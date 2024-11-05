Royal Enfield Himalayan Electric Prototype Version 2.0 Revealed

Royal Enfield has showcased the second prototype of its electric Himalayan, referred to as the Electric Himalayan Version 2.0. This took place alongside the debut of the company’s first-ever electric motorcycle, the Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6. This second iteration of the Electric Himalayan – following the initial ‘Him-E’ model that debuted at the EICMA Motor Show last year – shows a bunch of changes in design and features that bring it closer in appearance to Royal Enfield’s new Himalayan model.

While retaining the core adventure styling, the Electric Himalayan 2.0 incorporates updates that align it with Royal Enfield’s ADV design language. The tall windscreen, round LED headlights, and tail lights resemble those on the outgoing Himalayan. However, for the Electric Himalayan 2.0, Royal Enfield has reworked the technical components and says that an all-new battery and motor have been employed. It also has a redesigned digital interface and an upgraded electronic suspension.

During the unveiling, Royal Enfield shared a short video of the Electric Himalayan 2.0 prototype being tested in the Himalayas. The motorcycle was thrown into harsh terrain with quiet, electric-powered performance. The bike was ridden in typical adventure style, navigating through the Himalayan terrains, but with the silence aspect of an electric motor.

The prototype showcases several build improvements over the original ‘Him-E’ concept. Notably, Version 2.0 featured golden wire-spoke rims, block-pattern tyres, a revised swingarm, and disc brakes on both ends. The bike’s riding position remains upright and tall, just like a typical adventure motorcycle.

Royal Enfield has announced that the Electric Himalayan is still in the testing and development phase, with more improvements and multiple versions of the Electric Himalayan coming our way. In specific, the company plans to introduce at least two more prototype versions before reaching a production-ready model and stated that the final launch is still a couple of years away.