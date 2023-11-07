All-New Royal Enfield Himalayan Launch Date Announced
By Preetam Bora
1 mins read
07-Nov-23 06:47 PM IST
Highlights
Royal Enfield has announced that the all-new Himalayan 450 will be launched on November 24, 2023. Prices for the new Himalayan will be announced at Royal Enfield’s Motoverse 2023 festival in Goa later this month. We estimate the new Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 to be priced at around Rs. 2.70-2.85 lakh (Ex-showroom), which will be a significant price increase over the outgoing model. But considering the improvements in the powertrain, chassis and kit, the price increase should be well worth it, and still is estimated to be well below the Rs. 3 lakh price.
Also read: EICMA 2023: All-Electric Royal Enfield Himalayan ‘Him-E’ Prototype Debuts
The all-new Himalayan is a ground-up new adventure bike and shares nothing with the outgoing Himalayan. It’s powered by a new 452 cc, single-cylinder engine, Royal Enfield’s first liquid-cooled motor, and comes with a six-speed gearbox and slip and assist clutch. The new engine, called the Sherpa 650, has a lot of firsts for a Royal Enfield single-cylinder engine, and is a high-revving unit, with an output of 39.5 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 40 Nm at 5,500 rpm.
Also Read: Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison
The engine is mounted on a new twin-spar tubular steel frame, and acts as a stressed member of the chassis, which gets a bolt-on rear subframe. Other changes include 3 kg less weight, with the engine itself using lighter components and new internals, with a completely new architecture. The new Himalayan gets a bigger 17-litre fuel tank, and also gets more ground clearance (230 mm) compared to the outgoing Himalayan.
Also Read: Royal Enfield Sherpa 450 Engine: Top 5 Features Explained
The new RE Himalayan 450 also comes with a host of new features and top-spec components, including 43 mm Showa USD SFF front forks, bigger brake discs front and rear, with sintered brake pads, and runs on a 21-inch front wheel and 17-inch rear wheel combination. For overseas markets, the new Himalayan will also be available with optional tubeless spoked wheels, but for India, the tubeless wheels will come at a later stage, owing to regulations and homologation formalities. Also new is the Tripper dash with Google maps integration, ride-by-wire throttle, with two riding modes, and switchable ABS.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-12704 second ago
The mighty naked is powered by the 2017 Fireblade’s mill
-8534 second ago
The 'SC' in its name signifies that it is a scooter; can accommodate two swappable battery packs
-8101 second ago
After being discontinued in 2017, Honda has unveiled the MY24 CBR600RR for the European market
-5782 second ago
The CB650 twins will be Honda’s first bikes to get the new E-Clutch technology that debuted earlier this year.
-3384 second ago
The two-tone cabin might look identical to the third-gen model at first glance, but there are a few changes.
-3292 second ago
All of these launches have happened in the last couple of years
-2759 second ago
While the GSX-8R is the faired version of the GSX-8S street bike, the GSX-S1000GX is a sports tourer offering
23 minutes ago
Volvo will unveil the EM90 on November 12
44 minutes ago
The Him-E is said to be more than just a concept, with Royal Enfield calling it a ‘test laboratory’.
1 hour ago
The new Himalayan has been built from the ground up featuring a brand-new chassis, powertrain, and a fresh bag of electronics. India launch later this month
44 minutes ago
The Him-E is said to be more than just a concept, with Royal Enfield calling it a ‘test laboratory’.
1 hour ago
The new Himalayan has been built from the ground up featuring a brand-new chassis, powertrain, and a fresh bag of electronics. India launch later this month
23 hours ago
The specifications of the all-new Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 make for an interesting read. But how do they stack up against its rivals – the KTM 390 ADV and the Triumph Scrambler 400 X? Here’s a quick comparison of the three budget ADVs on paper.
5 days ago
The specifications of the new Himalayan 452 are out and here are the top five highlights of the motorcycle
5 days ago
Royal Enfield’s monthly sales in October 2023 saw an annual growth of 3 per cent, with 84,435 units despatched overall.