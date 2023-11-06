Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
06-Nov-23 04:20 PM IST
Highlights
- We stack up the Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 against its rivals
- It goes up against the Triumph Scrambler 400 X & KTM 390 ADV
- The Royal Enfield Himalayan will be launched later this month
The all-new Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 will be launched in a few weeks from now. And our review of the new Royal Enfield ADV goes live on November 10, 2023. The complete specifications of the motorcycle have been revealed too it makes for an interesting read. But how does the new Himalayan stack up against its immediate rivals? We put it to test on paper with its rivals – KTM 390 Adventure SW and Triumph Scrambler 400 X.
The 450 Sherpa engine on the new Himalayan is the first liquid-cooled 4-valve unit from Royal Enfield
Also Read: Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 Specifications Revealed
|Specifications
|Royal Enfield Himalayan 452
|Triumph Scrambler 400 X
|KTM 390 ADV SW
|Displacement
|452 cc
|398.15 cc
|373.27 cc
|Engine
|Single-Cylinder, Liquid-Cooled, DOHC
|Single-Cylinder, Liquid-Cooled, DOHC
|Single-Cylinder, Liquid-Cooled, DOHC
|Max Power
|39.57 bhp at 8,000 rpm
|39.5 bhp @ 8,000 rpm
|43 bhp @ 9,000 rpm
|Peak Torque
|40 Nm at 5,500 rpm
|37.5 Nm @ 6,500 rpm
|37 Nm @ 7,000 rpm
|Gearbox
|6-speed with slip & assist clutch
|6-speed with Torque Assist Clutch
|6-speed with bi-directional quickshifter
|Chassis Type
|Twin-spar steel tubular frame
|Hybrid Spine, Tubular Steel, Bolt-on Subframe
|Split-Trellis Frame (Tubular)
The Scrambler 400 X gets decent off-road capability
Starting off engine specifications, the Himalayan has the biggest displacement and also the maximum torque. But it is the KTM 390 ADV which makes maximum power. But all in all, the engine output on all three bikes is in a similar ballpark. All motorcycles have a 6-speed gearbox, but it is the KTM which gets a bi-directional quick-shifter while the Scrambler 400 X gets a torque-assist clutch, and the Himalayan gets a slip and assist clutch.
Also Read: New Royal Enfield Himalayan 452: Top 5 Highlights
|Specifications
|Royal Enfield Himalayan 452
|Triumph Scrambler 400 X
|KTM 390 ADV SW
|Front Suspension
|43 mm USD - 200 mm travel
|43 mm BPF USD - 150 mm travel
|43 mm WP Apex USD - 170 mm travel (adjustable)
|Rear Suspension
|Linkage type Monoshock - 200 mm travel
|Monoshock with pre-load adjustment - 150 mm travel
|WP Apex Monoshock - 177 mm travel (adjustable)
|Wheelbase
|1,510 mm
|1,417 mm
|1,430 mm
|Ground Clearance
|230 mm
|195 mm
|200 mm
|Fuel Capacity
|17 litres
|13 litres
|14.5 litres
|Kerb Weight
|196 kg
|184 kg
|177 kg
The KTM 390 ADV SW gets tube tyres
All three motorcycles get 43 mm USD and a monoshock at the rear. The Himalayan gets maximum wheel travel with 200 mm at each end. But it is the KTM 390 ADV that gets fully adjustable suspension at both ends. Also, the 390 ADV is the lightest of the three bikes here, which makes a difference when going off-road. The Himalayan gets the biggest wheelbase at 1,510 mm and it gets the biggest fuel tank at 17 litres. Plus, it is the heaviest bike in this comparison.
Also Read: Triumph Scrambler 400 X Review
The Scrambler 400 X gets alloy wheels with tubeless tyres. No spoke wheels even as an option
|Specifications
|Royal Enfield Himalayan 452
|Triumph Scrambler 400 X
|KTM 390 ADV SW
|Front Tyre
|90/90 R-21 inch
|100/90 R-19 inch
|100/90 R-19 inch
|Rear Tyre
|140/80 R-17 inch
|140/80 R-17 inch
|13/80 R-17 inch
|Front Brake
|320 mm disc with twin-piston calliper (ABS)
|300 mm disc with 4-piston floating calliper (ABS)
|320 mm disc with radially mounted calliper (ABS)
|Rear Brake
|270 mm disc with single-piston calliper
|230 mm disc with single calliper (ABS)
|230 mm disc with floating calliper (ABS)
|Seat Height
|805 mm to 845 mm
|835 mm
|855 mm
|Price
|TBA
|Rs. 2.63 lakh (ex-showroom)
|Rs. 3.61 lakh (ex-showroom)
The new Himalayan is the only model here to get a 21-inch front wheel while the other two models get a 19-inch front wheel.
The Scrambler gets alloys with tubeless tyres while the 390 ADV gets spoke wheels with tube tyres and so does the Himalayan. Royal Enfield says that it will introduce tubeless spoke wheels on the Himalayan as an option in the coming months once the bike is launched.
Also Read: 2023 KTM 390 ADV SW Review
The Himalayan 452 gets a 4-inch circular TFT screen with integrated Google Maps
All three bikes get switchable ABS, while the Scrambler 400 X also gets switchable traction control. Ride-by-wire is a standard feature on all motorcycles. The Himalayan gets a 4-inch round fully digital display with integrated Google Maps and smartphone connectivity while the KTM gets a 5-inch TFT with smartphone connectivity as well.
The KTM 390 Duke is the only model here that gets fully adjustable suspension
It is the Triumph which falls short as it gets a part analogue part digital console and absolutely no connectivity, not even as an option.
The new Himalayan is likely to be priced at Rs. 3 lakh (ex-showroom)
The Triumph Scrambler 400 X is priced at Rs. 2.63 lakh while the KTM 390 Adventure SW is priced at Rs. 3.61 lakh. We expect the all-new Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 to be priced somewhere between the two. We expect the Himalayan to be priced at around Rs. 3 lakh, give or take a few thousand.
