Upcoming Royal Enfield Electric Motorcycle Spied Undisguised

Features a slim profile, large wheels and an minimalistic look, paying tribute to the Flying Flea motorcycle used in WW2
Calendar-icon

By Janak Sorap

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on October 24, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Upcoming Royal Enfield electric motorcycle spied
  • Official Unveil at EICMA 2024
  • Pays tribute to the RE Flying Flea

It has only been a couple of days since Royal Enfield dropped a small teaser video of its upcoming electric motorcycle that is set to make its debut at EICMA 2024. However, a test mule of a near production-ready prototype has been spotted being ridden on the streets of Barcelona. From the reference in the teaser video and the overall slim construction of the new electric RE, it is evident that it draws its inspiration from the legendary Flying Flea motorcycle that served a major role in transportation during WW2.

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Electric Motorcycle Teased Ahead Of EICMA 2024 Debut


Royal Enfield Electric bike spied carandbike edited 2

While the general design of the motorcycle was known from the leaked patent images, the spy images of the actual motorcycle provide a fair idea of what to expect. Like the Flea, the upcoming electric Royal Enfield features a slim and compact structure and seems to be engineered predominantly for solo riding, although there are pillion footpegs visible in the spy image. It seems that Royal Enfield has opted for lightweight materials like aluminium alloys for the construction of the chassis and other cycle parts to keep the weight in check. Since it was a prototype, it has a couple of exposed wires and control modules, chromed side mirrors, round headlamp and switchgear borrowed from another RE model. The vehicle was equipped with large alloy wheels fitted with slim tyres for maximum efficiency while maintaining grip. 

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Electric Motorcycle Revealed In Patent Images


Royal Enfield Electric bike spied carandbike edited 3

Going by the proportions of the EV, it is clear that the vehicle has been designed for in-city transportation, with a decent battery pack that should provide a range in the ballpark of 150 to 180 km on a full charge. As for the motor, it seems to be bolted to the chassis and possibly acting as a stressed member to achieve a compact and lighter construction overall. Power is likely to be sent to the rear wheel via a belt drive system. More details on the powertrain and other features will be available once the vehicle makes its official debut.

 

While there's no confirmation on the name of the upcoming EV, expect it to be on the lines of the original ‘Flying Flea’ model name.

 

Image Credit

# Royal Enfield# Royal Enfield Electric bike# EICMA 2024# Flying Flea Motorcycle# RE electric commuter# bike# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Electric Two-wheelers# EICMA# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Research More on Royal Enfield electriK01

Royal Enfield electriK01

Royal Enfield electriK01

Expected Price : ₹ 7.5 - 8.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 22, 2026

Popular Royal Enfield Models

