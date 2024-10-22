Brixton Motorcycles Bookings Open In India Ahead Of November Launch

Brixton Motorcycles, which announced its foray into India earlier this year, has officially opened order books for its motorcycles. The company will be launching four models in India in November, including the Crossfire 500X, Crossfire 500XC, Cromwell 1200, and Cromwell 1200X – for which the Austrian two-wheeler brand is now accepting bookings. The booking amount is set at Rs 2,999.

Under the partnership with KAW Veloce Motors Pvt. Ltd. India, a production facility will be set up in Kolhapur, Maharashtra. Brixton Motorcycles previously stated it will be operational in 13 cities, including Pune/PCMC, Mumbai, Thane, Nashik, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Cochin, Coimbatore, Ahmedabad, Surat, Vapi, and Panjim.

As for the motorcycles coming our way, the Crossfire models are powered by a 500cc twin-cylinder engine that produces 46 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 43 Nm at 4,350 rpm. The Cromwell models, on the other hand, incorporate a 1,200 cc twin-cylinder engine that churns out 82 bhp at 6,500 rpm and 108 Nm at 3,100 rpm.

More details about Brixton’s first lot of motorcycles will unfold as their launch date approaches.