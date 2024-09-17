Login
Triumph Speed T4 Launched In India At Rs 2.17 Lakh

The Speed T4 is now the most affordable model from the Triumph 400 cc family, and features a retuned version of the same 398 cc engine that makes less power
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 17, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Triumph has launched the Speed T4 in the Indian market.
  • Gets a more basic telescopic fork setup up front.
  • Gets a retuned version of the 398 cc engine that makes less power.

Triumph has launched the Speed T4 in the Indian market at a price tag of Rs 2.17 lakh (ex-showroom). Launched alongside the updated Speed 400, the T4 is now the most affordable model in the Triumph 400 cc family. As a result, it gets a range of tweaks such as more basic hardware, and more importantly, a retuned version of the same engine that now makes less power than the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X.

 

Also Read: New Triumph Speed T4 Launch LIVE Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

Triumph Speed T4 Launched In India At Rs 2 17 Lakh

The Speed T4 gets different colour schemes over the Speed 400 

 

Visually, the Triumph Speed T4 retains the same design elements as the standard Speed 400 such as the round LED headlamp, sculpted fuel tank, single-piece seat, alloy wheels, exhaust, and tail lamp. It also gets the same analogue instrument cluster as before with an integrated LCD screen. What’s different, however, is that the motorcycle is offered in different colour schemes- Metallic White, Cocktail Wine Red, and Phantom Black. The Speed T4 also misses out on traction control. Triumph has also done away with the gold finishing on the front suspension setup, which is more basic in comparison to the Triumph Speed 400. 

 

Also Read: Triumph Speed 400 Lineup To Expand With Launch Of New Variant On September 17

 

In terms of cycle parts, the motorcycle gets a telescopic front fork setup, different from the 43 mm big-piston USD front fork setup on the Speed 400. The rear features a monoshock setup. The braking setup, however, is the same as the Speed 400 and features a 300 mm front disc brake and a 230 mm rear disc, with dual-channel ABS. The motorcycle rides on a 140-section rear tyre and a 110-section front tyre.

 

Also Read: Triumph Speed Twin 1200 Teased Ahead Of Launch

 

While the Triumph Speed T4 features the same 398 cc liquid-cooled, four-valve engine as the Speed 400, it has been retuned and makes less power and torque. According to Triumph, the motorcycle has been tuned for better low-end torque. The peak power output is now rated at 30.6 bhp, while the max torque is now 36 Nm. The motorcycle also has a lower top speed of 135 kmph. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox, aided by a slipper clutch.
 

This is a developing story, stay tuned for more details

