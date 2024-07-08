Login
Royal Enfield Electric Motorcycle Revealed In Patent Images

Design patents for Royal Enfield’s first electric motorcycle have been revealed, and it seems to be a retro-styled roadster.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 8, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Design patents reveal Royal Enfield electric motorcycle
  • Royal Enfield Electric Motorcycle may be called electriK01
  • RE showcased an electric ADV test bed at EICMA 2023

Design patents for Royal Enfield’s first electric motorcycle have revealed what the production model will look like, and it looks to be a retro-styled roadster with an electric powertrain. Going by earlier reports and leaked images, Royal Enfield’s first electric motorcycle will be called the “electriK01” and will feature its battery pack housed within the chassis, an aluminium one at that, although the overall design of the motorcycle definitely has retro inspiration.

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Electric Motorcycle Photograph Leaked


The front forks have an interesting design, which seem to be a modern take on the classic girder fork design of motorcycles from a century ago. A round headlight, with round circular turn indicators, classic tear-drop shaped “tank,” a solo saddle and rounded fender design all point to the retro design lines of the electriK01. So far, the specifications of the electric motor are not known, but there seems to be a chain or belt drive which transfers power to the rear wheel. It will be interesting to see how Royal Enfield positions its first electric motorcycle.

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Electric ADV In The Works


What is not confirmed right now, is when the production model of the electriK01 will be launched. Going by the patent image, the design of the electric Royal Enfield seems to be production ready. It  could well be launched within this calendar year, considering Royal Enfield has been developing and testing electric motorcycles for several years now, with the company’s first admission of its electric motorcycle programme going back at least three years.

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Working On Complete Range Of Electric Motorcycles


 

Royal Enfield Electric Himalayan Testbed 2

Last year, Royal Enfield had pulled the covers of what it described as an electric adventure motorcycle test-bed at the EICMA show in Milan. In fact, Royal Enfield boss Siddhartha Lal has been candid in pointing out that the brand is working on electric motorcycle platforms but is adopting a cautious approach to its line-up of electric motorcycles. In 2022, Royal Enfield acquired more than 10 per cent stake in Spanish electric motocross bike company Stark Future, pointing towards a long-term collaboration between the two brands.

# Royal Enfield electric motorcycle# Royal Enfield elektriK01# Royal Enfield Electric Roadster# Bikes# Cover Story# Electric Two-wheelers# Electric Mobility# Two Wheelers
