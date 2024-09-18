Triumph Speed T4: All You Need To Know

Making Triumph’s 400cc family of motorcycles more accessible, the British two-wheeler brand launched a more affordable version of the Speed 400 in the form of the Speed T4. Priced at Rs 2.17 lakh ex-showroom, it looks very similar to the Speed 400 but has subtle changes that differentiate it. Here is everything you need to know about the new Triumph Speed T4.





Design and Colour Options:

In terms of looks, the Speed T4 looks almost identical to the Speed 400 featuring the same round LED headlamp, sculpted fuel tank, single-piece saddle, alloy wheels, tail lamp and also the semi-digital instrument console. However, the Speed T4 is offered in different colour options and graphics which include Metallic White, Phantom Black and Cocktail Red Wine.

Also Read: Triumph Speed T4 Launched In India At Rs 2.17 Lakh





Cycle Parts:

In this department, the Speed T4 is equipped with a telescopic fork instead of the golden 43 mm big-piston USD fork on the Speed 400. The monoshock at the rear has remained the same. The braking setup continues to be the same, featuring a 300 mm disc with a 4-piston radial caliper for the front and a 230 mm disc with a floating caliper for the rear. For tyres, the Speed T4 comes with the cheaper MRF Nylogrip Zapper tyres instead of the MRF Steel Brace or Apollo Alpha H1 radials. Regarding the tyre profile, the Speed T4 comes shod with a 110/70-R17 tyre for the front and a 140/70-17 tyre for the rear.

Also Read: 2025 Triumph Speed Twin 1200, Speed Twin 1200 RS Unveiled







Powertrain:

Powering the Speed T4 is the same 398 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder mill that is the same unit from the Speed 400 but with a different state of tune. The motor registers less power and torque, but according to Triumph, allows better low-end torque and better rideability. With the detuned map, the motor registers a max power output of 30.6 bhp and a peak torque output of 36 Nm, mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The rated top speed is also lower at 135 kmph compared to 145 kmph on the Speed 400.

Also Read: New Triumph Speed T4: In Pictures





Features Package

The Speed T4 retains LED lighting all-around and the braking system is equipped with dual-channel ABS as standard. Also, the motor is fitted with a slip-and-assist clutch for smoother downshifts. However, the Speed T4 misses out on traction control, which is switchable on the Speed 400.