 Triumph Scrambler 400 X Offered With Free 10 Year Warranty Till May 31

Login
HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
2026 Ducati Desert X and Monster Models To Receive New V2 MillTriumph Scrambler 400 X Offered With Free 10 Year Warranty Till May 312026 Ducati DesertX & Monster To Get 890 cc V-Twin EngineMercedes-Benz India Announces Staggered Price Hike For Models Between June And September 2025MG Windsor EV Pro Bags 8,000 Bookings In 24 Hours; Price Now Hiked By Rs. 60,000
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
Kia Syros Review | 3 Reasons | Features, Specifications, Pricing and RivalsKia Syros Review | 3 Reasons | Features, Specifications, Pricing and Rivals2025 Tata Altroz facelift: Voice-operated SUNROOF, dual displays, 360° cameras and more! | Preview
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Hyundai PalisadeSkoda KamiqTata New AltrozJeep Grand WagoneerLexus New LBX
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Bajaj 2025 Dominar 400Indian New ChieftainKTM 390 SMC RHusqvarna Vitpilen 401Benelli New TNT 300
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarAwards 2025

Triumph Scrambler 400 X Offered With Free 10 Year Warranty Till May 31

The motorcycle was otherwise offered with a standard warranty of 2 years/ unlimited kilometres
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 9, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The Scrambler 400 X will now be sold with a free 10-year warranty.
  • Offer valid till May 31.
  • Triumph recently introduced a new Lava Red Satin colour for the motorcycle.

Triumph India is offering a free 10-year warranty on the Scrambler 400 X motorcycle for a limited amount of time. The motorcycle, which was otherwise offered with a standard warranty of 2 years/ unlimited kilometres, will now be sold with a 5-year standard + 5-year extended warranty, both amounting to 10 years. However, the offer will only be applicable till May 31. 

 

Also Read: Triumph Scrambler 400 XC Coming Soon: All We Know So Far
 Triumph Scrambler 400 X Offered With Free 10 Year Warranty Till May 31

The Triumph Scrambler 400 X is now also offered in a new Lava Red Satin shade

 

Triumph recently introduced a new colour option for the Scrambler 400 X named Lava Red Satin. The company also rolled out a marginal Rs 758 price hike for the bike, putting its price at 2,67,207. The features list of the bike meanwhile, remains unchanged, and the bike still comes with standard switchable traction control, ride-by-wire, and dual-channel ABS from Bosch, which is switchable.

 

Also Read: Triumph Scrambler 400 X With Spoke Wheels, Thruxton 400 Spotted Testing
 

The Scrambler 400 X is powered by the same 398 cc, four-valve, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, DOHC engine as the Speed 400, with the same state of tune. The engine makes 39.5 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 37.5 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm and is paired to a 6-speed gearbox with a torque assist clutch.

 

Also Read: Triumph TF 250-E And TF 450-E Enduro Motorcycles Unveiled
 

Triumph is gearing up to soon launch the Scrambler 400 XC, which is a derivative of the Scrambler 400 X. According to spy images, the Scrambler 400 XC will be fitted with an array of additional cosmetic bits that give it a more robust appearance. The motorcycle, however, is expected to largely remain the same on the technical front and be powered by the same engine as the Scrambler 400 X. 

 

# Triumph Motorcycles India# Triumph Scrambler 400X# Triumph Scrambler 400 X 10 year warranty# Triumph warranty# Bikes# Two Wheelers
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • According to what we’ve been told, the motorcycle will be notably more expensive than the Scrambler 400 X, while sporting a few changes on the cosmetic front
    Triumph Scrambler 400 XC Coming Soon: All We Know So Far
  • The 2025 Speed Twin 1200 gets a few feature and powertrain upgrades. The new Speed Twin 1200 is priced at Rs 12.75 lakh, while the RS can be had for 15.50 lakh
    2025 Triumph Speed Twin 1200, Speed Twin 1200 RS Launched In India
  • Triumph will launch the new Speed Triple 1200 on January 27 and we expect the brand to announce prices for the Speed Twin 1200 RS as well.
    2025 Triumph Speed Triple 1200, Speed Twin 1200 RS Teased Ahead Of India Launch
  • Triumph has rolled out discounts on its most affordable motorcycle in India as part of its year-end scheme.
    Triumph Speed T4 Available With Rs 18,000 Discount In December 2024
  • The limited-period offer is valid until December 31, 2024.
    Triumph Scrambler 400 X Offered With Free Accessories Worth ₹ 12,500

Latest News

  • The motorcycle was otherwise offered with a standard warranty of 2 years/ unlimited kilometres
    Triumph Scrambler 400 X Offered With Free 10 Year Warranty Till May 31
  • The new Monster, as well as the new DesertX will get the new 890 cc, 90-degree, v-twin engine which is currently used in the Panigale V2 and Multistrada V2.
    2026 Ducati DesertX & Monster To Get 890 cc V-Twin Engine
  • The company chalks up its decision to increasing forex rates, which went up by approximately 10 per cent over the past four months
    Mercedes-Benz India Announces Staggered Price Hike For Models Between June And September 2025
  • After the price hike, the MG Windsor EV Pro is now priced at Rs. 18.10 lakh (ex-showroom).
    MG Windsor EV Pro Bags 8,000 Bookings In 24 Hours; Price Now Hiked By Rs. 60,000
  • The Ducati Panigale V4 R is the brand’s flagship track-focussed superbike that sits between the Panigale V4 S and Ducati’s MotoGP bikes.
    2026 Ducati Panigale V4 R Likely To Be Introduced
  • According to what we’ve been told, the motorcycle will be notably more expensive than the Scrambler 400 X, while sporting a few changes on the cosmetic front
    Triumph Scrambler 400 XC Coming Soon: All We Know So Far
  • The Kia Clavis is essentially the facelifted Carens that will be sold alongside the latter as a more premium offering. But just how different are they?
    Kia Carens Clavis vs Kia Carens: What’s Different?
  • The Speed Triple RX will most likely be a more feature-packed and sportier version of the Speed Triple RS
    Triumph Speed Triple RX Teased; Global Unveil On May 13
  • Available in seven trim levels – HTE, HTE(O), HTK, HTK+, HTK+(O), HTX and HTX+, here’s what each trim of the Clavis offers on the features front.
    Kia Carens Clavis: Variants Explained
  • Along with the faired CBR650R, its naked sibling too will be offered with an E-Clutch version.
    Honda CB650R E-Clutch Teased; India Launch Soon

Popular Triumph Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Bikes
  • Triumph Scrambler 400 X Offered With Free 10 Year Warranty Till May 31