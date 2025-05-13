Triumph Scrambler 400 X vs Triumph Scrambler 400 XC: What’s Different?

Login
HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Tata Altroz New vs Old: Exterior, Interior and FeaturesNissan To Cut 20,000 Jobs By Next Fiscal; 7 Nissan Plants To Down ShuttersMaruti Suzuki Baleno, Grand Vitara, Fronx & More Get Discounts Of Up To Rs 1.65 Lakh In May 2025Triumph Scrambler 400 X vs Triumph Scrambler 400 XC: What’s Different?Limited-Run Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Gray Ghost Revealed
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
BMW M5 Review | Still A Super Saloon? | How's This 727bhp Sedan To Live With?BMW M5 Review | Still A Super Saloon? | How's This 727bhp Sedan To Live With?2025 Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride Review: Form And Function | carandbike
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Hyundai PalisadeSkoda KamiqTata New AltrozJeep Grand WagoneerKia Carens Clavis
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Bajaj 2025 Dominar 400Indian New ChieftainKTM 390 SMC RHusqvarna Vitpilen 401Benelli New TNT 300
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarAwards 2025

Triumph Scrambler 400 X vs Triumph Scrambler 400 XC: What’s Different?

The primary difference between the two is on the cosmetic front, with the XC getting a bunch of accessories as standard fitment.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 13, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Scrambler 400 XC gets additional accessories as standard
  • There is a price difference of Rs 27,000
  • Both variants get the same 398 cc engine

Triumph Motorcycles India has expanded its Scrambler 400 X lineup with the launch of a new variant, the Scrambler 400 XC. Priced at Rs. 2.94 lakh (ex-showroom), the XC gets some additional kit compared to the Scrambler 400 X. We take a look at all that is different between the new variant and the standard model.

 

Also Read: Triumph Scrambler 400 XC Launched At Rs. 2.94 Lakh

 

triumph scrambler 400 xc vs triumph scrambler 400 x whats different 2
The most notable distinctions between the Scrambler 400 XC and the standard 400 X are on the cosmetic front. The XC variant includes several accessories as part of its standard package, a few are optional extras on the 400 X. These accessories include tubeless cross-spoke wheels, which retain the same 19-inch front and 17-inch rear dimensions, as well as a body-coloured flyscreen and a beak-style front fender.  

 

Also Read: Triumph Scrambler 400 X Offered With 10-Year Warranty

 

triumph scrambler 400 xc vs triumph scrambler 400 x whats different 3

Additionally, the XC also comes equipped with an aluminium sump guard and engine crash protection as standard. Another differentiating factor is the colour palette. The Scrambler 400 XC introduces three new colour options: Racing Yellow, Storm Grey, and Vanilla White. In comparison, the Scrambler 400 X is available in four different paint schemes.  

 

Also Read: Triumph Scrambler 400 X Review 

  triumph scrambler 400 xc vs triumph scrambler 400 x whats different 1
The Scrambler 400 XC is priced Rs 27,000 higher than the standard model at Rs 2.94 lakh (ex-showroom) compared to the standard's 2.63 lakh price tag. For the additional cost, buyers receive a set of accessories and unique paint options. While some of these accessories can be added to the 400 X separately, the bundled offering in the XC provides a more complete package straight from the showroom. 

 

Also Read: Triumph Speed Triple RX Teased; Global Unveil On May 13
  

Triumph Scrambler 400 18

On the powertrain front, both variants remain identical. They are powered by a 398 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that delivers 39.45 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 37.5 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm.   

# Triumph Motorcycles India# Triumph Bikes# Triumph Scrambler 400 XC vs Triumph Scrambler 400 X# Triumph Scrambler 400 XC# Triumph Scrambler 400 X# Scrambler 400 XC# Scrambler 400 X# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The Scrambler 400 XC gets cross-spoke tubeless wheels, three new colours and additional engine protection.
    Triumph Scrambler 400 XC Launched At Rs. 2.94 Lakh
  • Triumph is all set to launch a new variant of its Scrambler 400 X in India, with the main difference being the addition of cross-spoke wheels.
    Triumph Scrambler 400 XC Teased Ahead Of Launch
  • The motorcycle was otherwise offered with a standard warranty of 2 years/ unlimited kilometres
    Triumph Scrambler 400 X Offered With Free 10 Year Warranty Till May 31
  • According to what we’ve been told, the motorcycle will be notably more expensive than the Scrambler 400 X, while sporting a few changes on the cosmetic front
    Triumph Scrambler 400 XC Coming Soon: All We Know So Far
  • Both new enduro offerings from Triumph are road-legal.
    Triumph TF 250-E And TF 450-E Enduro Motorcycles Unveiled

Latest News

  • With the facelift, Tata's premium hatchback now receives a range of revisions to its exterior and cabin. Here’s a deeper look at what all has changed
    Tata Altroz New vs Old: Exterior, Interior and Features
  • As part of the Re:Nissan plan, the Japanese brand has announced a slew of measures to become profitable by the end of this financial year.
    Nissan To Cut 20,000 Jobs By Next Fiscal; 7 Nissan Plants To Down Shutters
  • Maruti’s Nexa range of cars is available with some substantial discounts this month.
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Grand Vitara, Fronx & More Get Discounts Of Up To Rs 1.65 Lakh In May 2025
  • The primary difference between the two is on the cosmetic front, with the XC getting a bunch of accessories as standard fitment.
    Triumph Scrambler 400 X vs Triumph Scrambler 400 XC: What’s Different?
  • The motorcycle will solely be limited to 1,990 units globally, each priced at $25,399
    Limited-Run Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Gray Ghost Revealed
  • The facelifted Altroz gets a refreshed design and packs in more tech inside the cabin.
    2025 Tata Altroz Facelift Revealed Ahead Of May 22 Launch; 5 Trim Levels Confirmed
  • Maruti Suzuki is offering a range of discounts and benefits across its range of Arena cars for the month.
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Swift, Wagon R And More Offered With Discounts Of Up To Rs 90,000 In May 2025
  • The Scrambler 400 XC gets cross-spoke tubeless wheels, three new colours and additional engine protection.
    Triumph Scrambler 400 XC Launched At Rs. 2.94 Lakh
  • The Tayron made its global debut in 2024 and will sit above the Tiguan R Line in Volkswagen’s India portfolio.
    Volkswagen Tayron Spotted Testing In India
  • The company has said that it has decided to postpone the launch of the updated Yezdi Adventure which was scheduled to be launched on May 15, 2025.
    2025 Yezdi Adventure Launch Postponed Till June 2025

Popular Triumph Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Bikes
  • Triumph Scrambler 400 X vs Triumph Scrambler 400 XC: What’s Different?