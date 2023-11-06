Login

Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison

The specifications of the all-new Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 make for an interesting read. But how do they stack up against its rivals – the KTM 390 ADV and the Triumph Scrambler 400 X? Here’s a quick comparison of the three budget ADVs on paper.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

06-Nov-23 04:20 PM IST

Whatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • We stack up the Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 against its rivals
  • It goes up against the Triumph Scrambler 400 X & KTM 390 ADV
  • The Royal Enfield Himalayan will be launched later this month

The all-new Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 will be launched in a few weeks from now. And our review of the new Royal Enfield ADV goes live on November 10, 2023. The complete specifications of the motorcycle have been revealed too it makes for an interesting read. But how does the new Himalayan stack up against its immediate rivals? We put it to test on paper with its rivals – KTM 390 Adventure SW and Triumph Scrambler 400 X.

The 450 Sherpa engine on the new Himalayan is the first liquid-cooled 4-valve unit from Royal Enfield

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 Specifications Revealed

SpecificationsRoyal Enfield Himalayan 452Triumph Scrambler 400 XKTM 390 ADV SW
Displacement452 cc398.15 cc373.27 cc
Engine Single-Cylinder, Liquid-Cooled, DOHCSingle-Cylinder, Liquid-Cooled, DOHCSingle-Cylinder, Liquid-Cooled, DOHC
Max Power39.57 bhp at 8,000 rpm39.5 bhp @ 8,000 rpm43 bhp @ 9,000 rpm
Peak Torque40 Nm at 5,500 rpm37.5 Nm @ 6,500 rpm37 Nm @ 7,000 rpm
Gearbox6-speed with slip & assist clutch6-speed with Torque Assist Clutch6-speed with bi-directional quickshifter
Chassis TypeTwin-spar steel tubular frameHybrid Spine, Tubular Steel, Bolt-on SubframeSplit-Trellis Frame (Tubular)

The Scrambler 400 X gets decent off-road capability

 

Starting off engine specifications, the Himalayan has the biggest displacement and also the maximum torque. But it is the KTM 390 ADV which makes maximum power. But all in all, the engine output on all three bikes is in a similar ballpark. All motorcycles have a 6-speed gearbox, but it is the KTM which gets a bi-directional quick-shifter while the Scrambler 400 X gets a torque-assist clutch, and the Himalayan gets a slip and assist clutch. 

 

Also Read: New Royal Enfield Himalayan 452: Top 5 Highlights

SpecificationsRoyal Enfield Himalayan 452Triumph Scrambler 400 XKTM 390 ADV SW
Front Suspension43 mm USD - 200 mm travel43 mm BPF USD - 150 mm travel43 mm WP Apex USD - 170 mm travel (adjustable)
Rear SuspensionLinkage type Monoshock - 200 mm travelMonoshock with pre-load adjustment - 150 mm travelWP Apex Monoshock - 177 mm travel (adjustable)
Wheelbase1,510 mm1,417 mm1,430 mm
Ground Clearance 230 mm 195 mm200 mm
Fuel Capacity17 litres13 litres14.5 litres
Kerb Weight196 kg184 kg177 kg

 

 

The KTM 390 ADV SW gets tube tyres

 

All three motorcycles get 43 mm USD and a monoshock at the rear. The Himalayan gets maximum wheel travel with 200 mm at each end. But it is the KTM 390 ADV that gets fully adjustable suspension at both ends. Also, the 390 ADV is the lightest of the three bikes here, which makes a difference when going off-road. The Himalayan gets the biggest wheelbase at 1,510 mm and it gets the biggest fuel tank at 17 litres. Plus, it is the heaviest bike in this comparison. 

 

Also Read: Triumph Scrambler 400 X Review

The Scrambler 400 X gets alloy wheels with tubeless tyres. No spoke wheels even as an option

SpecificationsRoyal Enfield Himalayan 452Triumph Scrambler 400 XKTM 390 ADV SW
Front Tyre90/90 R-21 inch100/90 R-19 inch100/90 R-19 inch
Rear Tyre140/80 R-17 inch140/80 R-17 inch 13/80 R-17 inch
Front Brake320 mm disc with twin-piston calliper (ABS)300 mm disc with 4-piston floating calliper (ABS)320 mm disc with radially mounted calliper (ABS)
Rear Brake270 mm disc with single-piston calliper230 mm disc with single calliper (ABS)230 mm disc with floating calliper (ABS)
Seat Height 805 mm to 845 mm835 mm855 mm
PriceTBARs. 2.63 lakh (ex-showroom)Rs. 3.61 lakh (ex-showroom)

The new Himalayan is the only model here to get a 21-inch front wheel while the other two models get a 19-inch front wheel. 

