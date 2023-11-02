Login

New Royal Enfield Himalayan 452: Top 5 Highlights

The specifications of the new Himalayan 452 are out and here are the top five highlights of the motorcycle
Calendar-icon

By Janak Sorap

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

02-Nov-23 01:43 PM IST

Whatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Powered by a brand new Sherpa 450cc liquid-cooled motor
  • Instrumentation is a full-colour TFT with smartphone connectivity and Google Maps
  • To be offered in three variants and a total of five liveries

The launch of the all-new Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 is just around the corner as the brand recently concluded the media rides in Manali and the detailed review of the motorcycle will be out soon. But, before we get there, if you have been eyeing the new Himalayan for a while now, the specifications are now out and here are the top five highlights that you ought to know about the soon-to-be-launched second-generation Himalayan.

 

Engine

For the very first time, a Royal Enfield will be powered by a liquid-cooled engine. Till now, all engines that have been developed and manufactured by the brand have mainly been air-cooled and the recent ones featuring air-oil cooling. The engine powering the new Himalayan 452 is the Sherpa 452cc, single-cylinder DOHC unit that is tuned to produce 40 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 40 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. The motor comes mated to a new 6-speed gearbox. The powertrain gets ride-by-wire, three riding modes, and a slip-and-assist clutch.

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Registers 3 Per Cent Overall Growth

Chassis and Dimensions

The new Himalayan 452 is built around a new twin-spar steel chassis that is lighter than the one on the outgoing model. Dimensionally, the new Himalayan is longer and wider, but a bit shorter than the current model. The wheelbase now stands at 1510 mm, 45 mm more, meanwhile, ground clearance is up by 10 mm now at 230 mm. The new fuel tank has a fuel carrying capacity of 17 litres in comparison to 15 litres on the current Himalayan. Another important feature is the adjustable seat that ranges from 835 mm to 845 mm on the standard seat, while the optional low seat is adjustable from 805 mm to 825 mm. Last is the kerb weight which now stands at 196 kg, three kilograms less than the current Himalayan
 

Circular TFT Instrumentation

The new Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 features a circular 4-inch full-colour TFT instrumentation that is smartphone connectivity enabled allowing access to the motorcycle’s telemetrics and has integrated navigation via Google Maps and media control. The console also comes with a USB-C charging port to keep electronic devices charged on the go.


 

Cycle Parts

The motorcycle is suspended by a 43mm USD fork sourced from Showa and a preload-adjustable monoshock, both offering 200 mm of travel. The bike continues to ride on 21-17 wire-spoke rims and comes shod with a 90/90-21 section tyre at the front and a 140/80-R17 section tyre at the rear, sourced from Ceat. From braking, the bike employs a 320 mm disc with a 2-piston caliper at the front and a 270 mm disc with a one-piston caliper at the rear. The system is equipped with dual-channel ABS that is switchable for the rear.

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 Specifications Revealed

Variants and Pricing

Once officially launched, Royal Enfield will be offering the Himalayan in three variants – Base, Pass and Summit. For colour options, the company will offer the Base variant on Kaza Brown while the Pass variant will be offered in Slate Himalayan Salt and Slate Poppy Blue. Meanwhile, the top-spec Summit variant can be opted for either in Hanle Black or Kamet White.
 

In terms of pricing, the current Himalayan comes in the price range of Rs 2.16 lakh to 2.28 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variant. For the kind of kit, features, and equipment on offer, we expect Royal Enfield to price the new Himalayan in the ballpark of Rs 2.5 lakh to 2.6 lakh (ex-showroom).

# Royal Enfield# Royal Enfield Himalayan 452# Himalayan 452 highlights# Himalayan 452 specs# Himalayan 452 features# two-wheelers
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV
2022 Tata Nexon EV
20,156 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 15.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 MG ZS EV
2021 MG ZS EV
43,418 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 19.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
65,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Toyota Fortuner
2019 Toyota Fortuner
1,14,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 33.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi A6
7.2
0
10
2015 Audi A6
49,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi A6
6.9
0
10
2014 Audi A6
22,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.50 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A6
2013 Audi A6
75,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 11.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A4
7.5
0
10
2013 Audi A4
55,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 10.90 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi Q3
7.3
0
10
2014 Audi Q3
83,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Upcoming Cars

Volvo EM 90
Volvo EM 90

Expected Price :

₹ 60 - 80 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 12, 2023

Tata Altroz EV
Tata Altroz EV

Expected Price :

₹ 12 - 13 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

Nissan New X-Trail
Nissan New X-Trail

Expected Price :

₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Audi New A3
Audi New A3

Expected Price :

₹ 35 - 40 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Skoda Kamiq
Skoda Kamiq

Expected Price :

₹ 12 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Toyota Belta
Toyota Belta

Expected Price :

₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

Expected Price :

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 2, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

Expected Price :

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

Expected Price :

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQE
Mercedes-Benz EQE

Expected Price :

₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

CFMoto 300SR
CFMoto 300SR

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 9, 2023

BMW CE 02 Electric
BMW CE 02 Electric

Expected Price :

₹ 7 - 8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

KTM New 390 Duke
KTM New 390 Duke

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

TVS Zeppelin
TVS Zeppelin

Expected Price :

