Triumph Scrambler 400 X Offered With Free 10 Year Warranty Till May 31
Published on May 9, 2025
- The Scrambler 400 X will now be sold with a free 10-year warranty.
- Offer valid till May 31.
- Triumph recently introduced a new Lava Red Satin colour for the motorcycle.
Triumph India is offering a free 10-year warranty on the Scrambler 400 X motorcycle for a limited amount of time. The motorcycle, which was otherwise offered with a standard warranty of 2 years/ unlimited kilometres, will now be sold with a 5-year standard + 5-year extended warranty, both amounting to 10 years. However, the offer will only be applicable till May 31.
The Triumph Scrambler 400 X is now also offered in a new Lava Red Satin shade
Triumph recently introduced a new colour option for the Scrambler 400 X named Lava Red Satin. The company also rolled out a marginal Rs 758 price hike for the bike, putting its price at 2,67,207. The features list of the bike meanwhile, remains unchanged, and the bike still comes with standard switchable traction control, ride-by-wire, and dual-channel ABS from Bosch, which is switchable.
The Scrambler 400 X is powered by the same 398 cc, four-valve, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, DOHC engine as the Speed 400, with the same state of tune. The engine makes 39.5 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 37.5 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm and is paired to a 6-speed gearbox with a torque assist clutch.
Triumph is gearing up to soon launch the Scrambler 400 XC, which is a derivative of the Scrambler 400 X. According to spy images, the Scrambler 400 XC will be fitted with an array of additional cosmetic bits that give it a more robust appearance. The motorcycle, however, is expected to largely remain the same on the technical front and be powered by the same engine as the Scrambler 400 X.
