Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Mercedes-Benz E-ClassBYD eMAX 7Mahindra XUV 3XOMaruti Suzuki Grand VitaraHyundai Creta
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Skoda ElroqAudi New Q7Hyundai New Kona ElectricLotus EmiraSkoda Enyaq iV
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Triumph Trident 660Royal Enfield Himalayan 450Kawasaki KLX 230KTM New 390 AdventureSuzuki GSX-8R
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Yamaha YZF MT-07Royal Enfield Classic 650Benelli 752SKeeway Benda LFS 700CFMoto 400NK
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Brixton Motorcycles Bookings Open In India Ahead Of November Launch

Brixton has commenced accepting bookings for its motorcycles, with the pre-booking amount set at Rs 2,999.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on October 22, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Brixton opens bookings for all four models
  • Booking amount is set at Rs 2,999
  • Brixton Motorcycles to launch in India in November

Brixton Motorcycles, which announced its foray into India earlier this year, has officially opened order books for its motorcycles. The company will be launching four models in India in November, including the Crossfire 500X, Crossfire 500XC, Cromwell 1200, and Cromwell 1200X – for which the Austrian two-wheeler brand is now accepting bookings. The booking amount is set at Rs 2,999.

 

Also Read: Brixton Motorcycles Announces Its Official Entry Into India 

 

Brixton Motorcycles edited carandbike 2

Under the partnership with KAW Veloce Motors Pvt. Ltd. India, a production facility will be set up in Kolhapur, Maharashtra. Brixton Motorcycles previously stated it will be operational in 13 cities, including Pune/PCMC, Mumbai, Thane, Nashik, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Cochin, Coimbatore, Ahmedabad, Surat, Vapi, and Panjim. 

 

Also Read: Brixton Motorcycles Forays Into India; Will Set Up A Manufacturing Plant

Brixton Motorcycles edited carandbike 3

As for the motorcycles coming our way, the Crossfire models are powered by a 500cc twin-cylinder engine that produces 46 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 43 Nm at 4,350 rpm. The Cromwell models, on the other hand, incorporate a 1,200 cc twin-cylinder engine that churns out 82 bhp at 6,500 rpm and 108 Nm at 3,100 rpm. 

 

More details about Brixton’s first lot of motorcycles will unfold as their launch date approaches. 

# Brixton Motorcycles# Brixton Crossfire 500X# Brixton Crossfire 500XC# Brixton Cromwell 1200# Brixton Cromwell 1200X# Bikes
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Currently under development, the Brixton Storr 1200 will be powered by the same 1,222cc parallel-twin mill from the Cromwell 1200 but with a different tune
    Brixton Storr 1200 Neo-Retro Adventure Bike Images Leaked
  • The Austrian two-wheeler brand has collaborated with KAW Veloce Motors Pvt. Ltd. and will be entering the Indian market with four models in the festive season
    Brixton Motorcycles Announces Its Official Entry Into India
  • Austrian two-wheeler manufacturer, Brixton Motorcycles, is all set to enter India in partnership with KAW Veloce Motors Pvt. Ltd.
    Brixton Motorcycles Forays Into India; Will Set Up A Manufacturing Plant
  • Brixton's latest intellectual property documents show more detail about the 1200 cc parallel-twin engine that was seen in the concept bike in 2019.
    Brixton's Bonneville Rival Getting Closer To Production
  • Design documents filed with the European Union Intellectual Property Office reveal the Austrian brand's plans to introduce a 125 cc production model.
    Brixton Crossfire 125 Revealed In Design Filings

Latest News

  • The motorcycle is powered by a 798 cc inline-triple, gets three ride modes and is available in four shades
    New Triumph Tiger Sport 800 Unveiled
  • Prices for the Pulsar N125 start at Rs 94,907 (ex-showroom). Here are some detailed shots of the latest Pulsar model.
    Bajaj Pulsar N125: In Pictures
  • The California Superbike School is scheduled to be held over two weekends from January 24-26, and January 31 – February 2 at the Madras International Circuit.
    California Superbike School (CSS) 2025 India Schedule Announced
  • Ola Electric accumulated 10,664 complaints via the National Consumer Helpline, as per the CCPA notice issued to the company.
    Ola Electric Responds To CCPA Notice, Claims To Have Resolved 99% Of Cited Consumer Complaints
  • Hero MotoCorp has teased the upcoming XPulse 250, which will be showcased at the EICMA 2024 motorcycle show in Milan, from November 5, 2024.
    Hero XPulse 250 To Be Unveiled At EICMA 2024
  • Mercedes says that the first batch of over 120 units is sold out with bookings now open for the second batch due to arrive in Q3 2025.
    2025 Mercedes-AMG G 63 Launched In India; Priced At Rs 3.60 Crore
  • The new store in Hyderabad is launched in collaboration with VVC Motors.
    Mahindra First Choice Launches New Car&Bike Pre-Owned Car Store In Hyderabad
  • Leaked design images suggest the Karizma XMR 250 will feature integrated aero winglets and an upside-down fork setup
    Is A Hero Karizma XMR 250 In The Works?
  • The motorcycle will be offered in two variants- the base-spec LED Disc variant, and the LED Disc BT variant
    Bajaj Pulsar N125 Launched In India At Rs 94,707
  • With an average of around 1,785 units sold each month, Virtus took 28 months to achieve the 50,000-unit sale milestone in the domestic market.
    Volkswagen Virtus Reaches 50,000 Unit Sales Milestone; 17,000 Units Sold So Far In 2024
  • Home
  • News
  • Bikes
  • Brixton Motorcycles Bookings Open In India Ahead Of November Launch
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved