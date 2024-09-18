Login
Triumph Speed T4 Vs Speed 400: What Are The Differences?

Triumph’s bid to make its 400cc motorcycle more accessible is evident in the Speed T4, but how different is it from the updated 2025 Speed 400? Let’s find out.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

4 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 18, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Visual difference is apparent with T4’s graphics and paint schemes
  • Features are nearly identical in both motorcycles
  • Speed T4 is Rs 23,000 cheaper than the MY25 Speed 400

Triumph Motorcycles has expanded its 400cc modern classic lineup in India with the launch of the Speed T4. Positioned as a more accessible version of the Speed 400, the Speed T4 is now Triumph's most affordable offering in India. Alongside this, the British brand has also launched the updated 2025 Speed 400, featuring new paint schemes and upgrades. Here's a closer look at how these two models differ from each other.

 

Also Read: Triumph Speed T4 Launched In India At Rs 2.17 Lakh
 

Triumph Speed T4 vs Speed 400: Design & Colour Options

Speed T4 1 1

At first glance, both the Speed T4 and Speed 400 appear quite similar in design, sharing various components. However, subtle details differentiate the two. The Speed T4 features a ‘400’ graphic on its fuel tank and differently styled reflective decals on the wheels, while the Speed 400 maintains its original design. Both bikes share components like the round headlight, sculpted fuel tank, single-piece seat, alloy wheels, and tail light. 

 

Also Read: New Triumph Speed T4: In Pictures
 Triumph Speed 400 1

When it comes to colour options, the MY25 Speed 400 is offered in three new shades: Racing Yellow, Pearl Metallic White, and Racing Red, in addition to the previously available Phantom Black. The Speed T4, on the other hand, is offered in Metallic White, Phantom Black, and Cocktail Red Wine. The distinct graphics help to visually distinguish the two models.
 

Triumph Speed T4 vs Speed 400: Engine & Performance

 

Both motorcycles are powered by the same 398cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine. However, peak outputs are not the same. The Speed 400 delivers 39.5 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 37.5 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm, while the Speed T4 is tuned to offer 30.6 bhp at 7,000 rpm and 36 Nm of torque at 5,000 rpm. According to Triumph, 85 per cent of the torque – about 31 Nm – kicks in at 2,500 rpm on the Speed T4 for improved low-end torque, providing smoother rideability in lower and mid-speed ranges, and reducing the need for frequent gear shifts.

 

Also Read: Triumph Speed T4: All You Need To Know

 

Triumph 20 1

While both bikes share the same 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch, they differ in top speed. The Speed T4 reaches its limiter at 135 kmph, whereas the Speed 400 can push up to 145 kmph.
 

Triumph Speed T4 vs Speed 400: Suspension & Hardware

Triumph 17 1

In a bid to make the Speed T4 more affordable, prudent measures are evident in the Speed T4 compared to the Speed 400. One of the key differences lies in the suspension. The Speed T4 is equipped with a telescopic fork, whereas the Speed 400 gets a more premium 43 mm USD big-piston fork. However, both bikes retain the same monoshock at the rear.

 

The braking systems are identical, featuring a 300 mm disc with a 4-piston radial caliper at the front and a 230 mm disc with a floating caliper at the rear, both equipped with ABS. 

 

Also Read: MY25 Triumph Speed 400 Launched In India At Rs 2.40 Lakh


Triumph 21 1

Another difference is the exhaust, with the Speed T4's system designed to produce a more throaty sound compared to the Speed 400's. When it comes to tyres, the Speed T4 comes with MRF Nylogrip Zapper tyres, a more economical option compared to the MRF Steel Brace or Apollo Alpha H1 radials fitted on the Speed 400. Both bikes, however, have the same tyre sizes: 110/70-R17 at the front and 140/70-R17 at the rear.

 

Speed T4  vs Speed 400: Dimensions & Weight

Triumph 16

While both motorcycles appear similar in proportions, there are marginal differences noticed. For instance, the Speed T4 has a slightly shorter handlebar at 827mm, compared to the Speed 400's 829mm. Both bikes also differ narrowly in height, with the Speed T4 standing at 1098mm, 2mm taller than the Speed 400's 1096mm. Additionally, the Speed T4 features a longer wheelbase at 1406mm, in distinction to the Speed 400's 1386mm. The Speed 400 is also lighter, weighing 179 kg – 1 kg less than the Speed T4.
 

Also Read: 2025 Triumph Speed Twin 1200, Speed Twin 1200 RS Unveiled

 

 Speed T4 vs Speed 400: Features

Triumph 19

In terms of features, both models share many similarities, including the LED headlight, tail light, and semi-digital instrument cluster. However, one key difference is that the Speed 400 comes with a switchable traction control system, while the Speed T4 lacks it. Aside from this, the two motorcycles offer similar equipment.
 

Speed T4 vs Speed 400: Price 

Triumph 15

The price difference between the two models reflects the changes made to the Speed T4. The Speed T4 is priced at Rs 2.17 lakh, undercutting the Speed 400 by Rs 23,000, with the MY25 Speed 400 priced at Rs 2.40 lakh (ex-showroom prices).

 

Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

