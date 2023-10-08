Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 Revealed On Social Media
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
08-Oct-23 06:07 PM IST
Highlights
- New Himalayan 452 to be launched in November
- Will use a new 451.65 cc liquid-cooled engine
- Shares little with the current Himalayan 411
Royal Enfield has showcased the new Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 in a short clip on social media. The company has been slowly building towards the global debut of its new adventure bike over the last few weeks with previous social media videos showcasing the bike being ridden in the Himalayas or out on a track.
Also read: Upcoming Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 Specifications Leaked
The short video shows the motorcycle parked in rough terrain up in the Himalayas while the words “built by the Himalayas” flash on the screen. As seen from previous undisguised spy shots, the 452 retains the basic shape of the current Himalayan though little else is common between the two. The new bike is built around a new chassis with the engine as a stressed member. The image also reveals the redesigned fuel tank and high-set front fender along with elements such as the new pannier stays, split seat and some of the tank graphics.
Also read: Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 Launch Details Revealed
While Royal Enfield is yet to officially confirm any details about the bike, based on leaked documents, we know that the motorcycle will feature an all-new 451.65cc liquid-cooled engine - hence 452 - delivering 39.45 bhp of power at 8,000 rpm. The bike will also sit on a 1510 mm wheelbase and measures 2,245 mm long, 852 mm wide and 1315 mm tall making it longer, taller and wider than the current Himalayan. The bike will also have a gross weight of 394 kg.
Also read: Production-Ready Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Leaked Before Official Launch
The bike will also feature a USD fork up front and a mono-shock at the rear and is expected to feature a staggered wheel size with a smaller rear wheel.
The new Himalayan 452 will be launched in India in November with a debut expected to take place later this month.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular Royal Enfield Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Consider Exploring
Latest News
Related Articles
-6452 second ago
Short clip shared on social media provides the first official look at the undisguised Himalayan 452.
20 minutes ago
Kia to integrate NACS charging ports on all new EVs manufactured in North America from Q4 2024
44 minutes ago
New names could be used for models based on the new 440 platform co-developed with Harley-Davidson.
2 hours ago
The 2023 Tata Safari is broadly available in 4 trim levels (personas): Smart, Pure, Adventure, and Accomplished
3 hours ago
The concept, based on the Burgman 400 ABS, features a hydrogen engine and a 70 MPa hydrogen tank.
4 hours ago
Verstappen finished second in the Qatar sprint race to conquer his third world title in a row with 6 races left in the season.
6 hours ago
The Tata Harrier facelift will be available in seven trim levels - Smart(O), Pure(O), Adventure, Adventure+, Adventure+ A, Fearless and Fearless+.
23 hours ago
This exclusive model is available at all Lexus Guest Experience Centres starting this October
23 hours ago
The Nissan Magnite KURO Edition features an all-black exterior and interior with distinctive KURO badge on the exterior.
1 day ago
It seemed to be a frustrating Friday qualifying for most drivers yet the Dutchman prevailed to claim his 10th pole position of the season and his 30th overall.
44 minutes ago
New names could be used for models based on the new 440 platform co-developed with Harley-Davidson.
1 day ago
With the completion of a decade of partnership, the two companies have developed and launched five motorcycles under the 310 cc series
7 days ago
Prices will be hiked by about 1 per cent.
9 days ago
More power, advanced tech, refined design and a lot more is what the new GS is all about
10 days ago
The new Bobber 350 will share much of its design and cycle parts with the Classic 350