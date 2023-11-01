Login

Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 Specifications Revealed

The technical specifications of the Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 are finally out, and they make for a rather interesting read.
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

01-Nov-23 10:11 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • Specifications for all-new Royal Enfield Himalayan revealed
  • The bike gets a 452 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled DOHC setup
  • It also gets a 4-inch circular TFT screen with Google Maps and Smartphone connectivity

Team Car&Bike has ridden the Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 and the embargo for the review lifts on November 10, 2023. But in the meantime, we finally have access to the full specifications of Royal Enfield’s flagship ADV, and it makes for a rather interesting read. And it is mostly similar to what we had expected and reported earlier. 

 

The big revelation is the engine of course. The 452 cc Sherpa engine (Yes! That’s what it is called) is liquid-cooled and gets 4 valves with a DOHC setup. It makes a total of 39.57 bhp at 8,000 rpm and has a peak torque output of 40 Nm at 5,500 rpm. So, it is not a long stroke engine anymore, well, not in the traditional sense. The motor is paired to a 6-speed gearbox which gets a slip & assist clutch. 

RE’s flagship ADV is built around a new steel twin-spar frame. Up front it gets a 21-inch wire-spoked wheel and 43 mm upside down fork with a travel of 200 mm. At the rear, the bike gets a 17-inch wheel along with a monoshock that too gets 200 of travel.

 

The new Himalayan has solid ground clearance of 230 mm and weighs in at 196 kg (kerb weight). It also gets a 17-litre fuel tank, which should ensure long distance between fuel stops. The bike will have standard seat height of 825 mm, which can be adjusted to 805 mm and even 845 mm. 

In terms of features, it gets full LED lighting, a type C USB port and a new 4-inch circular full TFT instrument console with smartphone connectivity and Google Maps. Yes, you read that right. In India, the all-new Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 goes up against the KTM 390 Adventure, Triumph Scrambler 400 X and the BMW G 310 GS, to an extent. There will be five colours on offer – Hanle Black, Kamet White, Slate Himalayan Salt, Slate Poppy Blue and Kaza Brown.

The motorcycle is likely to be launched later in November, with prices expected between Rs. 2.6 lakh to Rs. 3.2 lakh (ex-showroom).  

 

  • Engine: 452 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled 4 valves
  • Max Power: 39.57 bhp at 8,000 rpm
  • Peak Torque: 40 Nm at 5,500 rpm
  • Gearbox: 6-speed with slip & assist clutch
  • Frame: Twin-spar steel tubular frame
  • Front Suspension: 43 mm USD (200 mm travel)
  • Rear Suspension: Linkage type Monoshock (200 mm travel)
  • Ground Clearance: 230 mm 
  • Seat Height: 805 mm to 845 mm
  • Kerb Weight: 196 kg
  • Fuel Capacity: 17 litres
  • Front Tyre: 90/90 R-21 inch
  • Rear Tyre: 140/80 R-17 inch
  • Front Brake: 320 mm ventilated disc with twin-piston calliper
  • Rear Brake: 270 mm ventilated disc with single-piston calliper
  • ABS: Switchable dual-channel ABS
  • Full LED lighting
  • 4-inch circular full TFT display with Smartphone connectivity & Google Maps
