    Whats App Image 2024 11 04 at 22 02 40 f67254b2
    Whats App Image 2024 11 04 at 22 05 49 315591a5
    10:11 PM
    Nov 4, 2024

    Royal Enfield has confirmed the Flying Flea name for its all new electric motorcycle brand.

    Whats App Image 2024 11 04 at 22 10 55 cb60fac5
    10:13 PM
    Nov 4, 2024

    Here's a first look at the all-electric motorcycle.

    Whats App Image 2024 11 04 at 22 13 48 115080e8

     

    10:17 PM
    Nov 4, 2024

    After much anticipation, Royal Enfield has finally unveiled its all-electric motorcycle- the Flying Flea C6.

    Whats App Image 2024 11 04 at 22 17 12 c03ec3c8
    8:19 PM
    Nov 4, 2024

    Royal Enfield says that this is the only motorcycle in the market with a Girder front fork setup.

    Whats App Image 2024 11 04 at 22 19 34 62381eed
    10:23 PM
    Nov 4, 2024

    The bike gets an LED headlamp, and a touchscreen TFT display along with electronics such as cornering ABS and traction control.

    Whats App Image 2024 11 04 at 22 22 23 d2675013

     

    9:27 PM
    Nov 4, 2024

    The next bike after the C6 will be the Flying Flea S6, which is an all-electric scrambler.

    Whats App Image 2024 11 04 at 22 26 11 beeaba8e
    Whats App Image 2024 11 04 at 22 26 11 d9ac2dae
    Whats App Image 2024 11 04 at 22 26 12 ab4a3a12
    11:30 PM
    Nov 4, 2024

    Royal Enfield is yet to reveal any details about the Flying Flea C6's powertrain or battery, and will likely do so at a later stage.

     

    10:30 PM
    Nov 4, 2024

    In case you wanted a better look at the Flying Flea C6. Here are a few additional images.

     

    Whats App Image 2024 11 04 at 22 32 38 db06b493
    Whats App Image 2024 11 04 at 22 32 25 5f93d4ff
    Whats App Image 2024 11 04 at 22 32 38 6097feed
    10:56 PM
    Nov 4, 2024

    For more details on the Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6, head to our launch story:

     

    Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 Electric Motorcycle Unveiled; Launch In 2026

    # Royal Enfield# Royal Enfield EV# Royal Enfield EV World Premiere# Royal Enfield Flying Flea# Royal Enfield EV Live Blog# Royal Enfield EV features# Royal Enfield EV specifications# Royal Enfield EV design# Royal Enfield EV images# electric two-wheelers# Blogview# Electric Two-wheelers# Two Wheelers# bike# Cover Story
    Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

