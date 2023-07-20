Triumph’s Modern Classic Range Gets New Colour Scheme

Triumph Motorcycle has introduced 12 new colour options for its Modern Classic range for MY2024. The Indian portfolio of the Modern Classic series from the British bike manufacturer includes the Bonneville T100, Scrambler 900, Bonneville T120, Speed Twin 1200, Bonneville Bobber, Bonneville Speedmaster and the recently launched Speed 400 and the upcoming Scrambler 400 X. As for international markets; the Thruxton gets the RS prefix whereas we only got the R model in India.

Here is a rundown of all the new colourways that are showcased for the 2024 Triumph Modern Classics lineup:

Bonneville T100:

The Triumph Bonneville T100 is the entry model in the Bonneville family. The T100 has an authentic old-school design, which is the hallmark of Triumph’s modern classic range. The T100 will get a new Competition Green & Ironstone shade.

Scrambler Range:

The styling revisions in the form of new paint themes are the only improvements to the 2024 Triumph Scrambler lineup. Meanwhile, the design, specifications, and hardware have not changed. The 2024 Scrambler 900 comes in Cosmic Yellow and Graphite with Jet Black fenders and side covers. The options are also available in the Matt Khaki and Jet Black colour scheme. As for the Scrambler 1200 range (XE & XC), it will be available in a new variant with a Matt Sandstorm tank and Jet Black stripe.

Bonneville T120:

The iconic Bonneville T120 comes in a new contrast two-tone Jet Black & Fusion White option – complete with a hand-painted gold trim line. This new option is offered alongside the Cordovan Red & Silver Ice paint finish and the Jet Black paint finish.

Speed Twin 1200:

Triumph's performance classic Speed Twin 1200 gets two new paint finishes. Carnival Red, Storm Grey, Ironstone, and Matt Storm Gray with Jet Black finish.

Bonneville Bobber:

Triumph's stylish custom icon designed for a single rider only, the Bonneville Bobber, is now available in three colourways. New is a two-tone design with a Jet black and Ash grey colour scheme.

Bonneville Speedmaster:

The Bonneville Speedmaster, Triumph's Classic Cruiser, is offered in three colour options for the MY2024. In addition to the paint finishes in classic Jet Black and Cordovan Red, a new two-tone variation in Pacific Blue and Silver Ice with golden ornamental lines will be available.

Thruxton RS:

As mentioned previously, we only had the Thruxton R on offer in India, in the international market, its RS variant has received a new colour shade. The sleek Thruxton RS is still available in Jet Black. A two-tone Jet black and Silver Ice option will be available in 2024.

At present, Triumph motorcycles India has its entire Modern Classic portfolio available and sold in the Indian market, so we can expect to the see these motorcycles in its new colourway arriving at our shores in the near future.