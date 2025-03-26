Triumph TF 250-E And TF 450-E Enduro Motorcycles Unveiled

Triumph Motorcycles has expanded its off-road lineup globally with the addition of two new enduro models: the TF 250-E and the TF 450-E. Developed in collaboration with five-time world champion Ivan Cervantes and four-time world enduro champion Paul Edmondson, these motorcycles feature a lightweight aluminium chassis with a new spine frame design. Triumph claims this setup enhances handling and stability across various terrains.

The TF 450-E is built for high-speed enduro racing and is powered by a liquid-cooled 450 cc single-cylinder engine. While official power figures for this model have not yet been disclosed, Triumph states that its torque delivery is optimised for strong low-end and mid-range performance. Meanwhile, the TF 250-E, also a single-cylinder, produces a claimed 42 bhp and 27.8 Nm of torque. The 250 cc engine is said to provide a broad power curve, aiding in slow-speed technical sections while maintaining strong performance up to its 12,800 rpm redline. Both models come mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Both models share the same lightweight aluminium chassis and are equipped with high-performance components. They feature a Dellorto 44 mm throttle body, Del West titanium valves, and forged Konig aluminium pistons. Suspension duties are handled by fully adjustable KYB 48 mm coil-sprung forks and a three-way adjustable linkage-driven rear suspension, tuned specifically for enduro riding.

For braking, Triumph has equipped both models with a Galfer system that includes a 260mm front disc and a 220mm rear disc. The setup is complemented by Brembo's twin 24mm piston floating front caliper and a single 26mm piston floating rear caliper. Both models are fitted with Michelin Enduro 2 tyres (21-F and 18-R). Moreover, the TF 450-E has a wet weight of 116.7 kg, while the TF 250-E comes in slightly lighter at 114.2 kg. Both motorcycles share identical overall dimensions.

Additional features include a digital speedometer that provides real-time data such as engine temperature, trip information, and gear position. The motorcycles also come with all-around LED lighting. Designed to be fully road-legal, the new Triumph enduro models can also be modified for closed-course competition.