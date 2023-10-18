Triumph Scrambler 400 X Review: Making Scramblin’ Fun Again

Photography: Pawan Dagia

I will admit that I was a wee bit enamoured, when the Triumph Scrambler 400 X was revealed, alongside its sibling, the Speed 400. The Triumph baby scrambler had that distinct lean, mean look that only a scrambler could have, and the specs looked promising too! Fast forward a few months, as I put my helmet on and turned the key and thumbed the starter, it looked and felt like everything I had imagined it to be! Or was it?

Design and Features

It is easily one of the most good-looking motorcycles to have been launched this year in India. It looks just the right amount of rugged thanks to the mesh grille on the LED headlight, knuckle guards and Aluminium bash-plate. The ruggedness is infused with a flavourful hint of sophistication, courtesy of the tall stance, lean mean looks and the gold anodised upside down big piston fork.

Adding to the charm are the retro-styled ribbed step seat, round rearview mirrors and the upswept dual-tipped exhaust. All in all, very scrambler-like. Now I realise why James Bond too loves riding a Scrambler, even if it is the 1200. And I guess now you know too!

With the design, come a few features too. There isn’t a buffet laid out, like you would find on a KTM, but you have dual-channel ABS with an off-road mode that cuts off the system on the rear wheel, you get switchable traction control too and a part digital part analogue instrument cluster which is quite old-school. Namby-pamby wishy-washy features like Bluetooth connectivity are given a miss, and it is fine by me. Rounding up the feature set is the handy USB type C charger and full LED lighting. Triumph has kept it simple. Some would say a bit too simple, but I do see the appeal of minimalism.

The other highlight is the fact that the headlight mesh grille, knuckle guards and the Aluminium bash-plate come as standard equipment. In addition, Triumph also offers 25+ accessories for the motorcycle. The one thoughtful feature that the bike gets are spring-loaded retractable footpegs for the rider. In case of a fall, the footpegs will just fold, rather than break. And you feel as confident standing up and riding as you would on regular pegs.

Cycle Parts

The frame, with a hybrid perimeter with steel tube spine, has a bolt-on rear subframe. The 43 mm USDs look premium and have 150 mm of travel. Similarly, the rear off-set monoshock gets 10-step preload adjustment along with 150 mm of travel. The bike gets a 320 mm disc up front with ByBre radial 4-piston callipers and a 230 mm disc at the rear with a single-piston calliper. In typical scrambler style, the seat is tall, at 835 mm and the kerb weight is a decent 185 kg. Manageable weight but the seat height is going to take some time to get used to.

Engine & Performance

The Scrambler gets the same 398 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine with the same state of tune as its sibling, the Speed 400. But if we were to look beyond the spec sheet, the motorcycle has a very likeable vibe to it. From the moment you approach the bike and actually sit on it and start riding, it feels welcoming. Ergonomics are spot on, with an upright seating position, wide handlebar and neutral footpegs.

The engine wakes up, singing a gravelly bass-laden note that sets the right mood for a ride. I like it, but others may not. The motor feels sprightly right from the word go, egging you to keep wringing the throttle as you build up speed quickly. There’s 80 per cent of torque available from 3,000 rpm all the way till 9,000 rpm. So, you are hardly going to run out of steam on the 400 X.

The power delivery is linear. The good part is that the bike’s performance won’t scare new riders and will keep experienced riders entertained as well. The engine is quite tractable too and give it beans, it will go from 70 kmph to 110 kmph in the 4th gear itself. There is good top-end pull as well. One does feel vibrations settling in between 7,000 and 9,000 rpm but the buzz itself is not a buzz-kill and has been decently controlled.

Triumph claims a fuel efficiency figure of 28 kmpl. Well, that could have been better. The overall range that the bike offers should be around 320-350 km.

Ride & Handling

Thanks to the longer suspension travel, the 400 X offers a sublime ride quality and sails over most undulations with ease, whether you slow down or take them at reasonable speed. The plush ride combined with the comfy ergonomics mean you can ride the bike for long hours with ease.

The motorcycle also feels at home when negotiating twisties and thanks to the wide handlebar, it feels easy to flick the motorcycle from one side to the other. It handles nicely and feels neutral when tipped into corners. The tall stance means it has decent cornering clearance too. The headstock on the bike is longer now as it accounts for longer suspension travel and a steeper rake.

The one glaring misstep on the bike is the fact that the brakes feel too spongy for our liking. The front brake could have done with stronger bite and the rear brake feels just too wooden. Now Triumph says that the bite on the Scrambler 400 X was toned down, compared to the Speed 400, because it would be ridden off-road as well, but the brakes can definitely see some improvement. Also, it could be down to the fact that the Scrambler 400 X doesn't get the sintered pads from the Speed 400.

Off-Road Performance

Now before I tackle this part, a fair warning. Treat the 400 X as an ADV bike and you will be disappointed. What it is, is a scrambler and people have a tough time understanding the difference. It can take on light trails, dirt roads and broken roads all day long. There’s good bottom end grunt and it is likely to pull you out of most sticky situations. The bike’s off-road capability is hindered by its limited suspension travel. Another 30 mm more and it could have made the bike even more capable than it already is.

Want to splash water, pull a wheelie, slide the motorcycle around? The Scrambler 400 X is more than game for all of that. But don’t expect it to go dune-bashing or rock crawling and climbing out of mud and slush pits. If that’s what you want then there’s another highly anticipated adventure motorcycle, which will be launched in a month’s time, and a certain colleague is dying to ride and so was I. But we settled that like mature adults with a game of rock paper scissors. I got to ride the Triumph and he gets to ride the other ADV.

Design

The design on the Scrambler 400 X is inspired by its elder sibling, the Scrambler 1200. The poise, the stance and the overall look and feel is that of a typical scrambler and of course, Triumph is the master of the modern classic genre of motorcycles. It stands out on the road and has good presence too.

The fit and finish along with the detailing oozes quality, in typical Triumph style and the quality of materials used is good too. It definitely gives you the premium feel as expected from a Triumph motorcycle.

Pricing and Rivals

The Triumph Scrambler 400 X is priced at Rs. 2.63 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), which is quite attractive. The performance that the bike has to offer, along with the features and the strikingly good looks, it is a proposition that is rather difficult to ignore.

In terms of rivals, the Scrambler 400 X goes up against the KTM 390 ADV, Royal Enfield Scram 411 and the BMW G 310 GS. But its biggest rival is likely to be the Royal Enfield Himalayan 452, the ADV I was referring to earlier in the article.

Verdict

The Triumph Scrambler 400 X is fun, playful and easy to ride. That is what its USP is! It is an easy motorcycle to recommend in the sub 500 cc segment. Like I said earlier, it is one of most good-looking motorcycles to have been launched this year and adding to it is its capability and rather attractive pricing, it is a proposition that is tough to ignore. All in all, the Scrambler 400 X is impressive and if you are in the market with a budget of around Rs. 3.5 lakh, it should be high on your consideration list.