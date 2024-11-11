Brixton Motorcycles India Launch Slated For November 18

Austrian two-wheeler brand Brixton Motorcycles, which opened the order books for its motorcycles in India last month, is all set to launch its range of two-wheelers on November 18. The company will launch four models in India, including the Crossfire 500X, Crossfire 500XC, Cromwell 1200, and Cromwell 1200X.

Also Read: Brixton Motorcycles Bookings Open In India Ahead Of November Launch

The Crossfire can be had in two styles; roadster and scrambler.

The Crossfire 500X has a retro roadster design, while the Crossfire 500XC is classified as a scrambler. Both are powered by a 500cc twin-cylinder engine that produces 46 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 43 Nm at 4,350 rpm. The Cromwell models, on the other hand, follow the same design pattern but incorporate a 1,200 cc twin-cylinder engine that churns out 82 bhp at 6,500 rpm and 108 Nm at 3,100 rpm.

To facilitate its expansion in India, Brixton Motorcycles partnered with KAW Veloce Motors Pvt. Ltd. India to set up a production facility in Kolhapur, Maharashtra. Brixton and KAW Veloce have outlined a two-phase expansion strategy. In the first phase, the joint venture aims for an annual capacity of over 40,000 units from its production facility in Kolhapur. The goal is to roll out motorcycles from Brixton's existing international lineup, with displacements of 500cc to 1200cc.

Also Read: Brixton Motorcycles Announces Its Official Entry Into India

The Cromwell models are powered by a 1200cc twin-cylinder engine

In the second phase, the partnership aims to develop new products specifically designed for the Indian market at Brixton's Austria Design Centre. They also plan to boost their manufacturing capabilities to accommodate future demand.

Brixton Motorcycles previously stated it will be initially operational in 13 cities, including Pune/PCMC, Mumbai, Thane, Nashik, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Cochin, Coimbatore, Ahmedabad, Surat, Vapi, and Panjim.