Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 Revealed On Social Media

Royal Enfield has showcased the new Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 in a short clip on social media. The company has been slowly building towards the global debut of its new adventure bike over the last few weeks with previous social media videos showcasing the bike being ridden in the Himalayas or out on a track.

The all-new Himalayan is a creature of its environment. A profound, mystical space that is always changing, and changing fast.



The short video shows the motorcycle parked in rough terrain up in the Himalayas while the words “built by the Himalayas” flash on the screen. As seen from previous undisguised spy shots, the 452 retains the basic shape of the current Himalayan though little else is common between the two. The new bike is built around a new chassis with the engine as a stressed member. The image also reveals the redesigned fuel tank and high-set front fender along with elements such as the new pannier stays, split seat and some of the tank graphics.

While Royal Enfield is yet to officially confirm any details about the bike, based on leaked documents, we know that the motorcycle will feature an all-new 451.65cc liquid-cooled engine - hence 452 - delivering 39.45 bhp of power at 8,000 rpm. The bike will also sit on a 1510 mm wheelbase and measures 2,245 mm long, 852 mm wide and 1315 mm tall making it longer, taller and wider than the current Himalayan. The bike will also have a gross weight of 394 kg.

The bike will also feature a USD fork up front and a mono-shock at the rear and is expected to feature a staggered wheel size with a smaller rear wheel.

The new Himalayan 452 will be launched in India in November with a debut expected to take place later this month.