Triumph Scrambler 400 X Vs Rivals: Price Comparison

The new Scrambler 400 X is the newest addition to the Triumph family after the Speed 400 which it’s based upon. The scrambler has been launched carrying a sticker price of Rs 2.63 lakh (ex-showroom) and is offered in three colour shades. While adventure motorcycles have gained a lot of popularity in recent times, scramblers too are gaining momentum in the Indian two-wheeler market. Following are the other options to consider in the similar price bracket if you have been eyeing the new Triumph Scrambler 400 X.

KTM 390 Adventure X: Rs 2.27 lakh

First on the list is the 290 Adventure X. This variant is the most affordable version of KTM’s flagship adventure-focused motorcycle in the Indian market. The motorcycle packs more power and is more capable than the Scrambler 400 X on the off-road front. The motorcycle is good for touring and comes equipped with premium cycle parts. Powering the motorcycle is a 373 cc single-pot liquid-cooled motor that is capable of pumping out 43 bhp and 37 Nm and comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

BMW G 310 GS: Rs 3.30 lakh

Next on the list is yet another adventure motorcycle, the BMW G 310 GS. The objective is similar to what Triumph is trying to achieve with the Scrambler 400 X. Offering the legacy of the GS in the smallest package, the G 310 GS is a lightweight and capable off-roading and touring motorcycle. It has long travel suspension, premium cycle parts, high brand recall, and well-sorted riding dynamics. It has one of the best suspension setups in the segment that offers a sweet balance between sportiness around corners and comfort over bad roads. The bike is powered by a 313 cc reverse-inclined motor that registers 33.5 bhp and 28 Nm and comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650: Rs 3.03 lakh

Moving away from adventure bikes, the next motorcycle for consideration is the RE Interceptor 650. It is one of the best motorcycles out there offering a parallel-twin engine experience with modern retro styling. Yes, the motorcycle does tip on the heavier side on the weighing scale but once you get going, it is nothing but a delight to ride it. The Interceptor 650 is the easiest way to own a middle-weight parallel-twin motorcycle for the price it demands. The bike is powered by a 648 cc parallel-twin that pushes out 47 bhp and 52 Nm and comes coupled to a 6-speed gearbox.

TVS Apache RTR 310: Rs 2.42 - Rs 2.63 lakh

This one is new in the market and is also the flagship motorcycle from TVS in its RTR series, the Apache RTR 310. While the motorcycle borrows its powertrain from its fully-faired cousin, the RR 310, the RTR 310 packs a new chassis, subframe, and a bunch of new tech and features which makes it an interesting proposition to consider depending on your preference. This streetfighter has a sharp and athletic build that looks striking. The 312 cc unit registers 35 bhp and 28 Nm and comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The motorcycle comes loaded with features like multiple riding modes, a bi-directional quick shifter, a climate control seat, TPMS and more.