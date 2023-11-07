Login

All-New Royal Enfield Himalayan Launch Date Announced

The new Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 will be launched on November 24, 2023 at Royal Enfield’s Motoverse 2023 festival in Goa.
Calendar-icon

By Preetam Bora

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

07-Nov-23 06:47 PM IST

Whatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

    Royal Enfield has announced that the all-new Himalayan 450 will be launched on November 24, 2023. Prices for the new Himalayan will be announced at Royal Enfield’s Motoverse 2023 festival in Goa later this month. We estimate the new Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 to be priced at around Rs. 2.70-2.85 lakh (Ex-showroom), which will be a significant price increase over the outgoing model. But considering the improvements in the powertrain, chassis and kit, the price increase should be well worth it, and still is estimated to be well below the Rs. 3 lakh price.

    Also read: EICMA 2023: All-Electric Royal Enfield Himalayan ‘Him-E’ Prototype Debuts
     

    The all-new Himalayan is a ground-up new adventure bike and shares nothing with the outgoing Himalayan. It’s powered by a new 452 cc, single-cylinder engine, Royal Enfield’s first liquid-cooled motor, and comes with a six-speed gearbox and slip and assist clutch. The new engine, called the Sherpa 650, has a lot of firsts for a Royal Enfield single-cylinder engine, and is a high-revving unit, with an output of 39.5 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 40 Nm at 5,500 rpm.

     

    Also Read: Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison
     

    The engine is mounted on a new twin-spar tubular steel frame, and acts as a stressed member of the chassis, which gets a bolt-on rear subframe. Other changes include 3 kg less weight, with the engine itself using lighter components and new internals, with a completely new architecture. The new Himalayan gets a bigger 17-litre fuel tank, and also gets more ground clearance (230 mm) compared to the outgoing Himalayan.

     

    Also Read: Royal Enfield Sherpa 450 Engine: Top 5 Features Explained

    The new RE Himalayan 450 also comes with a host of new features and top-spec components, including 43 mm Showa USD SFF front forks, bigger brake discs front and rear, with sintered brake pads, and runs on a 21-inch front wheel and 17-inch rear wheel combination. For overseas markets, the new Himalayan will also be available with optional tubeless spoked wheels, but for India, the tubeless wheels will come at a later stage, owing to regulations and homologation formalities. Also new is the Tripper dash with Google maps integration, ride-by-wire throttle, with two riding modes, and switchable ABS.

    # Royal Enfield# Royal Enfield Himalayan 450# Royal Enfield Himalayan# New Royal Enfield Motorcycle# New Royal Enfield Himalayan 452# New Royal Enfield Himalayan# All-new Royal Enfield Himalayan
    Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

    Great Deals on Used Cars

    View All Used Cars
    Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
    7.8
    0
    10
    2017 Mahindra XUV500
    65,000 km
    Petrol
    Manual
    ₹ 10.85 L
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV
    2022 Tata Nexon EV
    20,156 km
    Electric
    Automatic
    ₹ 15.50 L
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2021 MG ZS EV
    2021 MG ZS EV
    43,418 km
    Electric
    Automatic
    ₹ 19.50 L
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
    7.0
    0
    10
    2013 Hyundai Elantra
    64,000 km
    Petrol
    Manual
    ₹ 6.25 L
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2019 Toyota Fortuner
    2019 Toyota Fortuner
    1,14,000 km
    Diesel
    Automatic
    ₹ 33.00 L
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2013 Audi A4
    7.5
    0
    10
    2013 Audi A4
    55,000 km
    Diesel
    Automatic
    ₹ 10.90 L
    Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
    Used 2016 Toyota Camry
    2016 Toyota Camry
    85,000 km
    Hybrid
    Automatic
    ₹ 17.00 L
    Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
    Used 2014 Audi Q3
    7.3
    0
    10
    2014 Audi Q3
    83,000 km
    Diesel
    Manual
    ₹ 14.75 L
    Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
    Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
    2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
    70,123 km
    Diesel
    Automatic
    ₹ 20.00 L
    Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
    Used 2015 Audi A6
    7.2
    0
    10
    2015 Audi A6
    49,000 km
    Diesel
    Automatic
    ₹ 14.75 L
    Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

