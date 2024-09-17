Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
MG Windsor EV2024 Hyundai AlcazarTata Punch EVMercedes-Benz E-ClassHyundai Exter
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
BYD eMAX 7Kia EV9Nissan MagniteMercedes-Benz New E-ClassSkoda Elroq
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Hero New Destini 125Hero Xtreme 160R 4VTriumph Speed 400JAWA 42 FJBajaj Pulsar NS400
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Aprilia Tuono 457Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 [2024]Suzuki GSX-R1000RBMW CE 02 ElectricYamaha YZF R7
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

2025 Triumph Speed Twin 1200, Speed Twin 1200 RS Unveiled

The motorcycle has been improved with a couple of design tweaks, updates to the 1200 cc mill and some more
Calendar-icon

By Janak Sorap

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 17, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • New Triumph Speed Twin 1200 and Speed Twin 1200 RS unveiled
  • Gets small design changes, updates to the motor and new features
  • India launch likely to happen later this year

British bike maker Triumph Motorcycles has taken the wraps off the new Speed Twin 1200 which has undergone improvements and upgrades to make the motorcycle more enjoyable. In addition, the brand has also introduced an RS version of the bike that comes with premium cycle parts, different ergonomics and additional features.


triumph Speed Twin 1200 unveiled motorcycles carandbike edited 4

Starting with the Speed Twin 1200, the motorcycle has received a significant update in terms of design and equipment. The headlamp along with the mounting bracket, fuel tank, engine covers, side panels, throttle body covers, saddle, wheels and exhaust pipes are different. In terms of features, the motorcycle now gets the LCD unit from the Trident 660 along with the same switchgear and a USB-C charging port as standard.

 

Also Read: Triumph Speed T4 Launched In India At Rs 2.17 Lakh

triumph Speed Twin 1200 unveiled motorcycles carandbike edited 3

Also Read: Triumph Daytona 660 Launched In India At Rs 9.72 Lakh
triumph Speed Twin 1200 unveiled motorcycles carandbike edited 10

As for ergonomics, the Speed Twin 1200 has a seat height of 805 mm, with a more upright and roomy footpeg position. As for cycle parts, the motorcycle comes with a Marzocchi make, 43 mm USD fork and twin shock absorbers with piggy-back reservoirs. For braking, it employs 320 mm twin discs with a 4-piston caliper and a single disc at the rear. For tyres, the Speed Twin 1200 comes with Metzeler Sportec M9RR. 


triumph Speed Twin 1200 unveiled motorcycles carandbike edited 7

In the case of the Speed Twin 1200 RS, over the new changes and upgrades on the standard model, the RS comes with an 810 mm seat with a more forward-bias riding stance with rear set footpegs. For suspension, the Rs is equipped with 43 mm USDs from Marzocchi and twin-shock absorbers with piggy-back reservoirs from Ohlins, both fully adjustable. For braking, the RS comes with premium Brembo Stylema calipers for the 320 mm twin discs and is fitted with sportier Metzeler Racetec RR K3 tyres.

 

triumph Speed Twin 1200 unveiled motorcycles carandbike edited 2
 

For the powertrain, the Speed Twin 1200 continues to be powered by the same 1200 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin mill but is upgraded with a new cam, a sportier tune that has raised the redline to 8,000 rpm. Power output has increased by 5 bhp, now registering 103.56 bhp and 112 Nm. The motor continues to be mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch, while the RS gets an additional bi-directional quickshifter. For rider aids, while the standard Speed Twin 1200 comes with two ride modes, Road and Rain, the RS gets an additional Sport mode. Both motorcycles get cornering ABS and traction control as standard. 
 

While Triumph hasn’t announced the timeline for the India launch of the Speed Twin 1200 and its RS variant, we expect it to be sometime towards the end of 2024 or early next year.

