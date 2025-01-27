2025 Triumph Speed Twin 1200, Speed Twin 1200 RS Launched In India
By car&bike Team
1 mins read
Published on January 27, 2025
Highlights
- Triumph has launched the MY25 Speed Twin 1200, Speed Twin 1200 RS in India.
- Gets a few powertrain tweaks and feature upgrades.
- Powered by a 1200 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin mill.
Triumph Motorcycles has launched the MY25 Speed Twin 1200, Speed Twin 1200 RS in the Indian market. The new Speed Twin 1200 is priced at Rs 12.75 lakh, while the RS variant can be had for Rs 15.50 lakh (All prices, ex-showroom). The changes on the motorcycles include a few feature upgrades alongside tweaks to the 1200 cc parallel-twin mill that now makes marginally more power than before.
Also Read: Triumph Rocket 3 Evel Knievel Limited Edition Models Unveiled
Pictured above: 2025 Speed Twin 1200 RS (Left), 2025 Speed Twin 1200 (Right)
Visually, the design of the 2025 Speed Twin lineup remains nearly identical to the older models, with styling cues such as the round headlamp, bench seat and thin tail lamp being retained. One of the few minor design changes includes the revised fuel tank. A new feature on the motorcycles is the LCD unit from the Trident 660. The motorcycles also get a USB-C charging port. The Speed Twin 1200 can be had in three colour schemes- Aluminium Silver, and two dual-tone shades- Carnival Red/ Sapphire Black, and Crystal White/ Sapphire Black. The RS variant on the other hand, can be had in two liveries- Sapphire Black, and a dual-tone Sapphire Black/ Baja Orange shade.
Also Read: Upcoming Triumph Thruxton 400 Spied Ahead Of Debut
A new feature on the motorcycles is the LCD unit from the Trident 660
In terms of cycle parts, the Speed Twin 1200 gets a 43 mm upside-down (USD) fork setup up front and twin shock absorbers with piggy-back reservoirs at the rear, both from Marzocchi. The RS variant meanwhile gets a fully-adjustable version of the 43 mm USD setup, and rear shocks from Ohlins, also adjustable for pre-load, compression and rebound. Braking duties are handled by 320 mm twin discs with a 4-piston caliper and a single disc at the rear.
Also Read: Triumph Speed Twin 900 Launched At Rs 8.89 Lakh
On the powertrain front, the Speed Twin 1200 and Speed Twin RS continue to be powered by the same 1200 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin mill. The engine has been upgraded, and now has a higher 8,000 rpm redline, churning out power figures of 103.56 bhp and 112 Nm. The motor continues to be mated to a 6-speed gearbox, aided by a slipper clutch on the standard model, and a bi-directional quickshifter on the RS.
Related Articles
Latest News
Popular Triumph Models
- Triumph Tiger 1200Ex-Showroom Price₹ 19.39 - 20.49 Lakh
- Triumph Thruxton REx-Showroom Price₹ 11.92 Lakh
- Triumph Rocket 3Ex-Showroom Price₹ 19.9 - 21.5 Lakh
- Triumph SpeedmasterEx-Showroom Price₹ 11.95 - 12.75 Lakh
- Triumph Street TripleEx-Showroom Price₹ 9.95 - 11.95 Lakh
- Triumph Tiger 900Ex-Showroom Price₹ 13.95 - 15.95 Lakh
- Triumph Bonneville T100Ex-Showroom Price₹ 9.49 - 10.09 Lakh
- Triumph Trident 660Ex-Showroom Price₹ 7.45 Lakh
- Triumph Street TwinEx-Showroom Price₹ 7.95 - 8.08 Lakh
- Triumph Bonneville T120Ex-Showroom Price₹ 10.99 - 11.79 Lakh
- Triumph Tiger Sport 660Ex-Showroom Price₹ 8.95 Lakh
- Triumph Bonneville BobberEx-Showroom Price₹ 12.25 - 12.75 Lakh
- Triumph Street ScramblerEx-Showroom Price₹ 9.35 - 9.95 Lakh
- Triumph Speed TwinEx-Showroom Price₹ 10.99 Lakh
- Triumph Tiger 850 SportEx-Showroom Price₹ 11.95 Lakh
- Triumph Scrambler 1200Ex-Showroom Price₹ 10.73 Lakh
- Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RSEx-Showroom Price₹ 16.95 Lakh
- Triumph Speed T4Ex-Showroom Price₹ 2.17 Lakh
- Triumph Speed 400Ex-Showroom Price₹ 2.24 - 2.4 Lakh
- Triumph Scrambler 400 XEx-Showroom Price₹ 2.54 Lakh
- Triumph Daytona 660Ex-Showroom Price₹ 9.72 Lakh