    Upcoming Cars

    Volvo EM 90
    Volvo EM 90

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 60 - 80 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Nov 12, 2023

    Tata Altroz EV
    Tata Altroz EV

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 12 - 13 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

    Nissan New X-Trail
    Nissan New X-Trail

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

    Audi New A3
    Audi New A3

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 35 - 40 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

    Skoda Kamiq
    Skoda Kamiq

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 12 - 18 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

    Toyota Belta
    Toyota Belta

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

    Lexus LM
    Lexus LM

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

    Expected Launch : Dec 2, 2023

    Mercedes-Benz EQA
    Mercedes-Benz EQA

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

    Renault Arkana
    Renault Arkana

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

    Mercedes-Benz EQE
    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore

    Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

    Upcoming Bikes

    CFMoto 300SR
    CFMoto 300SR

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Nov 9, 2023

    BMW CE 02 Electric
    BMW CE 02 Electric

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 7 - 8 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

    KTM New 390 Duke
    KTM New 390 Duke

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 3 - 3.2 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

    TVS Zeppelin
    TVS Zeppelin

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 2 - 3.2 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

    Benelli New TNT 300
    Benelli New TNT 300

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

    Suzuki e-Burgman
    Suzuki e-Burgman

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 1.05 - 1.2 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Nov 21, 2023

    Husqvarna Svartpilen 125
    Husqvarna Svartpilen 125

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 1.25 - 1.3 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Nov 21, 2023

    Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
    Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 3 - 3.25 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

    Benelli 752S
    Benelli 752S

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 6 - 7 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Nov 24, 2023

    Aprilia RS 457
    Aprilia RS 457

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

    Explore More

    • Latest News

    • Related Articles

    EICMA 2023: MY24 Honda CB1000 Hornet Showcased
    EICMA 2023: MY24 Honda CB1000 Hornet Showcased
    c&b icon
    By Janak Sorap
    calendar-icon

    -12704 second ago

    The mighty naked is powered by the 2017 Fireblade’s mill

    EICMA 2023: Honda SC E: Electric Scooter Confirmed For Production
    EICMA 2023: Honda SC E: Electric Scooter Confirmed For Production
    c&b icon
    By Jafar Rizvi
    calendar-icon

    -8534 second ago

    The 'SC' in its name signifies that it is a scooter; can accommodate two swappable battery packs

    EICMA 2023: Honda Unveils MY24 CBR600RR
    EICMA 2023: Honda Unveils MY24 CBR600RR
    c&b icon
    By Yash Sunil
    calendar-icon

    -8101 second ago

    After being discontinued in 2017, Honda has unveiled the MY24 CBR600RR for the European market

    EICMA 2023: Updated Honda CB650R, CBR650R Gain E-Clutch, Revised Styling And Features
    EICMA 2023: Updated Honda CB650R, CBR650R Gain E-Clutch, Revised Styling And Features
    c&b icon
    By Jaiveer Mehra
    calendar-icon

    -5782 second ago

    The CB650 twins will be Honda’s first bikes to get the new E-Clutch technology that debuted earlier this year.

    2024 Kia Carnival Facelift Specifications And Features Revealed; Gets A Refreshed Interior, Hybrid Powertrain
    2024 Kia Carnival Facelift Specifications And Features Revealed; Gets A Refreshed Interior, Hybrid Powertrain
    c&b icon
    By Jafar Rizvi
    calendar-icon

    -3384 second ago

    The two-tone cabin might look identical to the third-gen model at first glance, but there are a few changes.