# Triumph Motorcycle# Triumph Speed Twin 1200 RS# Triumph Speed Twin 1200# Triumph Speed Twin 1200 unveiled# Triumph Speed Twin 1200 performacne# Triumph Speed Twin 1200 features# Triumph Speed Twin 1200 price# bike# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The motorcycle is powered by a 1200 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin mill
    Triumph Speed Twin 1200 Teased Ahead Of Launch
  • The Modern Classics bikes from Triumph come in numerous new colours.
    Triumph’s Modern Classic Range Gets New Colour Scheme
  • Triumph Motorcycles India has announced that it will extend warranty till July 30, 2021 for motorcycles whose manufacturer or extended warranty expired(s) between April 15 to May 31, 2021, on account of COVID-19 pandemic.
    Triumph Motorcycles India Extends Warranty Till July 30, 2021
  • Triumph Motorcycle India will be introducing the 2019 Street Twin and Street Scrambler bikes in the country on February 14, 2019. The bikes were first unveiled at the INTERMOT show in Germany last year and were also on display at EICMA later. The 2019 Triumph Street Twin and Street Scrambler get plenty of upgrades for the new model year that include both cosmetic changes and new tech wizardry on board. The bikes get a substantial upgrade over the current version and are likely to see upgrades to the pricing as well starting around Rs. 8 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated Street Twin retains the same silhouette as the current model but gets a redesigned headlamp, new machined detailing and brushed aluminium brackets.
    2019 Triumph Street Twin And Street Scrambler Launch Details Revealed
  • Triumph Motorcycles India has reported a 30 per cent growth in the last 12 months with sales of over 1,200 units.
    Triumph Motorcycles Aims At Sales Of 1,500 Units, 25% Premium Segment Market Share In 12 Months

Latest News

  • The eMAX 7 is essentially the facelifted version of the e6, which has been on sale here for three years
    BYD eMAX 7 Electric MPV India Launch On October 8
  • Triumph’s bid to make its 400cc motorcycle more accessible is evident in the Speed T4, but how different is it from the updated 2025 Speed 400? Let’s find out.
    Triumph Speed T4 Vs Speed 400: What Are The Differences?
  • The new MY25 Triumph Speed 400 is slightly more expensive, gets new colours, and also some minor updates, including new and upsized tyres.
    New Triumph Speed 400: What's Different?
  • The updated RV400 gains a new colour scheme called Lunar Green, along with a few new features such as a Reverse Mode and a revised digital display
    Revolt RV400 Updated; Gets New Colour Scheme, Reverse Mode
  • The latest iteration of the E-class sedan will solely be offered in its long-wheelbase spec, which is currently on sale in markets such as China.
    New Mercedes-Benz E-Class Long-Wheelbase India Launch On October 9
  • Triumph launched a more affordable version of the Speed 400 in the form of the Speed T4 which is also the most accessible Triumph on the market. Here’s all that you need to know about the new Speed T4.
    Triumph Speed T4: All You Need To Know
  • Kia opened bookings for the Carnival on September 16 with the MPV offered in two trim levels.
    New Kia Carnival Receives Over 1,800 Bookings On First Day
  • The motorcycle has been improved with a couple of design tweaks, updates to the 1200 cc mill and some more
    2025 Triumph Speed Twin 1200, Speed Twin 1200 RS Unveiled
  • Revlot’s next bet for the Indian market is the RV1 electric motorcycle. Here are some detailed pictures of the latest e-bike in India.
    Revolt RV1 Electric Motorcycle: In Pictures
  • The Speed T4 is the new entry variant to Triumph's Speed 400 range and is priced at Rs 2.17 lakh (ex-showroom).
    New Triumph Speed T4: In Pictures

Research More on Triumph Speed Twin

Triumph Speed Twin
7.5

Triumph Speed Twin

Starts at ₹ 10.99 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Speed Twin Specifications
View Speed Twin Features

Popular Triumph Models

  • Home
  • News
  • bike
  • 2025 Triumph Speed Twin 1200, Speed Twin 1200 RS Unveiled
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved