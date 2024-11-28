Can This Suzuki Be The Next Entry-Level Adventure Motorcycle For India?

The current trend in the two-wheeler market is leaning towards adventure-focused motorcycles as many young and experienced motorcyclists are opting towards this genre of motorcycles mainly due to its versatile nature, touring capabilities, comfort and more. In India, the current spectrum of adventure-focused machines ranges from the Hero Xpulse 200 4V as a beginner machine to the goliaths like the BMW R1300GS and the recently launched KTM 1290 Super Adventure S, to name a few. This only means that there is a lot of scope to explore in the Adventure motorcycle segment which is only going to get bigger with time.



That said, it is evident that many first-time motorcycle riders would want to begin with an adventure-focused bike. This brings our attention to the V-Strom 160 that Suzuki has just debuted in Columbia. By the looks of it, the motorcycle surely seems to be carrying the ethos of the V-Strom tag. The motorcycle has the look and feel of a proper adventure-ready bike thanks to the high-mounted beak, vertically stacked headlamp, dual-purpose tyres, rugged design, usable ground clearance, and overall roominess for the rider and pillion.

Looking at the long and wide stepped seat, tall handlebar and centre-set footpegs, it is safe to believe that the riding ergonomics on the V-Strom 160 will offer a comfortable stance which is important for long journeys and also spacious for the pillion or to mount luggage.

Powering the V-Strom 160 is a 160 cc single-cylinder air-cooled SOHC mill rated to produce a max power output of 14.75 bhp at 8,000 rpm and peak torque output of 14 Nm at 6,500 rpm mated to a 5-speed gearbox. These figures might not be significant but are ideal for newbie riders.

Suspended by a telescopic fork and preload-adjustable monoshock, disc brakes at both ends with ABS and riding on 110/80-R17 front and 130/70-R17 tyres on alloy wheels, the V-Strom 160 is aptly equipped in terms of cycle parts. The motorcycle has a 13-litre fuel tank, a seat height of 795 mm and a kerb weight of 148 kg.

If Suzuki is to consider the V-Strom 160 for India, it could benefit in multiple aspects. Firstly, with the Hero Xpulse moving up to a 210 cc mill, the V-Strom 160 will draw the attention of buyers wanting to buy an entry-level adventure motorcycle. Next, Suzuki already has a 155cc mill which does duty on the Gixxer and Gixxer SF, allowing the brand to use the same motor rather than bringing a new powertrain which will otherwise only add up to costs and inventory. Third is building brand preference at a beginner level which can lead to a strengthening of the brand’s presence and loyalty in India.