Royal Enfield Himalayan 452: New Pics Emerge Alongside Fresh Details

The new Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 will be lighter than the outgoing Himalayan 411 and will be powered by Royal Enfield’s first liquid-cooled engine, making just under 40 bhp.
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

10-Oct-23 05:43 PM IST

  • All-new 451.65 cc liquid-cooled engine
  • 39.47 bhp @ 8,000 rpm, 38-40 Nm peak torque
  • 196 kg kerb weight, USD forks, new frame

Ahead of the global debut of the all-new Royal Enfield Himalayan 452, Royal Enfield has released the first official images of the adventure bike in production form, as well as a new video clip. The new Himalayan has been shown undergoing test runs on public roads, and show the bike being rolled out of the assembly line of Royal Enfield’s manufacturing plant in Tamil Nadu. Among the set of images released by Royal Enfield, the new Himalayan 452 is shown being rolled out of the assembly line by Royal Enfield CEO B Govindrajan. 

 

Watch the video teaser from Royal Enfield:

https://youtube.com/shorts/AUAZWrfiprY?si=HokczaumbtwMKSSV

Royal Enfield CEO B Govindrajan rolled out the new Himalayan 452 off the assembly line at Royal Enfield's Oragadam plant in Tamil Nadu, India. 

 

undefined

 

The new RE Himalayan 452 is expected to be a significant improvement from the outgoing Himalayan 411, which was first launched in 2016. The Himalayan 452, as it’s likely to be called, will be powered by an all-new 451.65 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine which will put out 39.47 bhp at 8,000 rpm. The torque output isn’t available yet, but we expect peak torque to be around or just under 40 Nm as well. The engine will be Royal Enfield’s biggest displacement single-cylinder mill, and the brand’s first liquid-cooled unit, and is likely to come paired with a 6-speed gearbox. We expect a four-valve head with a DOHC set-up which should make the new engine considerably refined and tractable.

 

New 452 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine expected to offer superior performance and more refinement than before. Maximum power of 39.47 bhp at 8,000 rpm.

 

The new Himalayan will have a kerb weight of 196 kg, which isn’t exactly lightweight, but considering the free-revving engine, it’s expected to be a much more refined and performance-oriented unit than the outgoing Himalayan’s 411 cc, air-cooled engine. Wheel sizes are expected to be 21-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel combination. We expect tube-type tyres to be mounted on the wheels, and with dual-channel switchable ABS. 

 

Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 expected to sport upside down front forks, new instrument console with long list of features.

 

The Himalayan 452 will come with upside down front forks, along with LED lighting and a digital instrument console which will have Bluetooth connectivity and likely to get a long list of features. The new Himalayan 452 looks like a slimmer design, with a newly-designed 17-litre fuel tank, redesigned fenders and a split seat design. The new Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 is expected to be priced at around Rs. 2.65-2.75 lakh (Ex-showroom) and will directly go head on with the KTM 390 Adventure, but also lock horns with the just-launched Triumph Scrambler 400 X.

