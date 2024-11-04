Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 World Premiere LIVE Updates: Features, Images
By car&bike Team
2 mins read
Published on November 4, 2024
Royal Enfield is all set to host the world premiere of its first-ever all-electric two-wheeler today. The motorcycle’s debut event will be held in Milan, Italy at 9:30 pm IST. Expected to be called the Flying Flea, the brand has teased the motorcycle on more than one occasion, giving the public an idea of what to expect. Patent filings and spy shots of the motorcycle from Barcelona have also revealed many details about the EV.
The spy image of the motorcycle captured from Barcelona
Visually, the all-electric motorcycle will feature a lean, minimalistic design, sporting a lot of the styling cues commonly associated with Royal Enfield motorcycles. The design elements on the motorcycle as per the patent images, will include a round headlight, alloy wheels, round mirrors, and a single seat. The front forks of the motorcycle also have an interesting design, and seems to be a modern reinterpretation of the girder fork on motorcycles from a century ago.
The motorcycle is expected to be called the Flying Flea
The motorcycle is expected to feature all-LED lighting. Another feature on the motorcycle is expected to be the round TFT display from the Himalayan, Guerrilla and Bear 650. As for the motor, it seems to be bolted to the chassis and possibly acting as a stressed member to achieve a compact and lighter construction overall. Power is likely to be sent to the rear wheel via a belt drive system.
Further specifications of the motorcycle including details about the battery pack and powertrain will be shared during the debut event.
Today, Royal Enfield will take the wraps off of its first-ever electric motorcycle. As it stands, the debut of the motorcycle is set to begin at 9:30 PM IST.
The first EV from Royal Enfield is expected to be a modern-day reinterpretation of the company's 125 cc Flying Flea from the 1940s, which was used by soldiers as a mode of transportation during World War 2.
A patent filing of the motorcycle had surfaced a while back, giving us a glimpse at what the motorcycle would look like upon its debut.
Spy images from Barcelona, Spain later surfaced on the internet revealing a motorcycle with a lean, minimalistic design. The test mule of the bike sported many design elements commonly associated with Royal Enfield motorcycles such as the round headlamp and the old-school round mirrors.
The front forks of the motorcycle have an interesting design, and is likely a modern take on the girder fork which was seen on motorcycles in the early to mid 20th century.
Expected features on the motorcycle include all-LED lighting, and a round TFT display, which could be the same unit currently offered in the Guerrilla 450, Himalayan 450 and the new Bear 650.
The global premiere of the first-ever Royal Enfield EV is all set to begin in a few minutes now.
The launch event of the motorcycle has begun at Milan, Italy.
Royal Enfield says it made 9.3 lakh motorcycles last year, of which, 1 lakh bikes were sold overseas.
Before showcasing the production-spec EV, Royal Enfield has showcased its Him-E which it uses as a testbed. The company hints at a production-spec version which will be introduced at a later stage.
Royal Enfield has confirmed the Flying Flea name for its all new electric motorcycle brand.
Here's a first look at the all-electric motorcycle.
After much anticipation, Royal Enfield has finally unveiled its all-electric motorcycle- the Flying Flea C6.
Royal Enfield says that this is the only motorcycle in the market with a Girder front fork setup.
The bike gets an LED headlamp, and a touchscreen TFT display along with electronics such as cornering ABS and traction control.
The next bike after the C6 will be the Flying Flea S6, which is an all-electric scrambler.
Royal Enfield is yet to reveal any details about the Flying Flea C6's powertrain or battery, and will likely do so at a later stage.
In case you wanted a better look at the Flying Flea C6. Here are a few additional images.
For more details on the Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6, head to our launch story:
Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 Electric Motorcycle Unveiled; Launch In 2026
