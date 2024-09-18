Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
MG Windsor EV2024 Hyundai AlcazarTata Punch EVMercedes-Benz E-ClassHyundai Exter
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
BYD eMAX 7Kia EV9Nissan MagniteMercedes-Benz New E-ClassSkoda Elroq
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Hero New Destini 125Hero Xtreme 160R 4VTriumph Speed 400JAWA 42 FJBajaj Pulsar NS400
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Aprilia Tuono 457Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 [2024]Suzuki GSX-R1000RBMW CE 02 ElectricYamaha YZF R7
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Triumph Speed T4: All You Need To Know

Triumph launched a more affordable version of the Speed 400 in the form of the Speed T4 which is also the most accessible Triumph on the market. Here’s all that you need to know about the new Speed T4.
Calendar-icon

By Janak Sorap

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 18, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Triumph Speed T4 launched at Rs 2.17 lakh ex-showroom
  • Powered by a slightly detuned version of the Speed 400’s motor
  • Features less premium parts and fewer features

Making Triumph’s 400cc family of motorcycles more accessible, the British two-wheeler brand launched a more affordable version of the Speed 400 in the form of the Speed T4. Priced at Rs 2.17 lakh ex-showroom, it looks very similar to the Speed 400 but has subtle changes that differentiate it. Here is everything you need to know about the new Triumph Speed T4.


Triumph Speed T4 motorcycle carandbike edited 1

Design and Colour Options:

In terms of looks, the Speed T4 looks almost identical to the Speed 400 featuring the same round LED headlamp, sculpted fuel tank, single-piece saddle, alloy wheels, tail lamp and also the semi-digital instrument console. However, the Speed T4 is offered in different colour options and graphics which include Metallic White, Phantom Black and Cocktail Red Wine. 

 

Also Read: Triumph Speed T4 Launched In India At Rs 2.17 Lakh


Triumph Speed T4 motorcycle carandbike edited 6

Cycle Parts:

In this department, the Speed T4 is equipped with a telescopic fork instead of the golden 43 mm big-piston USD fork on the Speed 400. The monoshock at the rear has remained the same. The braking setup continues to be the same, featuring a 300 mm disc with a 4-piston radial caliper for the front and a 230 mm disc with a floating caliper for the rear. For tyres, the Speed T4 comes with the cheaper MRF Nylogrip Zapper tyres instead of the MRF Steel Brace or Apollo Alpha H1 radials. Regarding the tyre profile, the Speed T4 comes shod with a 110/70-R17 tyre for the front and a 140/70-17 tyre for the rear.

 

Also Read: 2025 Triumph Speed Twin 1200, Speed Twin 1200 RS Unveiled


Triumph Speed T4 motorcycle carandbike edited 4
 

Powertrain:

Powering the Speed T4 is the same 398 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder mill that is the same unit from the Speed 400 but with a different state of tune. The motor registers less power and torque, but according to Triumph, allows better low-end torque and better rideability. With the detuned map, the motor registers a max power output of 30.6 bhp and a peak torque output of 36 Nm, mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The rated top speed is also lower at 135 kmph compared to 145 kmph on the Speed 400.

 

Also Read: New Triumph Speed T4: In Pictures


Triumph Speed T4 motorcycle carandbike edited 5

Features Package

The Speed T4 retains LED lighting all-around and the braking system is equipped with dual-channel ABS as standard. Also, the motor is fitted with a slip-and-assist clutch for smoother downshifts. However, the Speed T4 misses out on traction control, which is switchable on the Speed 400.

 

# Triumph Speed T4# Triumph Speed T4 features# Triumph Speed T4 images# Triumph Speed T4 specifications# Triumph Speed T4 colours# Triumph Speed T4 price# Triumph motorcycles# bike# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The Speed T4 is the new entry variant to Triumph's Speed 400 range and is priced at Rs 2.17 lakh (ex-showroom).
    New Triumph Speed T4: In Pictures
  • The Speed T4 is now the most affordable model from the Triumph 400 cc family, and features a retuned version of the same 398 cc engine that makes less power
    Triumph Speed T4 Launched In India At Rs 2.17 Lakh
  • Offered in three colour options, the all-new Daytona 660 is the second bike after the Tiger Sport 660 to be based on the Trident 660’s engine platform
    Triumph Daytona 660 Launched In India At Rs 9.72 Lakh
  • Triumph's modern supersport is based on the Trident 660's platform with significantly upgraded inline-triple motor
    Triumph Daytona 660 Launching Tomorrow
  • With this offer, the Speed 400 is priced at Rs. 2.24 lakh while the Scrambler is priced at Rs. 2.54 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).
    Triumph Speed 400, Scrambler 400X Offered With Rs 10,000 Discount

Latest News

  • The eMAX 7 is essentially the facelifted version of the e6, which has been on sale here for three years
    BYD eMAX 7 Electric MPV India Launch On October 8
  • Triumph’s bid to make its 400cc motorcycle more accessible is evident in the Speed T4, but how different is it from the updated 2025 Speed 400? Let’s find out.
    Triumph Speed T4 Vs Speed 400: What Are The Differences?
  • The new MY25 Triumph Speed 400 is slightly more expensive, gets new colours, and also some minor updates, including new and upsized tyres.
    New Triumph Speed 400: What's Different?
  • The updated RV400 gains a new colour scheme called Lunar Green, along with a few new features such as a Reverse Mode and a revised digital display
    Revolt RV400 Updated; Gets New Colour Scheme, Reverse Mode
  • The latest iteration of the E-class sedan will solely be offered in its long-wheelbase spec, which is currently on sale in markets such as China.
    New Mercedes-Benz E-Class Long-Wheelbase India Launch On October 9
  • Triumph launched a more affordable version of the Speed 400 in the form of the Speed T4 which is also the most accessible Triumph on the market. Here’s all that you need to know about the new Speed T4.
    Triumph Speed T4: All You Need To Know
  • Kia opened bookings for the Carnival on September 16 with the MPV offered in two trim levels.
    New Kia Carnival Receives Over 1,800 Bookings On First Day
  • The motorcycle has been improved with a couple of design tweaks, updates to the 1200 cc mill and some more
    2025 Triumph Speed Twin 1200, Speed Twin 1200 RS Unveiled
  • Revlot’s next bet for the Indian market is the RV1 electric motorcycle. Here are some detailed pictures of the latest e-bike in India.
    Revolt RV1 Electric Motorcycle: In Pictures
  • The Speed T4 is the new entry variant to Triumph's Speed 400 range and is priced at Rs 2.17 lakh (ex-showroom).
    New Triumph Speed T4: In Pictures

Popular Triumph Models

car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved