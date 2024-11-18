Login
Brixton Crossfire 500 and Cromwell 1200 Motorcycles Launched In India: Check Prices, Specs

The motorcycles will be brought to India via the CKD route and assembled at KAW Veloce Motors’ facility in Kolhapur
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

4 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on November 18, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Brixton has launched four new motorcycles in India.
  • Prices for the Crossfire start at Rs 4.74 lakh, while the Cromwell can be had for as low as Rs 7.84 lakh.
  • The Crossfire gets a 486 cc engine while the Cromwell has a 1222 cc engine.

After much anticipation, Brixton has launched four new motorcycles in India. With prices ranging from Rs 4.74 lakh to Rs 9.11 lakh (ex-showroom), the models belong to the Crossfire and Cromwell ranges from Brixton. The motorcycles will initially be brought to India via the completely knocked down (CKD) route and will be assembled at KAW Veloce Motors’ facility in Kolhapur. The company, however, has plans to start local manufacturing in India. Deliveries of the motorcycles will commence from January 2025.

 

Also Read: Brixton Motorcycles India Launch Slated For November 18


Brixton Crossfire 500X and 500XC

 

The Crossfire lineup from Brixton is a relatively accessible motorcycle model range. The 500X, which is quite in line with a neo-retro roadster, is priced at Rs 4.74 lakh, while the Crossfire 500XC is priced at Rs 5.19 lakh. Both motorcycles are powered by the same engine, a 486 cc motor, and share most of their underpinnings.

Brixton Crossfire Cromwell Range Launched In India 1

The Crossfire 500X sports a rugged, minimalistic design

 

Visually, the Crossfire 500X sports rugged, minimalistic styling, with very few body panels. In keeping with the motorcycle’s retro character, it sports a round headlamp, a thin old-school single-piece seat, and rides on spoked wheels. The fuel tank of the motorcycle has the ‘X’ embossed on either side and gets ‘500’ decals. The 500XC on the other hand, retains the basic design of the 500X but features several new design elements in line with a scrambler. These include the beak-style front mudguard, metal windshield, and number boards on the side.

Brixton Crossfire Cromwell Range Launched In India 2

The Crossfire 500XC gets a scrambler-inspired design

 

Suspension duties on the 500X and 500XC are handled by a fully adjustable upside-down fork setup up front and a rear monoshock adjustable for preload and rebound, both from KYB. Braking duties are handled by a 320 mm front disc and a 240 mm rear disc on both bikes, aided by dual-channel ABS. The 500X rides on 17-inch rims on both ends, whereas the 500XC has a 19-inch front wheel and a 17-inch rear wheel. Both motorcycles are shod with tubeless tyres. The 500X weighs 190 kg, 5 kg heavier than the 500XC. The 500X has a seat height of 795 mm, while the XC’s seat height is 839 mm.

 

On the powertrain front, both motorcycles are powered by a 486 cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine that churns out 46 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 43 Nm at 4,350 rpm. Both motorcycles offer a six-speed transmission.

 

Also Read: Brixton Motorcycles Announces Its Official Entry Into India


Brixton Cromwell 1200 and 1200X

 

The Brixton Cromwell series is powered by a larger 1222 cc engine and is hence, more expensive than the Crossfire range. The 1200 is priced at Rs 7.84 lakh, while the 1200X which is the more off-road-focused version is priced at Rs 9.11 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Only 100 units of the Cromwell 1200X will be offered on sale in India.

Brixton Crossfire Cromwell Range Launched In India 3

The Cromwell 1200 is priced at Rs 7.84 lakh

 

Visually, the Cromwell has a more old-school design than the Crossfire series, featuring a sculpted fuel tank, round mirrors, a long scooped-up seat, spoked wheels and a round headlamp. The Cromwell 1200X on the other hand, gets a few distinctive styling cues such as gold rims, a bench seat, and a metal windscreen up front. The 1200X also sports a different logo on the fuel tank.

 

Also Read: Brixton Motorcycles Bookings Open In India Ahead Of November Launch

 

In terms of electronics, the Cromwell series gets traction control, cruise control, two ride modes- Eco and Sport, and ride-by-wire.

Brixton Crossfire Cromwell Range Launched In India 4

The Cromwell 1200X gets a few distinctive styling cues such as the gold rims and bench seat

 

In terms of cycle parts, the Cromwell 1200 features a telescopic front fork setup and a twin-shock rear setup. The Cromwell 1200X on the other hand, features a similar setup from KYB. Braking duties are handled by a 310 mm twin disc setup up front and a single 260 mm disc at the rear. The motorcycles ride on an 18-inch front wheel and a 17-inch rear wheel. Both bikes weigh 235 kg and have a seat height of 800 mm. The 1200X being the more off-road-focused variant, rides on knobby tyres.

 

On the powertrain front, the Cromwell series is powered by a 1222 cc parallel-twin engine that churns out a peak power output of 82 bhp at 6550 rpm and 108 Nm of torque at 3100 rpm. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox.

