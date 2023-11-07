All-New Royal Enfield Himalayan Launch Date Announced

Royal Enfield has announced that the all-new Himalayan 450 will be launched on November 24, 2023. Prices for the new Himalayan will be announced at Royal Enfield’s Motoverse 2023 festival in Goa later this month. We estimate the new Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 to be priced at around Rs. 2.70-2.85 lakh (Ex-showroom), which will be a significant price increase over the outgoing model. But considering the improvements in the powertrain, chassis and kit, the price increase should be well worth it, and still is estimated to be well below the Rs. 3 lakh price.

The all-new Himalayan is a ground-up new adventure bike and shares nothing with the outgoing Himalayan. It’s powered by a new 452 cc, single-cylinder engine, Royal Enfield’s first liquid-cooled motor, and comes with a six-speed gearbox and slip and assist clutch. The new engine, called the Sherpa 650, has a lot of firsts for a Royal Enfield single-cylinder engine, and is a high-revving unit, with an output of 39.5 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 40 Nm at 5,500 rpm.

The engine is mounted on a new twin-spar tubular steel frame, and acts as a stressed member of the chassis, which gets a bolt-on rear subframe. Other changes include 3 kg less weight, with the engine itself using lighter components and new internals, with a completely new architecture. The new Himalayan gets a bigger 17-litre fuel tank, and also gets more ground clearance (230 mm) compared to the outgoing Himalayan.

The new RE Himalayan 450 also comes with a host of new features and top-spec components, including 43 mm Showa USD SFF front forks, bigger brake discs front and rear, with sintered brake pads, and runs on a 21-inch front wheel and 17-inch rear wheel combination. For overseas markets, the new Himalayan will also be available with optional tubeless spoked wheels, but for India, the tubeless wheels will come at a later stage, owing to regulations and homologation formalities. Also new is the Tripper dash with Google maps integration, ride-by-wire throttle, with two riding modes, and switchable ABS.