Brixton Motorcycles Forays Into India; Will Set Up A Manufacturing Plant

Brixton Motorcycles, an Austrian motorcycle manufacturer, has announced its entry in India. The company will set up a manufacturing facility in India, in partnership with KAW Veloce Motors Pvt. Ltd. The company will launch a series of motorcycles tailor-made to the country’s audience, which will be manufactured and distributed by KAW Veloce Motors.

Brixton Motorcycles plans to launch four motorcycles in India in 2024, which have been designed and developed at the company’s design centre in Austria and will be manufactured at the company’s new upcoming manufacturing facility in Kolhapur, Maharashtra. Brixton and KAW Veloce Motors plan to set up a research and development centre in India and turn the country into a strategic export hub for Southeast Asian and African markets.

Tushar Shelke, Managing Director at KVMPL, expressed his excitement about the launch, hinting at more thrilling developments to come. "We are thrilled to bring this esteemed brand to the Indian motorcycling community," said Shelke. "With the launch confirmed, stay tuned for more exciting news soon!" As Brixton Motorcycles gears up for a dynamic future in India, it promises not only to meet but exceed expectations, setting new benchmarks in the motorcycle industry with a commitment to excellence and innovation.

Brixton will also work on building a comprehensive dealer network, with 15 dealerships inaugurated by the end of 2024 and expand to 50 dealerships by 2025. The company will first launch an adventure motorcycle, which will make its global debut during the festive season in 2024.