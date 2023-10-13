Login

Royal Enfield Himalayan 452: Top 5 Things We Know

The new Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 will have Royal Enfield’s first liquid-cooled engine, and segment-first features, including integrated navigation and tubeless tyres.
By Carandbike Team

4 mins read

13-Oct-23 03:58 PM IST

Highlights

  • 452 cc engine with nearly 40 bhp power
  • TFT console with integrated navigation
  • Optional tubeless tyres, upside down front forks

The new Royal Enfield Himalayan 452, expected to be launched in November 2023, is all expected to chart out completely new territory in terms of features, performance and capability. The new Himalayan is expected to be a significant improvement from the outgoing Himalayan 411, which was first launched in 2016. After the first set of official images and video of the new Himalayan 452 released by Royal Enfield, we have also seen a few colour options which will be available on the Himalayan 452.

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 Official Images Released

 

Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 colour options revealed in leaked images.

 

Leaked certification documents also reveal a few details of the specifications and dimensions of the upcoming adventure bike. But the clearest details of the bike are revealed from latest pictures and a video which reveal several key features of the bike. Here’s a low-down on what we know so far about the new Royal Enfield Himalayan 452, about its specs, features, performance, launch date, expected price and more. 

 

Also Read: Upcoming Himalayan 452 Colour Options Leaked

 

Himalayan 452 Engine

New liquid-cooled 451.65 cc, single-cylinder engine to make just under 40 bhp.

 

The new Himalayan 452 will be powered by an all-new 451.65 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine which will put out 39.47 bhp at 8,000 rpm. The torque output isn’t available yet, but peak torque is expected to be around or just under 40 Nm. The new engine will be Royal Enfield’s biggest displacement single-cylinder mill, and the brand’s first liquid-cooled unit. Paired with a 6-speed gearbox, the new engine is expected to get a four-valve head with a DOHC set up which should make it a considerably refined and tractable motor.

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 Specifications Leaked

 

Himalayan 452 Chassis & Suspension

New chassis and upside down front forks on Himalayan 452

 

The Himalayan 452’s engine is mounted on a new steel trellis frame with a bolt-on rear subframe. Up front is an upside down fork, possibly from Showa, while the rear will be a monoshock with preload adjustability. Suspension travel is expected to be around 220 mm up front and over 200 mm at the rear, offering very good capability over rough terrain, and hard-core off-road ability.

 

Himalayan 452 Wheels & Tyres

A closer look at the wheels show cross-spoke wheels kitted out with tubeless tyres. But these rims are expected to be optional, or offered only in top-spec variants.

 

The wheel sizes of 21-inch front and 17-inch rear are likely to be retained with wire-spoke wheels with tube-type tyres. Optional cross-spoke rims with tubeless tyres are also expected to be offered through Royal Enfield’s Make It Yours customisation program, and in the top-spec variants, as we have seen in images released by the brand.

 

Himalayan 452 Instrument Console & Colours

New TFT console to display navigation, along with other details.

 

One recent video revealed several key features, including the instrument console which seems to offer Google Maps navigation streaming directly on the console. The lower one-third of the circular TFT console is dedicated to displaying other information like speed, gear position indicator, odometer and a fuel gauge. Leaked pictures show at least three colours of the upcoming Himalayan 452. 

 

Himalayan 452 Expected Price

 

The new Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 is expected to be priced at around Rs. 2.60-2.70 lakh (Ex-showroom).

With tubeless rims (pictured above), the price of the top-spec Himalayan 452 is expected to be closer to Rs. 2.80-2.95 lakh (Ex-showroom).

 

We expect the base variant of the Himalayan 452 to be priced competitively, at around Rs. 2.50-2.60 lakh (Ex-showroom), although with optional kit like tubeless tyres, the price is expected to go closer to Rs. 3 lakh (Ex-showroom).

 

Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 Review, Launch Date

The RE Himalayan 452 is expected to be launched in India in the second half of November.

 

We will be riding the new Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 very soon, so look out for our first impressions of the bike, to be detailed in the Himalayan 452 review, coming next month. As for the launch date, we believe Royal Enfield will undertake test rides for the media first, followed by a global unveil of the bike at the EICMA 2023 show in Milan, Italy and announce final India prices later in November. 

 

(Engine, Profile & Console Image Source)