 

The Scrambler gets alloys with tubeless tyres while the 390 ADV gets spoke wheels with tube tyres and so does the Himalayan. Royal Enfield says that it will introduce tubeless spoke wheels on the Himalayan as an option in the coming months once the bike is launched.

 

Also Read: 2023 KTM 390 ADV SW Review  

The Himalayan 452 gets a 4-inch circular TFT screen with integrated Google Maps

 

All three bikes get switchable ABS, while the Scrambler 400 X also gets switchable traction control. Ride-by-wire is a standard feature on all motorcycles. The Himalayan gets a 4-inch round fully digital display with integrated Google Maps and smartphone connectivity while the KTM gets a 5-inch TFT with smartphone connectivity as well.

The KTM 390 Duke is the only model here that gets fully adjustable suspension

 

It is the Triumph which falls short as it gets a part analogue part digital console and absolutely no connectivity, not even as an option.

The new Himalayan is likely to be priced at Rs. 3 lakh (ex-showroom)

 

The Triumph Scrambler 400 X is priced at Rs. 2.63 lakh while the KTM 390 Adventure SW is priced at Rs. 3.61 lakh. We expect the all-new Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 to be priced somewhere between the two. We expect the Himalayan to be priced at around Rs. 3 lakh, give or take a few thousand.

# Royal Enfield Himalayan# Himalayan 452# Royal Enfield himalayan 452# KTM 390 Adventure# 390 Adventure SW# Triumph Scrambler 400 X# Specifications Comparison
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2019 Maruti Suzuki Swift
8.6
0
10
2019 Maruti Suzuki Swift
38,227 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.75 L
₹ 15,118/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV
2022 Tata Nexon EV
20,156 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 15.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 MG ZS EV
2021 MG ZS EV
43,418 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 19.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
65,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Toyota Fortuner
2019 Toyota Fortuner
1,14,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 33.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Toyota Camry
2016 Toyota Camry
85,000 km
Hybrid
Automatic
₹ 17.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi A6
7.2
0
10
2015 Audi A6
49,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi A6
6.9
0
10
2014 Audi A6
22,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.50 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi Q3
7.3
0
10
2014 Audi Q3
83,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A4
7.5
0
10
2013 Audi A4
55,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 10.90 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Research More on Himalayan

Royal Enfield Himalayan
7.9
0
10

Royal Enfield Himalayan

Starts at ₹ 2.16 - 2.24 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Himalayan Specifications
View Himalayan Features

Popular Royal Enfield Models

Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

₹ 1.5 - 1.69 Lakh

Royal Enfield Classic 350
Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹ 1.84 - 2.51 Lakh

Royal Enfield Himalayan
Royal Enfield Himalayan

₹ 2.16 - 2.24 Lakh

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650

₹ 3.03 - 3.31 Lakh

Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Royal Enfield Bullet 350

₹ 1.74 - 2.16 Lakh

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650

₹ 3.49 - 3.79 Lakh

Royal Enfield Meteor 350
Royal Enfield Meteor 350

₹ 2.1 - 2.3 Lakh

Royal Enfield Scram 411
Royal Enfield Scram 411

₹ 2.03 - 2.08 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Volvo EM 90
Volvo EM 90

Expected Price :

₹ 60 - 80 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 12, 2023

Tata Altroz EV
Tata Altroz EV

Expected Price :

₹ 12 - 13 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

Nissan New X-Trail
Nissan New X-Trail

Expected Price :

₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Audi New A3
Audi New A3

Expected Price :

₹ 35 - 40 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Skoda Kamiq
Skoda Kamiq

Expected Price :

₹ 12 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Toyota Belta
Toyota Belta

Expected Price :

₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

Expected Price :

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 2, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

Expected Price :

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

Expected Price :

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQE
Mercedes-Benz EQE

Expected Price :

₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

CFMoto 300SR
CFMoto 300SR

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 9, 2023

BMW CE 02 Electric
BMW CE 02 Electric

Expected Price :

₹ 7 - 8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

KTM New 390 Duke
KTM New 390 Duke

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

TVS Zeppelin
TVS Zeppelin

Expected Price :

₹ 2 - 3.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Suzuki e-Burgman
Suzuki e-Burgman

Expected Price :

₹ 1.05 - 1.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 21, 2023

Husqvarna Svartpilen 125
Husqvarna Svartpilen 125

Expected Price :

₹ 1.25 - 1.3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 21, 2023

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.25 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Benelli 752S
Benelli 752S

Expected Price :

₹ 6 - 7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 24, 2023

Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457

Expected Price :

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Delhi Government To Implement Odd-Even Scheme From November 13, 2023
Delhi Government To Implement Odd-Even Scheme From November 13, 2023
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-19548 second ago

The scheme will initially be implemented till November 20 though it could be extended.

