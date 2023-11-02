New Royal Enfield Himalayan 452: Top 5 Highlights

The launch of the all-new Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 is just around the corner as the brand recently concluded the media rides in Manali and the detailed review of the motorcycle will be out soon. But, before we get there, if you have been eyeing the new Himalayan for a while now, the specifications are now out and here are the top five highlights that you ought to know about the soon-to-be-launched second-generation Himalayan.

Engine

For the very first time, a Royal Enfield will be powered by a liquid-cooled engine. Till now, all engines that have been developed and manufactured by the brand have mainly been air-cooled and the recent ones featuring air-oil cooling. The engine powering the new Himalayan 452 is the Sherpa 452cc, single-cylinder DOHC unit that is tuned to produce 40 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 40 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. The motor comes mated to a new 6-speed gearbox. The powertrain gets ride-by-wire, three riding modes, and a slip-and-assist clutch.

Chassis and Dimensions

The new Himalayan 452 is built around a new twin-spar steel chassis that is lighter than the one on the outgoing model. Dimensionally, the new Himalayan is longer and wider, but a bit shorter than the current model. The wheelbase now stands at 1510 mm, 45 mm more, meanwhile, ground clearance is up by 10 mm now at 230 mm. The new fuel tank has a fuel carrying capacity of 17 litres in comparison to 15 litres on the current Himalayan. Another important feature is the adjustable seat that ranges from 835 mm to 845 mm on the standard seat, while the optional low seat is adjustable from 805 mm to 825 mm. Last is the kerb weight which now stands at 196 kg, three kilograms less than the current Himalayan.



Circular TFT Instrumentation

The new Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 features a circular 4-inch full-colour TFT instrumentation that is smartphone connectivity enabled allowing access to the motorcycle’s telemetrics and has integrated navigation via Google Maps and media control. The console also comes with a USB-C charging port to keep electronic devices charged on the go.





Cycle Parts

The motorcycle is suspended by a 43mm USD fork sourced from Showa and a preload-adjustable monoshock, both offering 200 mm of travel. The bike continues to ride on 21-17 wire-spoke rims and comes shod with a 90/90-21 section tyre at the front and a 140/80-R17 section tyre at the rear, sourced from Ceat. From braking, the bike employs a 320 mm disc with a 2-piston caliper at the front and a 270 mm disc with a one-piston caliper at the rear. The system is equipped with dual-channel ABS that is switchable for the rear.

Variants and Pricing

Once officially launched, Royal Enfield will be offering the Himalayan in three variants – Base, Pass and Summit. For colour options, the company will offer the Base variant on Kaza Brown while the Pass variant will be offered in Slate Himalayan Salt and Slate Poppy Blue. Meanwhile, the top-spec Summit variant can be opted for either in Hanle Black or Kamet White.



In terms of pricing, the current Himalayan comes in the price range of Rs 2.16 lakh to 2.28 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variant. For the kind of kit, features, and equipment on offer, we expect Royal Enfield to price the new Himalayan in the ballpark of Rs 2.5 lakh to 2.6 lakh (ex-showroom).