₹ 2 - 3.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Husqvarna Svartpilen 125
Husqvarna Svartpilen 125

Expected Price :

₹ 1.25 - 1.3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 21, 2023

Suzuki e-Burgman
Suzuki e-Burgman

Expected Price :

₹ 1.05 - 1.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 21, 2023

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.25 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Benelli 752S
Benelli 752S

Expected Price :

₹ 6 - 7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 24, 2023

Suzuki V-Strom 1050
Suzuki V-Strom 1050

Expected Price :

₹ 14.4 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Tata Avinya EV To Be Based On JLR’s Electrified Modular Architecture
Tata Avinya EV To Be Based On JLR’s Electrified Modular Architecture
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

-14230 second ago

TPEML and JLR, both of which are Tata Motors subsidiaries, have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding for the licensing of EMA for upcoming Tata EVs.

Auto Sales October 2023: Honda Cars Sees 17% Growth In Overall Sales Backed By Strong Exports
Auto Sales October 2023: Honda Cars Sees 17% Growth In Overall Sales Backed By Strong Exports
c&b icon
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

-12005 second ago

Last month, Honda Cars India exported 3,683 units, which is a growth of over 119 per cent as against 1,678 units exported in October 2022.

Mercedes-AMG C 43 Sedan Launched In India At Rs 98 Lakh
Mercedes-AMG C 43 Sedan Launched In India At Rs 98 Lakh
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

-3603 second ago

The new C 43 is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol producing up to 408 bhp.

Volkswagen Taigun GT Edge Trail Edition Launched At Rs 16.30 Lakh
Volkswagen Taigun GT Edge Trail Edition Launched At Rs 16.30 Lakh
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

-2633 second ago

Unique to the latest GT Edge model are 16-inch black alloys, a contrast roof and trim-specific decals and leatherette seat covers.

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 96.40 Lakh
2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 96.40 Lakh
c&b icon
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

-209 second ago

The GLE facelift is only offered in the Long Wheelbase (LWB) format and comes in three variants, an entry-level diesel – GLE 300 d 4Matic, along with a pair of top-end petrol and diesel options – GLE 450 4Matic and GLE 450 d 4Matic.

Two-Wheeler Sales October 2023: TVS Motor Company Achieves Highest-Ever Monthly Overall Sales
Two-Wheeler Sales October 2023: TVS Motor Company Achieves Highest-Ever Monthly Overall Sales
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

32 minutes ago

The company sold 434,714 units during this month, reflecting a growth rate of 21 per cent when compared to the figures from October 2022

Matter Aera Electric Motorcycle Deliveries Delayed; Will Now Begin Early-2024
Matter Aera Electric Motorcycle Deliveries Delayed; Will Now Begin Early-2024
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

First showcased late in 2022, India’s first geared electric two-wheeler was originally slated to reach customers from September 2023 onwards.

Two-Wheeler Sales October 2023: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Sells Over 4.92 Lakh Units
Two-Wheeler Sales October 2023: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Sells Over 4.92 Lakh Units
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

HMSI sold 4,92,884 units, indicating a 10 per cent growth compared to October 2022

Two-Wheeler Sales October 2023: Hero Motocorp Registers 26% Growth, Sells 5.74 Lakh Units
Two-Wheeler Sales October 2023: Hero Motocorp Registers 26% Growth, Sells 5.74 Lakh Units
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

The company sold 574,930 units, marking a substantial 26 per cent growth compared to the same period in the previous fiscal year

Two-Wheeler Sales October 2023: Royal Enfield Registers 3 Per Cent Overall Growth
Two-Wheeler Sales October 2023: Royal Enfield Registers 3 Per Cent Overall Growth
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

Royal Enfield’s monthly sales in October 2023 saw an annual growth of 3 per cent, with 84,435 units despatched overall.

Two-Wheeler Sales October 2023: Royal Enfield Registers 3 Per Cent Overall Growth
Two-Wheeler Sales October 2023: Royal Enfield Registers 3 Per Cent Overall Growth
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

Royal Enfield’s monthly sales in October 2023 saw an annual growth of 3 per cent, with 84,435 units despatched overall.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 Specifications Revealed
Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 Specifications Revealed
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

16 hours ago

The technical specifications of the Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 are finally out, and they make for a rather interesting read.

Top 5 Adventure Bikes Under Rs 5 Lakh
Top 5 Adventure Bikes Under Rs 5 Lakh
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

1 day ago

Are you looking for an adventure on a motorcycle? Here are the top five recommendations to consider under the 5 lakh

All-New Honda XL750 Transalp Launched At Rs 11 lakh
All-New Honda XL750 Transalp Launched At Rs 11 lakh
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

3 days ago

Prices of the new Honda XL750 Transalp are introductory with bookings open for the first 100 customers

Top 10 Modern Classic Bikes
Top 10 Modern Classic Bikes
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

7 days ago

Here’s a look at the top 10 modern classic bikes which offer the best of both worlds – timeless design and modern engineering.

c&b icon

Trending Vehicles In India

View All
  • Home
  • News
  • New Royal Enfield Himalayan 452: Top 5 Highlights
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved