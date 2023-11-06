Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison

The all-new Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 will be launched in a few weeks from now. And our review of the new Royal Enfield ADV goes live on November 10, 2023. The complete specifications of the motorcycle have been revealed too it makes for an interesting read. But how does the new Himalayan stack up against its immediate rivals? We put it to test on paper with its rivals – KTM 390 Adventure SW and Triumph Scrambler 400 X.

The 450 Sherpa engine on the new Himalayan is the first liquid-cooled 4-valve unit from Royal Enfield

Specifications Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 Triumph Scrambler 400 X KTM 390 ADV SW Displacement 452 cc 398.15 cc 373.27 cc Engine Single-Cylinder, Liquid-Cooled, DOHC Single-Cylinder, Liquid-Cooled, DOHC Single-Cylinder, Liquid-Cooled, DOHC Max Power 39.57 bhp at 8,000 rpm 39.5 bhp @ 8,000 rpm 43 bhp @ 9,000 rpm Peak Torque 40 Nm at 5,500 rpm 37.5 Nm @ 6,500 rpm 37 Nm @ 7,000 rpm Gearbox 6-speed with slip & assist clutch 6-speed with Torque Assist Clutch 6-speed with bi-directional quickshifter Chassis Type Twin-spar steel tubular frame Hybrid Spine, Tubular Steel, Bolt-on Subframe Split-Trellis Frame (Tubular)

The Scrambler 400 X gets decent off-road capability

Starting off engine specifications, the Himalayan has the biggest displacement and also the maximum torque. But it is the KTM 390 ADV which makes maximum power. But all in all, the engine output on all three bikes is in a similar ballpark. All motorcycles have a 6-speed gearbox, but it is the KTM which gets a bi-directional quick-shifter while the Scrambler 400 X gets a torque-assist clutch, and the Himalayan gets a slip and assist clutch.

Specifications Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 Triumph Scrambler 400 X KTM 390 ADV SW Front Suspension 43 mm USD - 200 mm travel 43 mm BPF USD - 150 mm travel 43 mm WP Apex USD - 170 mm travel (adjustable) Rear Suspension Linkage type Monoshock - 200 mm travel Monoshock with pre-load adjustment - 150 mm travel WP Apex Monoshock - 177 mm travel (adjustable) Wheelbase 1,510 mm 1,417 mm 1,430 mm Ground Clearance 230 mm 195 mm 200 mm Fuel Capacity 17 litres 13 litres 14.5 litres Kerb Weight 196 kg 184 kg 177 kg

The KTM 390 ADV SW gets tube tyres

All three motorcycles get 43 mm USD and a monoshock at the rear. The Himalayan gets maximum wheel travel with 200 mm at each end. But it is the KTM 390 ADV that gets fully adjustable suspension at both ends. Also, the 390 ADV is the lightest of the three bikes here, which makes a difference when going off-road. The Himalayan gets the biggest wheelbase at 1,510 mm and it gets the biggest fuel tank at 17 litres. Plus, it is the heaviest bike in this comparison.

The Scrambler 400 X gets alloy wheels with tubeless tyres. No spoke wheels even as an option

Specifications Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 Triumph Scrambler 400 X KTM 390 ADV SW Front Tyre 90/90 R-21 inch 100/90 R-19 inch 100/90 R-19 inch Rear Tyre 140/80 R-17 inch 140/80 R-17 inch 13/80 R-17 inch Front Brake 320 mm disc with twin-piston calliper (ABS) 300 mm disc with 4-piston floating calliper (ABS) 320 mm disc with radially mounted calliper (ABS) Rear Brake 270 mm disc with single-piston calliper 230 mm disc with single calliper (ABS) 230 mm disc with floating calliper (ABS) Seat Height 805 mm to 845 mm 835 mm 855 mm Price TBA Rs. 2.63 lakh (ex-showroom) Rs. 3.61 lakh (ex-showroom)

The new Himalayan is the only model here to get a 21-inch front wheel while the other two models get a 19-inch front wheel.

The Scrambler gets alloys with tubeless tyres while the 390 ADV gets spoke wheels with tube tyres and so does the Himalayan. Royal Enfield says that it will introduce tubeless spoke wheels on the Himalayan as an option in the coming months once the bike is launched.

The Himalayan 452 gets a 4-inch circular TFT screen with integrated Google Maps

All three bikes get switchable ABS, while the Scrambler 400 X also gets switchable traction control. Ride-by-wire is a standard feature on all motorcycles. The Himalayan gets a 4-inch round fully digital display with integrated Google Maps and smartphone connectivity while the KTM gets a 5-inch TFT with smartphone connectivity as well.

The KTM 390 Duke is the only model here that gets fully adjustable suspension

It is the Triumph which falls short as it gets a part analogue part digital console and absolutely no connectivity, not even as an option.

The new Himalayan is likely to be priced at Rs. 3 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Triumph Scrambler 400 X is priced at Rs. 2.63 lakh while the KTM 390 Adventure SW is priced at Rs. 3.61 lakh. We expect the all-new Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 to be priced somewhere between the two. We expect the Himalayan to be priced at around Rs. 3 lakh, give or take a few thousand.