Upcoming Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 Colour Options Leaked

The new Himalayan 452 is scheduled for its global unveil on November 7th, 2023
By Janak Sorap

1 mins read

12-Oct-23 05:19 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • New RE Himalayan 452 colour shades leaked before the launch
  • To be offered with tubed and tubeless tyre options
  • Global unveil on November 7th, 2023

The all-new upcoming Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 is scheduled for its global debut in November but images of the motorcycle in different colour shades have surfaced on the internet. According to the leaked images, the adventure touring motorcycle will be offered in four shades - black and yellow, grey and red, grey and blue and white with grey. While the black and yellow coloured bike sported golden-coloured rims, the white and grey bike features cross-spoked rims suggesting the option of opting for a tubeless tyre setup.

 

Furthermore, the brand has been posting about the motorcycle on its social media platforms while a foreign motovlogger has posted a video of riding the new Himalayan in the Himalayas mentioning how much of an improvement the new Himalayan is over the outgoing model. The motorcycle is built from the ground up featuring a new chassis, powertrain and cycle parts. The bike features full LED lighting, fresh styling, digital instrumentation and more.

 

Powering the new Himalayan 452 will be Royal Enfield’s first liquid-cooled unit, a 451.6 cc single-pot motor that is rated to produce 39.57 bhp and 40-45 Nm and comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The motorcycle is suspended by a USD fork setup at the front and a monoshock at the rear, with a single disc at both ends for braking. The bike rides on a 21/17-inch rim setup shod with CEAT tyres.

 

In its segment, once launched the all-new Himalayan 452 will compete against the likes of the KTM 390 Adventure X, BMW G 310 GS and Benelli TRK 251.

