Triumph Speed 400: All You Need To Know

If you are a Triumph aficionado, there’s good news in store for you. Triumph Motorcycles has unveiled two new motorcycles, the Speed 400 and the Scrambler 400 X in London, a result of the Bajaj-Triumph alliance. These motorcycles are scheduled to be launched in India on July 5, 2023. While you can know all about the Scrambler 400 X here, read on to get all the dope on the all-new Triumph Speed 400.

Design & Features

The Speed 400 is the newest roadster addition to Triumph’s modern classic family that includes the Speed Twin 900 and 1200. Starting from the front, the Speed 400 features a circular headlamp with a silver bezel housing a LED headlamp with the signature Triumph LED DRL, accompanied by LED turn indicators. It gets a flat wide one-piece handlebar which is followed by a tear-drop-shaped signature Triumph fuel tank. The Speed 400 gets a single-piece saddle that ends with a minimalistic tail section sporting a LED tail lamp. The engine gets a black powder-coated treatment brushed steel finish on the fins. The exhaust is an upswept design enhancing the sporty nature of the motorcycle. Triumph is offering the Speed 400 in a two-tone livery with a prominent Triumph graphic on the tank and three colour shades, Carnival Red, Caspian Blue and Phantom Black.

Coming to the features, the Speed 400 comes with ride-by-wire for linear and intuitive throttle response, switchable traction control and dual-channel ABS. For the instrument cluster, the motorcycle sports a large analogue speedometer with an integrated LCD screen that includes a tachometer, gear position indicator, fuel gauge and other necessary information. The bike also gets a USB-C port conveniently located near the handlebar for keeping gadgets and smartphones charged on the move. For security, Triumph has factory-fitted the Speed 400 with a steering lock and an engine immobiliser as standard.

Engine & Chassis

The Speed 400 has been designed from the ground up at Triumph’s Hinckley factory featuring a steel tubular frame with a bolt-on subframe and a cast aluminium swingarm. Powering the new Triumph Speed 400 is an all-new TR-series 398cc single-pot liquid-cooled motor that has been tuned for responsive, fun and characterful power delivery, according to the brand. The engine features a DOHC cylinder head with a finger-follower 4-valve setup and a crankshaft that has been weighed and balanced to deliver a smooth ride at low speeds. The contact parts have been coated with DLC to reduce friction to deliver a free-revving smooth engine performance. On the spec sheet, the motor is rated to produce 39.5 bhp at 8000 rpm and 37.5 Nm at 6500 rpm. The mill comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox.



Cycle Parts

The new Speed 400 is suspended by a large 43 mm big-piston telescopic fork assembly with golden outer tubes at the front and a monoshock unit with an external reservoir at the rear. While the front gets 140 mm of travel, the rear is set at 130 mm of movement. The motorcycle rides on 17-inch lightweight alloys shod with Metzeler Sportec M9RR tyres. The profile of the tyres stands at 110/70-R17 for the front and 150/60-R17 for the rear.

Coming to the anchors, the Speed 400 is equipped with a 300 mm disc at the front with a 4-piston radial caliper, while the rear features a 230 mm disc with a floating caliper. The braking system is accompanied by dual-channel ABS. The Speed 400 tips the scale at 170 kg and has an accessible seat height of 790 mm.