EICMA 2023: All-Electric Royal Enfield Himalayan ‘Him-E’ Prototype Debuts

Alongside the second-generation Himalayan, Royal Enfield has pulled the covers off its first-ever electric motorcycle, dubbed the ‘Him-E’, at EICMA 2023. Shown to the world for the first time in prototype form, the all-electric Royal Enfield Himalayan is more than just a concept, as per the company, which says it is more of a ‘test laboratory’ that has been developed keeping in mind the need to promote sustainable mobility solutions for touring and exploration in the future. Royal Enfield even played a short clip of the Him-E being put through a shakedown in the Himalayas, with the motorcycle blasting up mountain roads in relative silence.

Also Read: EICMA 2023: All-New Royal Enfield Himalayan Showcased

Organic flax fibre bodywork used in a bid to minimise weight.

No specifications have been revealed at this point given the all-electric Himalayan is still only a test bed. The bikemaker has, however, confirmed the battery box has been designed in-house, and is employed as the main structural element on the motorcycle. The Him-E also has minimal bodywork, using organic flax fibre for the tank structure (to cut down on weight), which also flows rearwards to accommodate the rider, while the tail section appears to be aluminium.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison

The all-electric Himalayan has a unique round headlight (incorporating LED DRLs surrounding the main headlight), while the charging port appears to be mounted on top of the tank structure and the motor sits behind the battery box, beneath the power electronics assembly. The Him-E has large, spoked wheels shod in all-terrain tyres, an upside-down fork and monoshock sourced from Ohlins, and a chain drive system.

Expect the production electric Himalayan to have a powerful motor.

Speaking about the Him-E project, Mario Alvisi, Chief growth Officer - EV, Royal Enfield, said, “The Electric Himalayan Testbed is much more than a design concept. For us, this is our vision and a glimpse of what to expect from us in the future. There is a much larger electric mobility blueprint that is being brought alive at Royal Enfield as we continue to work on multiple ‘electrifying’ expressions of pure motorcycling”.

It’s unclear at this point where the all-electric Himalayan will sit in Royal Enfield’s portfolio. However, we do expect to see a production version of the Him-E sometime in 2025, which could feature vital technical inputs from electric mobility firm Stark Future that Royal Enfield acquired a 10.35 per cent equity stake in.