EICMA 2023: All-New Royal Enfield Himalayan Showcased

The new Himalayan has been built from the ground up featuring a brand-new chassis, powertrain, and a fresh bag of electronics. India launch later this month
By Janak Sorap

2 mins read

07-Nov-23 02:02 PM IST

  • Powered by Royal Enfield’s first liquid-cooled motor
  • Built on an all-new platform and is lighter
  • Features a full-colour circular TFT with Google Maps for navigation

It’s the time of the year that every motorcyclist is excited about, it’s EICMA 2023 and starting this year’s event with a bang is the all-new Royal Enfield Himalayan. Now in the second generation, the engineers and designers at Royal Enfield went back to the drawing board and built the motorcycle from the ground up. It features a new platform, powertrain, electronics, features, styling and more. While the new Himalayan makes its debut at EICMA, it will soon be officially launched in India on 24th November at this year’s Motoverse in Goa.

Starting with the design, while the Himalayan keeps to the general silhouette of the out-going Himalayan, it is all-new packing a fresh look. You get an LED headlamp that’s borrowed from the Super Meteor 650, LED turn indicators, a larger 17-litre fuel tank, a minimalistic tail section and a brake lamp incorporated in the rear turn indicators. The handlebar is new and so is the saddle. The bike features a 4-inch circular colour TFT display that comes with smartphone connectivity and has navigation integrated via Google Maps. The console offers access to a couple of more settings and the option to select between two riding modes.

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison

The new Himalayan is built around a new twin-spar steel tubular frame with a bolt-on subframe. The engine acts as a stressed member which helps in keeping the weight low and also benefits in achieving better riding dynamics and balance. The motorcycle is suspended by a USD fork setup and a preload-adjustable monoshock, both with 200 mm of travel. Ground clearance stands at 230 mm, while saddle height is adjustable at 825 mm to 845 mm. Royal Enfield will also offer a low seat height option, where the saddle height ranges from 805 mm to 825 mm. The Himalayan rides on wire-spoke rims shod with 90/90-R21(F) and 140/80-R18 (R) section tyres. Cross-wired rims with tubeless tyres will be available in the coming month post the launch.

Coming to the powertrain, the new Himalayan is powered by Royal Enfield’s first liquid-cooled motor that displaces 452 cc and comes with a 4-valve DOHC head. The unit is capable of producing 40 bhp and 40 Nm and comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The motorcycle comes with dual-channel ABS and is switchable for the rear. The motorcycle also gets traction control but isn’t switchable.

 

Also Read: New Royal Enfield Himalayan 452: Top 5 Highlights

Bookings for the new Himalayan have started in the international market, will sale of the motorcycle will begin from the spring of 2024, followed by American market soon.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison
Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

16 hours ago

The specifications of the all-new Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 make for an interesting read. But how do they stack up against its rivals – the KTM 390 ADV and the Triumph Scrambler 400 X? Here’s a quick comparison of the three budget ADVs on paper.