Upcoming KTM 990 Duke Spied On Test; Engine specs leaked
Upcoming KTM 990 Duke Spied On Test; Engine specs leaked
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

-15606 second ago

The KTM 990 Duke will be the successor to the 890 Duke featuring a new parallel-twin motor and a fresh design

Bollywood Movies With Best Motorcycles Chase Scenes
Bollywood Movies With Best Motorcycles Chase Scenes
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-14420 second ago

We list down a few Bollywood movies where motorcycles have played an important role, particularly in chase sequences.

Taiwan Temporarily Halts Implementation Of Proposed Motorcycle Lean Angle Ban
Taiwan Temporarily Halts Implementation Of Proposed Motorcycle Lean Angle Ban
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-13792 second ago

The Changhua County Police Department decided to penalise riders who exceed a lean angle of 30 degrees from the vertical while cornering.

Lotus Cars To Enter India On November 9, 2023
Lotus Cars To Enter India On November 9, 2023
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-8687 second ago

The company is expected to initially only make one model available with plans to offer the rest of its global line-up going forward.

Royal Enfield Sherpa 450 Engine: Top 5 Features Explained
Royal Enfield Sherpa 450 Engine: Top 5 Features Explained
c&b icon
By Preetam Bora
calendar-icon

-8549 second ago

The Royal Enfield Sherpa 450 engine powers the all-new Royal Enfield Himalayan, with Royal Enfield’s first liquid-cooled engine.

India’s Total Vehicle Retail Drops 8% YoY In October 2023
India’s Total Vehicle Retail Drops 8% YoY In October 2023
c&b icon
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

-2736 second ago

In October 2023, the auto industry collectively reported retail sales of 21,17,596 units, witnessing a decline of 8 per cent compared to 22,95,099 units sold in October 2022.

Gogoro To Set Up EV Battery Swapping Stations At HPCL Outlets Across India
Gogoro To Set Up EV Battery Swapping Stations At HPCL Outlets Across India
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

51 minutes ago

Gogoro says that it plans to open thousands of battery swapping stations across India in the coming years

Verstappen Beats Norris To Victory In Brazil As Fernando Alonso Fights For Podium
Verstappen Beats Norris To Victory In Brazil As Fernando Alonso Fights For Podium
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

Max Verstappen secured his 17th victory of the season at the 2023 Brazilian Grand Prix, maintaining his impressive form, while Mercedes struggled in stark contrast to their previous year's success

Hyundai And LG Team Up To Bring Smart TV Content To The Genesis Lineup
Hyundai And LG Team Up To Bring Smart TV Content To The Genesis Lineup
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

17 hours ago

The system allows passengers in both the front and rear seats to comfortably enjoy high-definition content while complying with driving and safety regulations

New Royal Enfield Himalayan 452: Top 5 Highlights
New Royal Enfield Himalayan 452: Top 5 Highlights
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

3 days ago

The specifications of the new Himalayan 452 are out and here are the top five highlights of the motorcycle

Two-Wheeler Sales October 2023: Royal Enfield Registers 3 Per Cent Overall Growth
Two-Wheeler Sales October 2023: Royal Enfield Registers 3 Per Cent Overall Growth
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 days ago

Royal Enfield’s monthly sales in October 2023 saw an annual growth of 3 per cent, with 84,435 units despatched overall.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 Specifications Revealed
Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 Specifications Revealed
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 days ago

The technical specifications of the Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 are finally out, and they make for a rather interesting read.

Top 5 Adventure Bikes Under Rs 5 Lakh
Top 5 Adventure Bikes Under Rs 5 Lakh
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

5 days ago

Are you looking for an adventure on a motorcycle? Here are the top five recommendations to consider under the 5 lakh

Triumph-Bajaj To Increase Production Capacity For Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X
Triumph-Bajaj To Increase Production Capacity For Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

14 days ago

Triumph-Bajaj will ramp up the manufacturing of Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X from current 5,000 units per month to 10,000 units per month by March 2024.

c&b icon

Trending Vehicles In India

View All
  • Home
  • News
  • Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved