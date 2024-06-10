Brixton Motorcycles Announces Its Official Entry Into India

Out of the many genres of motorcycles, in the current Indian two-wheeler market, adventure touring and modern retro class of motorcycles have recently gained a lot of traction as every two-wheeler brand is in the process of marking its presence in this space. That said, on the latter, a new bike manufacturer has officially announced its entry into India. Brixton Motorcycles Austria, as mentioned in the name, is a young Austrian two-wheeler that has been present for over 25 years now. If you check the company’s international website, you’ll notice that they manufacture a good bunch of motorcycles that are inspired by classic retro styling while being equipped with modern machinery on the mechanical front. After securing its presence in European and Asian markets, KAW Veloce Motors Pvt. Ltd. India, part of the KAW Group, has signed a strategic partnership with Brixton Motorcycles to bring the Austrian two-wheeler brand to India.

Also Read: Brixton Motorcycles Forays Into India; Will Set Up A Manufacturing Plant





Brixton Motorcycles Cromwell 1200

Under the new partnership, with a production facility to be set up in Kolhapur, Maharashtra, the company will be launching four models in India in the coming festive season, including the Crossfire 500X, Crossfire 500XC, Cromwell 1200 and Cromwell 1200X. According to Brixton Motorcycles, the models have been put together considering important selling points like retro styling, affordability, urban riding suitability, and customisation. The company aims to price their production competitively, which along with urban practicality should draw the attention of a broad range of riders.





Brixton Motorcycles Crossfire 500X

In terms of expansion plans, KAW Veloce Motors and Brixton Motorcycles Austria have chalked out a two-phase expansion programme. Phase one involves setting up a manufacturing plant in Kolhapur, Maharashtra, that will have a production capacity of over 40,000 units annually. Out of the current product portfolio that ranges from 125cc to 1200cc, in the international markets, the current plans to introduce 500cc and 1200cc displacement motorcycles first. Phase two of the expansion programme will see the joint development of new products designed specifically for the Indian market at Brixton’s Austria Design Centre, along with expanded manufacturing capabilities.

Brixton Motorcycles will be initially operating through 13 cities including Pune/PCMC, Mumbai, Thane, Nashik, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Cochin, Coimbatore, Ahmedabad, Surat, Vapi, and Panjim.