Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Mahindra Bolero Neo PlusForce Motors Trax Cruiser2024 Skoda SuperbToyota Urban Cruiser TaisorHyundai Creta N Line
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Honda HR-VKia SoulHyundai CasperMINI Cooper SE 2024Renault Arkana
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Aprilia RS 660Aprilia Tuono 660Aprilia Tuareg 660Ather RiztaSuzuki V-Strom 800 DE
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Hero Xoom 160Honda PCX 160Yamaha YZF MT-07Yamaha YZF R7EeVe Tesero
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Brixton Motorcycles Announces Its Official Entry Into India

The Austrian two-wheeler brand has collaborated with KAW Veloce Motors Pvt. Ltd. and will be entering the Indian market with four models in the festive season
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 10, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Will be entering the market with four models
  • Modern-retro design inspired motorcycles
  • Manufacturing facility coming up in Kolhapur, Maharashtra

Out of the many genres of motorcycles, in the current Indian two-wheeler market, adventure touring and modern retro class of motorcycles have recently gained a lot of traction as every two-wheeler brand is in the process of marking its presence in this space. That said, on the latter, a new bike manufacturer has officially announced its entry into India. Brixton Motorcycles Austria, as mentioned in the name, is a young Austrian two-wheeler that has been present for over 25 years now. If you check the company’s international website, you’ll notice that they manufacture a good bunch of motorcycles that are inspired by classic retro styling while being equipped with modern machinery on the mechanical front. After securing its presence in European and Asian markets, KAW Veloce Motors Pvt. Ltd. India, part of the KAW Group, has signed a strategic partnership with Brixton Motorcycles to bring the Austrian two-wheeler brand to India.

 

Also Read: Brixton Motorcycles Forays Into India; Will Set Up A Manufacturing Plant


Brixton Motorcycles edited carandbike 2

Brixton Motorcycles Cromwell 1200

 

Under the new partnership, with a production facility to be set up in Kolhapur, Maharashtra, the company will be launching four models in India in the coming festive season, including the Crossfire 500X, Crossfire 500XC, Cromwell 1200 and Cromwell 1200X. According to Brixton Motorcycles, the models have been put together considering important selling points like retro styling, affordability, urban riding suitability, and customisation. The company aims to price their production competitively, which along with urban practicality should draw the attention of a broad range of riders.


Brixton Motorcycles edited carandbike 3

Brixton Motorcycles Crossfire 500X

 

In terms of expansion plans, KAW Veloce Motors and Brixton Motorcycles Austria have chalked out a two-phase expansion programme. Phase one involves setting up a manufacturing plant in Kolhapur, Maharashtra, that will have a production capacity of over 40,000 units annually. Out of the current product portfolio that ranges from 125cc to 1200cc, in the international markets, the current plans to introduce 500cc and 1200cc displacement motorcycles first. Phase two of the expansion programme will see the joint development of new products designed specifically for the Indian market at Brixton’s Austria Design Centre, along with expanded manufacturing capabilities. 

 

Brixton Motorcycles will be initially operating through 13 cities including Pune/PCMC, Mumbai, Thane, Nashik, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Cochin, Coimbatore, Ahmedabad, Surat, Vapi, and Panjim. 

# Retro Motorcycles# Brixton Motorcycles# Crossfire 500X# Cromwell 1200# Motorcycles# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • All details of the new automatic manual transmission will be revealed on 24th September
    KTM Teases New AMT Gearbox Prototype
  • The updated 2.0 variant costs Rs 3,000 more than the standard Xtec
    Hero Splendor+ Xtec 2.0 Launched At Rs 82,911
  • As a Bike lover of any age, you will definitely like motorcycles & their speed. There are superbikes, muscle bikes, bicycles & more for you to pick from. Here is a comprehensive list of the fastest motorcycles through the decades.
    An Ultimate List of the Fastest Bikes Ever Built in the World
  • The 200 Duke and 250 Duke will continue to be sold at the same prices as before
    KTM 200 Duke, 250 Duke Receive New Colour Schemes
  • Austrian two-wheeler manufacturer, Brixton Motorcycles, is all set to enter India in partnership with KAW Veloce Motors Pvt. Ltd.
    Brixton Motorcycles Forays Into India; Will Set Up A Manufacturing Plant

Latest News

  • The Austrian two-wheeler brand has collaborated with KAW Veloce Motors Pvt. Ltd. and will be entering the Indian market with four models in the festive season
    Brixton Motorcycles Announces Its Official Entry Into India
  • Passenger vehicle sales declined 1 per cent while cumulative auto sales grew by 2.6 per cent year-on-year.
    Passenger Vehicle Sales Slide As Auto Industry Reports Tepid Sales in May 2024: FADA
  • Although both drivers set an identical lap time, Russell claimed the lead due to setting the time first
    F1: George Russell Beats Verstappen To Canadian GP Pole Position Despite Setting Identical Times
  • MG Motors is offering accessories under its ‘summer range’ for all its models.
    MG Gloster Now Available With Optional Ventilated Front Seats; New Accessories Added
  • The Altroz Racer is offered in three variants: R1, R2, and R3.
    Tata Altroz Racer: Variants Explained
  • The iX3 will be the upcoming 2025 BMW X3’s all-electric counterpart and will likely share most of its exterior and interior design with the SUV
    Upcoming BMW iX3 Image Leaked Ahead Of Debut
  • The 2026 F1 cars will be 30 kg lighter, with a reduced wheelbase and width for improved agility and handling
    FIA Unveils 2026 Formula 1 Regulations: Lighter Cars, Advanced Power Units, and Enhanced Safety
  • The new Golf GTI Clubsport generates 296 bhp and 400 Nm of torque and includes a special Nürburgring driving mode.
    New Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport Unveiled
  • Two-wheeler giant will conduct inspection of TVS iQube models manufactured between July and September 2023; recall coincides with a customer's social media video detailing an incident of frame breakage on the electric scooter going viral.
    TVS iQube Recalled: Bridge Tube To Be Inspected On Select 2023 Models
  • The Altroz Racer gets a range of sportier styling cues along with a more powerful engine over the standard Altroz hatchback
    Tata Altroz Racer Launched At Rs 9.49 Lakh; Gets 118 BHP Turbo-Petrol
  • Home
  • News
  • Bikes
  • Brixton Motorcycles Announces Its Official Entry Into India
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved