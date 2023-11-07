EICMA 2023: All-Electric Royal Enfield Himalayan ‘Him-E’ Prototype Debuts
By Amaan Ahmed
1 mins read
07-Nov-23 02:59 PM IST
Highlights
- First-ever battery-powered Royal-Enfield previewed as the ‘Him-E’ prototype.
- Employs battery box design as main structural element; has organic bodywork.
- Production model expected to derive inputs from e-mobility firm Stark Future.
Alongside the second-generation Himalayan, Royal Enfield has pulled the covers off its first-ever electric motorcycle, dubbed the ‘Him-E’, at EICMA 2023. Shown to the world for the first time in prototype form, the all-electric Royal Enfield Himalayan is more than just a concept, as per the company, which says it is more of a ‘test laboratory’ that has been developed keeping in mind the need to promote sustainable mobility solutions for touring and exploration in the future. Royal Enfield even played a short clip of the Him-E being put through a shakedown in the Himalayas, with the motorcycle blasting up mountain roads in relative silence.
Also Read: EICMA 2023: All-New Royal Enfield Himalayan Showcased
Organic flax fibre bodywork used in a bid to minimise weight.
No specifications have been revealed at this point given the all-electric Himalayan is still only a test bed. The bikemaker has, however, confirmed the battery box has been designed in-house, and is employed as the main structural element on the motorcycle. The Him-E also has minimal bodywork, using organic flax fibre for the tank structure (to cut down on weight), which also flows rearwards to accommodate the rider, while the tail section appears to be aluminium.
Also Read: Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison
The all-electric Himalayan has a unique round headlight (incorporating LED DRLs surrounding the main headlight), while the charging port appears to be mounted on top of the tank structure and the motor sits behind the battery box, beneath the power electronics assembly. The Him-E has large, spoked wheels shod in all-terrain tyres, an upside-down fork and monoshock sourced from Ohlins, and a chain drive system.
Expect the production electric Himalayan to have a powerful motor.
Speaking about the Him-E project, Mario Alvisi, Chief growth Officer - EV, Royal Enfield, said, “The Electric Himalayan Testbed is much more than a design concept. For us, this is our vision and a glimpse of what to expect from us in the future. There is a much larger electric mobility blueprint that is being brought alive at Royal Enfield as we continue to work on multiple ‘electrifying’ expressions of pure motorcycling”.
It’s unclear at this point where the all-electric Himalayan will sit in Royal Enfield’s portfolio. However, we do expect to see a production version of the Him-E sometime in 2025, which could feature vital technical inputs from electric mobility firm Stark Future that Royal Enfield acquired a 10.35 per cent equity stake in.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular Royal Enfield Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-16966 second ago
Volvo will unveil the EM90 on November 12
-12264 second ago
The new Himalayan has been built from the ground up featuring a brand-new chassis, powertrain, and a fresh bag of electronics. India launch later this month
-10151 second ago
The Corolla was the brand's highest-produced model line with over 53 million units produced as of end-September 2023.
-4796 second ago
The device is priced at Rs 4,999 and is available for purchase on Reliance Digital, JioMart, and Amazon.
36 minutes ago
How does the Mercedes-Benz GLE facelift stack up against its competition? Let's find out.
15 hours ago
The European group now comprises 38 members, including Honda, Piaggio, Yamaha, KTM, CFMoto, Kymco, Kawasaki, and Suzuki
15 hours ago
Ather Energy has opened its first international experience centre, Ather Space, in Naxal, Kathmandu.
16 hours ago
The scheme will initially be implemented till November 20 though it could be extended.
17 hours ago
The KTM 990 Duke will be the successor to the 890 Duke featuring a new parallel-twin motor and a fresh design
17 hours ago
We list down a few Bollywood movies where motorcycles have played an important role, particularly in chase sequences.
-12264 second ago
The new Himalayan has been built from the ground up featuring a brand-new chassis, powertrain, and a fresh bag of electronics. India launch later this month
1 day ago
In a teaser released by Ultraviolette, the electric motorcycle is seen reaching a top-speed of 195 kmph and is expected to debut on November 8 at EICMA 2023
2 days ago
The all-new two-wheeler will be showcased at EICMA 2023, which will take place from November 7 to November 12
4 days ago
Revealed before EICMA 2023, the updated MT-09 is likely to make its way to India
4 days ago
The specifications of the new Himalayan 452 are out and here are the top five highlights of the motorcycle