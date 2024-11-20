Login
Brixton Crossfire 500 X, Crossfire 500 XC: In Pictures

Brixton India’s most accessible line is the Crossfire 500 range. Here are detailed images of the 500 X and 500 XC.
By car&bike Team

1 mins read

Published on November 20, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • The Brixton 500 X is priced at Rs 4.74 lakh
  • The Brixton Crossfire 500 XC is priced at Rs 5.19 lakh
  • Both Crossfire models get the same 486cc parallel twin engine

Brixton Motorcycles has entered India, with its local partner KAW Veloce Motors introducing four models: Crossfire 500 X, the Crossfire 500 XC, and two Cromwell 1200 models. The motorcycles will first be shipped to India via the completely-knocked-down (CKD) route, to be assembled at KAW Veloce Motors' facility, in Kolhapur. The Crossfire models are the most affordable of the Brixton motorcycles available in India currently. 

 

Also Read: Brixton Crossfire 500 and Cromwell 1200 Motorcycles Launched In India: Check Prices, Specs

 

Brixton Crossfire 500 X

Brixton Crossfire 500 X 1

The Crossfire X is the entry-level model from the Brixton family.

 

Brixton Crossfire 500 X 4

It has a neo-roadster design and minimalistic styling with only a handful of body panels. It sports a round headlight, a thin, old-school, single-piece seat, and rides on spoked wheels.

 

Brixton Crossfire 500 X 3

The fuel tank of the motorcycle features the ‘X’ styling element on either side and wears ‘Crossfire 500’ decals.

 

Brixton Crossfire 500 X 2

The motorcycle is powered by a 486 cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine that churns out 46 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 43 Nm at 4,350 rpm.

 

Brixton Crossfire 500 X 5

It has a kerb weight of 190 kg and has a fuel tank capacity of 13.5 litres.

 

Brixton Crossfire 500 X 6

Seat height is 795 mm, while the length, width, and height of the Crossfire X are 2117 mm, 757 mm, and 1116 mm, respectively.

 

Brixton Crossfire 500 X 7

Suspension duties are handled by a fully adjustable upside-down fork setup up front and a rear monoshock adjustable for preload and rebound, both from KYB.

 

Brixton Crossfire 500 X 8

Braking duties are handled by a 320 mm front disc and a 240 mm rear disc, aided by dual-channel ABS. It rides on 17-inch wire-spoke shod on tubeless tyres.

 

Brixton Crossfire 500 X

The Brixton Crossfire 500 X is priced at Rs 4.74 lakh (ex-showroom). 

 

Brixton Crossfire 500 XC 

Brixton Crossfire 500 XC

The Crossfire 500XC is classified as a scrambler that is based on the same platform as the Crossfire 500X. 

 

Brixton Crossfire 500 XC 1

Changes over the 500 X include a beak-style front mudguard, metal windshield, and number boards on the side.

 

Brixton Crossfire 500 XC 2

The Crossfire 500 XC incorporates the same 486 cc, parallel twin as the Crossfire 500 X with identical power outputs. 

 

Brixton Crossfire 500 XC 6

This motorcycle weighs 195 kg, 5 kg more than the motorcycle it is based on.
 

Brixton Crossfire 500 XC 3

Dimension also differs marginally, with the length being 2164 mm, width 851 mm, and height 1203 mm. The 500 XC also stands taller than the 500 X with a seat height of 839 mm.

 

Brixton Crossfire 500 XC 5

It rides on 19-inch wheels on both ends, while the suspension setup and brakes are all borrowed from the donor bike. 

 

Brixton Crossfire 500 XC 4

The Brixton Crossfire 500 XC is priced at Rs 5.19 lakh (ex-showroom). 

