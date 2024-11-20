Brixton Crossfire 500 X, Crossfire 500 XC: In Pictures

Brixton Motorcycles has entered India, with its local partner KAW Veloce Motors introducing four models: Crossfire 500 X, the Crossfire 500 XC, and two Cromwell 1200 models. The motorcycles will first be shipped to India via the completely-knocked-down (CKD) route, to be assembled at KAW Veloce Motors' facility, in Kolhapur. The Crossfire models are the most affordable of the Brixton motorcycles available in India currently.

Brixton Crossfire 500 X

The Crossfire X is the entry-level model from the Brixton family.

It has a neo-roadster design and minimalistic styling with only a handful of body panels. It sports a round headlight, a thin, old-school, single-piece seat, and rides on spoked wheels.

The fuel tank of the motorcycle features the ‘X’ styling element on either side and wears ‘Crossfire 500’ decals.

The motorcycle is powered by a 486 cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine that churns out 46 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 43 Nm at 4,350 rpm.

It has a kerb weight of 190 kg and has a fuel tank capacity of 13.5 litres.

Seat height is 795 mm, while the length, width, and height of the Crossfire X are 2117 mm, 757 mm, and 1116 mm, respectively.

Suspension duties are handled by a fully adjustable upside-down fork setup up front and a rear monoshock adjustable for preload and rebound, both from KYB.

Braking duties are handled by a 320 mm front disc and a 240 mm rear disc, aided by dual-channel ABS. It rides on 17-inch wire-spoke shod on tubeless tyres.

The Brixton Crossfire 500 X is priced at Rs 4.74 lakh (ex-showroom).

Brixton Crossfire 500 XC

The Crossfire 500XC is classified as a scrambler that is based on the same platform as the Crossfire 500X.

Changes over the 500 X include a beak-style front mudguard, metal windshield, and number boards on the side.

The Crossfire 500 XC incorporates the same 486 cc, parallel twin as the Crossfire 500 X with identical power outputs.

This motorcycle weighs 195 kg, 5 kg more than the motorcycle it is based on.



Dimension also differs marginally, with the length being 2164 mm, width 851 mm, and height 1203 mm. The 500 XC also stands taller than the 500 X with a seat height of 839 mm.

It rides on 19-inch wheels on both ends, while the suspension setup and brakes are all borrowed from the donor bike.

The Brixton Crossfire 500 XC is priced at Rs 5.19 lakh (ex-showroom).