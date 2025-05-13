Triumph Scrambler 400 X vs Triumph Scrambler 400 XC: What’s Different?

Triumph Motorcycles India has expanded its Scrambler 400 X lineup with the launch of a new variant, the Scrambler 400 XC. Priced at Rs. 2.94 lakh (ex-showroom), the XC gets some additional kit compared to the Scrambler 400 X. We take a look at all that is different between the new variant and the standard model.

The most notable distinctions between the Scrambler 400 XC and the standard 400 X are on the cosmetic front. The XC variant includes several accessories as part of its standard package, a few are optional extras on the 400 X. These accessories include tubeless cross-spoke wheels, which retain the same 19-inch front and 17-inch rear dimensions, as well as a body-coloured flyscreen and a beak-style front fender.

Additionally, the XC also comes equipped with an aluminium sump guard and engine crash protection as standard. Another differentiating factor is the colour palette. The Scrambler 400 XC introduces three new colour options: Racing Yellow, Storm Grey, and Vanilla White. In comparison, the Scrambler 400 X is available in four different paint schemes.

The Scrambler 400 XC is priced Rs 27,000 higher than the standard model at Rs 2.94 lakh (ex-showroom) compared to the standard's 2.63 lakh price tag. For the additional cost, buyers receive a set of accessories and unique paint options. While some of these accessories can be added to the 400 X separately, the bundled offering in the XC provides a more complete package straight from the showroom.

On the powertrain front, both variants remain identical. They are powered by a 398 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that delivers 39.45 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 37.5 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm.