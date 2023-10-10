Royal Enfield Himalayan 452: New Pics Emerge Alongside Fresh Details
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
10-Oct-23 05:43 PM IST
Highlights
- All-new 451.65 cc liquid-cooled engine
- 39.47 bhp @ 8,000 rpm, 38-40 Nm peak torque
- 196 kg kerb weight, USD forks, new frame
Ahead of the global debut of the all-new Royal Enfield Himalayan 452, Royal Enfield has released the first official images of the adventure bike in production form, as well as a new video clip. The new Himalayan has been shown undergoing test runs on public roads, and show the bike being rolled out of the assembly line of Royal Enfield’s manufacturing plant in Tamil Nadu. Among the set of images released by Royal Enfield, the new Himalayan 452 is shown being rolled out of the assembly line by Royal Enfield CEO B Govindrajan.
Also Read: Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 Revealed On Social Media
Watch the video teaser from Royal Enfield:
Also Read: Production-Ready Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 Leaked
Royal Enfield CEO B Govindrajan rolled out the new Himalayan 452 off the assembly line at Royal Enfield's Oragadam plant in Tamil Nadu, India.
The new RE Himalayan 452 is expected to be a significant improvement from the outgoing Himalayan 411, which was first launched in 2016. The Himalayan 452, as it’s likely to be called, will be powered by an all-new 451.65 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine which will put out 39.47 bhp at 8,000 rpm. The torque output isn’t available yet, but we expect peak torque to be around or just under 40 Nm as well. The engine will be Royal Enfield’s biggest displacement single-cylinder mill, and the brand’s first liquid-cooled unit, and is likely to come paired with a 6-speed gearbox. We expect a four-valve head with a DOHC set-up which should make the new engine considerably refined and tractable.
Also Read: Upcoming Royal Enfield Himalayan Specifications Leaked
New 452 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine expected to offer superior performance and more refinement than before. Maximum power of 39.47 bhp at 8,000 rpm.
The new Himalayan will have a kerb weight of 196 kg, which isn’t exactly lightweight, but considering the free-revving engine, it’s expected to be a much more refined and performance-oriented unit than the outgoing Himalayan’s 411 cc, air-cooled engine. Wheel sizes are expected to be 21-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel combination. We expect tube-type tyres to be mounted on the wheels, and with dual-channel switchable ABS.
Watch the video review of the outgoing Royal Enfield Himalayan:
Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 expected to sport upside down front forks, new instrument console with long list of features.
The Himalayan 452 will come with upside down front forks, along with LED lighting and a digital instrument console which will have Bluetooth connectivity and likely to get a long list of features. The new Himalayan 452 looks like a slimmer design, with a newly-designed 17-litre fuel tank, redesigned fenders and a split seat design. The new Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 is expected to be priced at around Rs. 2.65-2.75 lakh (Ex-showroom) and will directly go head on with the KTM 390 Adventure, but also lock horns with the just-launched Triumph Scrambler 400 X.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular Royal Enfield Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Consider Exploring
Latest News
Related Articles
46 minutes ago
The new Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 will be lighter than the outgoing Himalayan 411 and will be powered by Royal Enfield’s first liquid-cooled engine, making just under 40 bhp.
1 hour ago
The made-in-India Triumph Scrambler 400 X is the second Triumph manufactured by Bajaj Auto in India, in collaboration with Triumph Motorcycles after the Triumph Speed 400.
2 hours ago
The Ninja 7 Hybrid runs on a strong hybrid system that blends the capabilities of an ICE with an electric motor, providing strong performance.
3 hours ago
This limited-run variant of the Countryman will be limited to just 24 units
4 hours ago
The facelift arrives about four years after the third-gen pick-up was first shown to the public.
4 hours ago
Equipped with a five-speed automated manual transmission, the Magnite EZ-Shift is now the most affordable SUV in India with an AMT.
4 hours ago
Special editions of the CB350 series offer unique colour schemes and cost about Rs 1,500 more than the standard models.
5 hours ago
Suzuki has tuned the V-Strom 800 more for street riding and long-distance touring.
5 hours ago
Limited-run Matte Edition variants cost Rs 40,000 more than the fully-loaded Style trims.
5 hours ago
We caught up with Mercedes-Benz India MD and CEO Santosh Iyer to get some insights on the business of luxury EVs and the way ahead for the three-pointed star.
2 days ago
Short clip shared on social media provides the first official look at the undisguised Himalayan 452.
13 days ago
The Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 is all set to be launched in the next few weeks and it’s been spotted testing yet again in Ladakh. And this time, the exhaust note of the motorcycle can be heard clearly too.
19 days ago
The leaked documents reveal that the motorcycle will get a 451.65 cc engine that will develop peak power at 8000 rpm