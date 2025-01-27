2025 Triumph Speed Twin 1200, Speed Twin 1200 RS Launched In India

Triumph Motorcycles has launched the MY25 Speed Twin 1200, Speed Twin 1200 RS in the Indian market. The new Speed Twin 1200 is priced at Rs 12.75 lakh, while the RS variant can be had for Rs 15.50 lakh (All prices, ex-showroom). The changes on the motorcycles include a few feature upgrades alongside tweaks to the 1200 cc parallel-twin mill that now makes marginally more power than before.

Pictured above: 2025 Speed Twin 1200 RS (Left), 2025 Speed Twin 1200 (Right)

Visually, the design of the 2025 Speed Twin lineup remains nearly identical to the older models, with styling cues such as the round headlamp, bench seat and thin tail lamp being retained. One of the few minor design changes includes the revised fuel tank. A new feature on the motorcycles is the LCD unit from the Trident 660. The motorcycles also get a USB-C charging port. The Speed Twin 1200 can be had in three colour schemes- Aluminium Silver, and two dual-tone shades- Carnival Red/ Sapphire Black, and Crystal White/ Sapphire Black. The RS variant on the other hand, can be had in two liveries- Sapphire Black, and a dual-tone Sapphire Black/ Baja Orange shade.

A new feature on the motorcycles is the LCD unit from the Trident 660

In terms of cycle parts, the Speed Twin 1200 gets a 43 mm upside-down (USD) fork setup up front and twin shock absorbers with piggy-back reservoirs at the rear, both from Marzocchi. The RS variant meanwhile gets a fully-adjustable version of the 43 mm USD setup, and rear shocks from Ohlins, also adjustable for pre-load, compression and rebound. Braking duties are handled by 320 mm twin discs with a 4-piston caliper and a single disc at the rear.

On the powertrain front, the Speed Twin 1200 and Speed Twin RS continue to be powered by the same 1200 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin mill. The engine has been upgraded, and now has a higher 8,000 rpm redline, churning out power figures of 103.56 bhp and 112 Nm. The motor continues to be mated to a 6-speed gearbox, aided by a slipper clutch on the standard model, and a bi-directional quickshifter on the RS.







