Triumph Speed Twin 1200 Teased Ahead Of Launch

The motorcycle is powered by a 1200 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin mill
Calendar-icon

By Janak Sorap

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 4, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Based on the Speed Twin 1200
  • To feature a slightly sportier styling
  • To be equipped with more premium components

Triumph has teased the upcoming Speed Twin 1200 RS on social media, hinting at an imminent launch. This new RS version is built on the foundation of the Speed Twin 1200, which is already available in the Indian market.

 

Although details about the Speed Twin 1200 RS are still vague, the teaser does offer some insights. The bike will come in new colour schemes, as revealed in the images. One of the featured models sports a vibrant orange finish, complemented by black and white stripes along the lower part of the fuel tank. The ‘RS logo is visibly positioned on the lower left side of the tank, clearly distinguishing it from the standard Speed Twin 1200.

 

Also Read: Triumph Daytona 660 Launched In India At Rs 9.72 Lakh

Triumph Speed Twin edited engine carandbike

For the powertrain, the Speed Twin 1200 RS is expected to deliver more power than the standard model, which produces 98.6 bhp and 112 Nm from its 1200cc, liquid-cooled, twin-cylinder engine. The RS variant is likely to see this power output increase to around 103 bhp, while the torque figure is expected to remain the same. The engine will continue to be paired with a six-speed gearbox. Feature-wise, the motorcycle will come with traction control, dual-channel ABS and ride modes.

 

Also Read: Opinion: Premium Motorcycle Focus - Single & Ready To Mingle!

Triumph Speed Twin 1200 RS carandbike edited 3

The bike will retain the same tubular steel cradle frame as the standard version, but it will feature upgraded suspension components. The RS is anticipated to come equipped with a fully adjustable, gold-coloured Showa USD fork at the front and a pair of Ohlins shock absorbers at the rear. Braking will continue to be handled by twin discs paired with Brembo M50 Monobloc calipers, along with a single disc with a Nissin floating caliper at the rear.

 

Triumph currently retails the Speed Twin 1200 at Rs 11.89 lakh (ex-showroom), so the upcoming Speed Twin 1200 RS is expected to be priced between Rs 12 lakh to Rs 13 lakh (ex-showroom).

