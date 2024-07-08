Royal Enfield Electric Motorcycle Revealed In Patent Images

Design patents for Royal Enfield’s first electric motorcycle have revealed what the production model will look like, and it looks to be a retro-styled roadster with an electric powertrain. Going by earlier reports and leaked images, Royal Enfield’s first electric motorcycle will be called the “electriK01” and will feature its battery pack housed within the chassis, an aluminium one at that, although the overall design of the motorcycle definitely has retro inspiration.

The front forks have an interesting design, which seem to be a modern take on the classic girder fork design of motorcycles from a century ago. A round headlight, with round circular turn indicators, classic tear-drop shaped “tank,” a solo saddle and rounded fender design all point to the retro design lines of the electriK01. So far, the specifications of the electric motor are not known, but there seems to be a chain or belt drive which transfers power to the rear wheel. It will be interesting to see how Royal Enfield positions its first electric motorcycle.

What is not confirmed right now, is when the production model of the electriK01 will be launched. Going by the patent image, the design of the electric Royal Enfield seems to be production ready. It could well be launched within this calendar year, considering Royal Enfield has been developing and testing electric motorcycles for several years now, with the company’s first admission of its electric motorcycle programme going back at least three years.

Last year, Royal Enfield had pulled the covers of what it described as an electric adventure motorcycle test-bed at the EICMA show in Milan. In fact, Royal Enfield boss Siddhartha Lal has been candid in pointing out that the brand is working on electric motorcycle platforms but is adopting a cautious approach to its line-up of electric motorcycles. In 2022, Royal Enfield acquired more than 10 per cent stake in Spanish electric motocross bike company Stark Future, pointing towards a long-term collaboration between the two brands.