    7 Cars With Matte Paint That You Can Buy Straight From The Factory
    7 Cars With Matte Paint That You Can Buy Straight From The Factory
    c&b icon
    By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    -3292 second ago

    All of these launches have happened in the last couple of years

    EICMA 2023: Suzuki Unveils the GSX-8R and GSX-S1000GX
    EICMA 2023: Suzuki Unveils the GSX-8R and GSX-S1000GX
    c&b icon
    By Janak Sorap
    calendar-icon

    -2759 second ago

    While the GSX-8R is the faired version of the GSX-8S street bike, the GSX-S1000GX is a sports tourer offering

    2024 Volvo EM90 EV Interior Details Revealed Ahead Of Debut
    2024 Volvo EM90 EV Interior Details Revealed Ahead Of Debut
    c&b icon
    By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    23 minutes ago

    Volvo will unveil the EM90 on November 12

    EICMA 2023: All-Electric Royal Enfield Himalayan ‘Him-E’ Prototype Debuts
    EICMA 2023: All-Electric Royal Enfield Himalayan ‘Him-E’ Prototype Debuts
    c&b icon
    By Amaan Ahmed
    calendar-icon

    44 minutes ago

    The Him-E is said to be more than just a concept, with Royal Enfield calling it a ‘test laboratory’.

    EICMA 2023: All-New Royal Enfield Himalayan Showcased
    EICMA 2023: All-New Royal Enfield Himalayan Showcased
    c&b icon
    By Janak Sorap
    calendar-icon

    1 hour ago

    The new Himalayan has been built from the ground up featuring a brand-new chassis, powertrain, and a fresh bag of electronics. India launch later this month

    EICMA 2023: All-Electric Royal Enfield Himalayan ‘Him-E’ Prototype Debuts
    EICMA 2023: All-Electric Royal Enfield Himalayan ‘Him-E’ Prototype Debuts
    c&b icon
    By Amaan Ahmed
    calendar-icon

    44 minutes ago

    The Him-E is said to be more than just a concept, with Royal Enfield calling it a ‘test laboratory’.

    EICMA 2023: All-New Royal Enfield Himalayan Showcased
    EICMA 2023: All-New Royal Enfield Himalayan Showcased
    c&b icon
    By Janak Sorap
    calendar-icon

    1 hour ago

    The new Himalayan has been built from the ground up featuring a brand-new chassis, powertrain, and a fresh bag of electronics. India launch later this month

    Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison
    Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison
    c&b icon
    By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    23 hours ago

    The specifications of the all-new Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 make for an interesting read. But how do they stack up against its rivals – the KTM 390 ADV and the Triumph Scrambler 400 X? Here’s a quick comparison of the three budget ADVs on paper.

    New Royal Enfield Himalayan 452: Top 5 Highlights
    New Royal Enfield Himalayan 452: Top 5 Highlights
    c&b icon
    By Janak Sorap
    calendar-icon

    5 days ago

    The specifications of the new Himalayan 452 are out and here are the top five highlights of the motorcycle

    Two-Wheeler Sales October 2023: Royal Enfield Registers 3 Per Cent Overall Growth
    Two-Wheeler Sales October 2023: Royal Enfield Registers 3 Per Cent Overall Growth
    c&b icon
    By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    5 days ago

    Royal Enfield’s monthly sales in October 2023 saw an annual growth of 3 per cent, with 84,435 units despatched overall.

    c&b icon
    • Home
    • News
    • All-New Royal Enfield Himalayan Launch Date Announced
    car&bike
    About Us
    New Cars
    Used Cars
    New Bikes
    Sell Your Car
    Terms and Conditions
    Privacy Policy
    Investor Relations
    Popular Car Brands
    Maruti Suzuki
    Hyundai
    Tata
    Volkswagen
    Honda
    Mahindra
    Kia
    MG
    Popular Car Models
    Mahindra XUV 700
    Kia Seltos
    Mahindra Thar
    Tata Nexon
    Kia Sonet
    Tata Punch
    MG Hector
    Honda City
    Popular Bike Brands
    Royal Enfield
    Honda
    KTM
    Bajaj
    Yamaha
    TVS
    Hero
    Kawasaki
    Popular Bike Models
    Royal Enfield Classic 350
    Yamaha MT-15
    Bajaj Pulsar 220
    KTM RC 200
    Hero Splendor Plus
    Bajaj Pulsar 150
    Honda CB Shine
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350
    Keep in Touch
    car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
    Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
    602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
    Contact:
    9606045096
    Email: contact@carandbike.com
    © Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved