Upcoming Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 Specifications Leaked
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
21-Sep-23 05:59 PM IST
Highlights
- The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 will come with a 451.65cc liquid-cooled engine delivering 39.45 bhp of power.
- The bike features a sleek design with all-LED lighting, a smoked windscreen, and a comfortable split-seat.
- The new Himalayan will be longer, taller and wider than the current 411
Homologation documents of the new Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 - previously reported as the Himalayan 450 - have surfaced online and provide a glimpse at the specifications of the motorcycle. The documents reveal details such as the larger Himalayan’s production name as well as engine details and dimensions.
The 452 in the name could be down to the engine. The new Himalayan 452 will feature a 451.65cc liquid-cooled unit - hence 452 - delivering 39.45 bhp of power at 8,000 rpm. The current Himalayan makes peak power at 6,500 rpm, indicating that the next-generation Himalayan will have a higher revving engine. Torque output figures have not been revealed though they could be in the region of 40-45 Nm. The leaked documents also reports a gross weight of 394 kg.
Also read: Production-Ready Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Leaked Before Official Launch
The Himalayan 452 will feature a 1510 mm wheelbase - longer than the current model. The model also measures 2,245 mm long, 852 mm wide (900 mm with handguards) and 1315 mm tall (1415 mm with the flyscreen). This makes the new Himalayan longer, taller and wider than the current Himalayan 411.
Also Read: Royal Enfield Himalayan Launch Details Revealed
As we had previously reported, the new Himalayan 452 while sharing a similar profile as the current model it will be a grounds-up new model. The motorcycle will feature an all-new chassis with the engine as a stressed member. The rear subframe is a bolt-on assembly. The motorcycle will also feature all-LED lighting as well as higher-end components such as an upside-down fork setup at the front and a preload-adjustable monoshock at the rear. The motorcycle however is expected to maintain the staggered wheel set-up with a 21-inch wheel up front and a 19-incher at the rear.
Also Read: CS Santosh Hoons Around On The Upcoming Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
Safety features will include dual-channel ABS as standard with traction control also likely to be offered.
