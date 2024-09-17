2025 Triumph Speed Twin 1200, Speed Twin 1200 RS Unveiled

British bike maker Triumph Motorcycles has taken the wraps off the new Speed Twin 1200 which has undergone improvements and upgrades to make the motorcycle more enjoyable. In addition, the brand has also introduced an RS version of the bike that comes with premium cycle parts, different ergonomics and additional features.





Starting with the Speed Twin 1200, the motorcycle has received a significant update in terms of design and equipment. The headlamp along with the mounting bracket, fuel tank, engine covers, side panels, throttle body covers, saddle, wheels and exhaust pipes are different. In terms of features, the motorcycle now gets the LCD unit from the Trident 660 along with the same switchgear and a USB-C charging port as standard.

As for ergonomics, the Speed Twin 1200 has a seat height of 805 mm, with a more upright and roomy footpeg position. As for cycle parts, the motorcycle comes with a Marzocchi make, 43 mm USD fork and twin shock absorbers with piggy-back reservoirs. For braking, it employs 320 mm twin discs with a 4-piston caliper and a single disc at the rear. For tyres, the Speed Twin 1200 comes with Metzeler Sportec M9RR.





In the case of the Speed Twin 1200 RS, over the new changes and upgrades on the standard model, the RS comes with an 810 mm seat with a more forward-bias riding stance with rear set footpegs. For suspension, the Rs is equipped with 43 mm USDs from Marzocchi and twin-shock absorbers with piggy-back reservoirs from Ohlins, both fully adjustable. For braking, the RS comes with premium Brembo Stylema calipers for the 320 mm twin discs and is fitted with sportier Metzeler Racetec RR K3 tyres.





For the powertrain, the Speed Twin 1200 continues to be powered by the same 1200 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin mill but is upgraded with a new cam, a sportier tune that has raised the redline to 8,000 rpm. Power output has increased by 5 bhp, now registering 103.56 bhp and 112 Nm. The motor continues to be mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch, while the RS gets an additional bi-directional quickshifter. For rider aids, while the standard Speed Twin 1200 comes with two ride modes, Road and Rain, the RS gets an additional Sport mode. Both motorcycles get cornering ABS and traction control as standard.



While Triumph hasn’t announced the timeline for the India launch of the Speed Twin 1200 and its RS variant, we expect it to be sometime towards the end of 2024 or early next year.