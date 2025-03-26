Login
Triumph TF 250-E And TF 450-E Enduro Motorcycles Unveiled

Both new enduro offerings from Triumph are road-legal.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 26, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • The T 450-E gets a 450cc single-cylinder engine
  • The T 250-Es 250cc motor churns out 42 bhp and 27.8 Nm
  • Both models get the same cycle parts and are identical in dimensions

Triumph Motorcycles has expanded its off-road lineup globally with the addition of two new enduro models: the TF 250-E and the TF 450-E. Developed in collaboration with five-time world champion Ivan Cervantes and four-time world enduro champion Paul Edmondson, these motorcycles feature a lightweight aluminium chassis with a new spine frame design. Triumph claims this setup enhances handling and stability across various terrains.

 

Also Read: Triumph Scrambler 400 X With Spoke Wheels, Thruxton 400 Spotted Testing

 

Triumph Unveils TF 250 E And TF 450 E Enduro Motorcycles 2

The TF 450-E is built for high-speed enduro racing and is powered by a liquid-cooled 450 cc single-cylinder engine. While official power figures for this model have not yet been disclosed, Triumph states that its torque delivery is optimised for strong low-end and mid-range performance. Meanwhile, the TF 250-E, also a single-cylinder, produces a claimed 42 bhp and 27.8 Nm of torque. The 250 cc engine is said to provide a broad power curve, aiding in slow-speed technical sections while maintaining strong performance up to its 12,800 rpm redline. Both models come mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

 

Also Read: 2025 Triumph Speed T4 Gets 4 New Colours

 Triumph Unveils TF 250 E And TF 450 E Enduro Motorcycles 1

 

Both models share the same lightweight aluminium chassis and are equipped with high-performance components. They feature a Dellorto 44 mm throttle body, Del West titanium valves, and forged Konig aluminium pistons. Suspension duties are handled by fully adjustable KYB 48 mm coil-sprung forks and a three-way adjustable linkage-driven rear suspension, tuned specifically for enduro riding.

 

Also Read: Triumph Speed T4 Vs Speed 400: What Are The Differences?

 Triumph Unveils TF 250 E And TF 450 E Enduro Motorcycles 3

 

For braking, Triumph has equipped both models with a Galfer system that includes a 260mm front disc and a 220mm rear disc. The setup is complemented by Brembo's twin 24mm piston floating front caliper and a single 26mm piston floating rear caliper. Both models are fitted with Michelin Enduro 2 tyres (21-F and 18-R). Moreover, the TF 450-E has a wet weight of 116.7 kg, while the TF 250-E comes in slightly lighter at 114.2 kg. Both motorcycles share identical overall dimensions.

Triumph Unveils TF 250 E And TF 450 E Enduro Motorcycles 4

Additional features include a digital speedometer that provides real-time data such as engine temperature, trip information, and gear position. The motorcycles also come with all-around LED lighting. Designed to be fully road-legal, the new Triumph enduro models can also be modified for closed-course competition.

