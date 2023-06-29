Triumph Scrambler 400 X: All You Need To Know

The Triumph Scrambler 400 X is the British brand’s smallest scrambler-styled motorcycle, and will be one of the entry-level models in the Triumph Motorcycles range when it goes on sale. Based on the same platform as the Triumph Speed 400, the Scrambler 400 X has some distinct changes giving it a different personality, character and sense of purpose.

Analogue speedometer with LCD screen with digital tachometer, gear position indicator, odometer and a clock.

The Scrambler 400 X will be the more expensive of the Triumph 400 duo when prices are announced on July 5, 2023. Here’s a look at what it is, and what makes it wear the ‘scrambler’ name.

The Triumph Scrambler 400 X has a distinctive styling and taller stance.It has a taller seat height of 835 mm, compared to the 790 mm seat height of the Speed 400, thanks to the bigger front wheel and more suspension travel.

Design & Ergonomics

The Triumph Scrambler 400 X does look like a baby version of its bigger Scrambler 1200 XC from some angles. The bike has that quintessential Triumph timeless modern classic silhouette with the sculpted fuel tank and familiar engine cases.

The Scrambler 400 X has that classic timeless design, and excellent fit and finish from what we can see from the pictures.

The LED headlight is shared with the Speed 400, but it gets a headlight grille to go with the ‘scrambler’ look, and to offer some protection. The radiator and engine sump also get protection for off-road work.

The sculpted fuel tank, and the details all underscore the timeless Triumph modern classic design lines.

The Scrambler 400 X comes with a taller and wider handlebar with standard plastic hand guards, a two-piece seat and a slightly upswept dual-barrel exhaust. The Scrambler 400 X offers a more upright riding stance, with the rider sitting taller, and features a larger cast steel brake pedal, and high-grip footpegs that are positioned lower and wider for a more natural stand-up riding position.

The Scrambler 400 X features longer travel suspension and a bigger 19-inch front wheel.

Chassis & Suspension

The Scrambler 400 X features the same hybrid spine, perimeter and tubular steel frame with a bolt-on rear sub-frame and cast aluminium swingarm.

The Scrambler 400 X should be up to the task of taking on some light off-road work. We can't wait to try it out!

Like its sibling, the Scrambler 400 X also features 43 mm USD forks but get more travel (150 mm) and gets a larger 19-inch front wheel. Rear suspension travel is also more (150 mm) on the Scrambler 400 X.

Front brake disc is bigger, and so's the 19-inch front wheel. Tyres are also different on the Scrambler 400 X.

Wheels & Brakes

The Scrambler 400 X also runs on cast alumnium alloy wheels like its roadster sibling, but sports a bigger 19-inch front wheel and both wheels (17-inch rear) are shod with Metzeler Karoo Street tyres designed for some light off-road duties in addition to tarmac use.

The Triumph Scrambler 400 X offers the same appeal of the brand's bigger scramblers in a more compact and friendly package.

The front disc brake size on the Scrambler 400 X is also larger (320 mm), and it features switchable ABS. On the front is radially mounted four-pot calipers from ByBre while at the rear is a single-piston caliper gripping the 230 mm disc.

Standard dual-channel ABS is switchable on the Scrambler 400 X, and so is the traction control system.

Electronics & Riding Aids

Like its sibling, the Triumph Scrambler 400 X also comes with standard switchable traction control, ride-by-wire, and dual-channel ABS from Bosch, which is switchable.

The Scrambler 400 X features standard protection for the headlight, radiator and sump. It also gets a taller and wider handlebar.

Engine

The 398 cc, four-valve, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC engine is shared with the Speed 400, and has the exact same tune. In numbers it puts out 39.5 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 37.5 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm.

The Scrambler 400 X features grippier footpegs which are placed taller and wider for easier off-road use.

Accessories

Accessories for the Triumph Scrambler 400 X include a long list of 25 items, including a fly screen and soft luggage.

The Scrambler 400 X includes several practical accessories.

Estimated Price

The Triumph Scrambler 400 X will be the more expensive model and when prices are announced, we expect it to be priced at around Rs. 3.25-3.4 lakh (Ex-showroom).