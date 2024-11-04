Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 Electric Motorcycle Unveiled; Launch In 2026

The highly-anticipated maiden electric motorcycle from Royal Enfield has made its world premiere as the Flying Flea C6. Drawing heavy design inspiration from its lightweight namesake developed by Royal Enfield during the Second World War, the C6 will be the first of several electric motorcycles Royal Enfield will launch under its ‘Flying Flea’ sub-brand, an arrangement not dissimilar to the one between Harley-Davidson and its electric motorcycle sub-brand LiveWire. However, the wait for the first all-electric RE will continue for a while longer, as the Flying Flea C6 will only hit the market sometime in 2026.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 World Premiere Highlights: Features, Images

As seen in previous spy shots, one of the defining design features of the Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 is its girder-style fork, a suspension format that was popular in the 1930s and 1940s, and is exclusive to the C6. The slender-looking C6 also employs a forged aluminium frame, a ribbed magnesium battery pack and a single-seat layout. The headlight and tail-light are round, as are the turn indicators and the TFT touchscreen dashboard of the bike.

The Flying Flea C6 rides on 10-spoke alloy wheels at each end, and employs a mid-mounted permanent magnet motor, with a belt final drive. Royal Enfield has currently not provided any core technical details of the Flying Flea C6, but has confirmed it will come with smartphone connectivity, cornering ABS, traction control, cruise control and five ride modes, including Reverse, City and Performance.

At the unveiling of the Flying Flea C6, the company also announced it will follow up the C6 with a scrambler-style electric motorcycle named the Flying Flea S6.