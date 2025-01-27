Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Kia SyrosRenault ArkanaVolvo EX90 RechargeMG 4 EVToyota bZ4X
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Norton V4CRHonda PCX 160KTM New RC 390Benelli 402 SHonda CBR300R
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

2025 Triumph Speed Twin 1200, Speed Twin 1200 RS Launched In India

The 2025 Speed Twin 1200, Speed Twin 1200 RS get a few feature and powertrain upgrades, and are priced at Rs 12.75 lakh and Rs 15.50 lakh
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 27, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Triumph has launched the MY25 Speed Twin 1200, Speed Twin 1200 RS in India.
  • Gets a few powertrain tweaks and feature upgrades.
  • Powered by a 1200 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin mill.

Triumph Motorcycles has launched the MY25 Speed Twin 1200, Speed Twin 1200 RS in the Indian market. The new Speed Twin 1200 is priced at Rs 12.75 lakh, while the RS variant can be had for Rs 15.50 lakh (All prices, ex-showroom). The changes on the motorcycles include a few feature upgrades alongside tweaks to the 1200 cc parallel-twin mill that now makes marginally more power than before.

 

Also ReadTriumph Rocket 3 Evel Knievel Limited Edition Models Unveiled
 2025 Speed Twin 1200 Speed Twin 1200 RS Launched In India 1

Pictured above: 2025 Speed Twin 1200 RS (Left), 2025 Speed Twin 1200 (Right)

 

Visually, the design of the 2025 Speed Twin lineup remains nearly identical to the older models, with styling cues such as the round headlamp, bench seat and thin tail lamp being retained. One of the few minor design changes includes the revised fuel tank. A new feature on the motorcycles is the LCD unit from the Trident 660. The motorcycles also get a USB-C charging port. The Speed Twin 1200 can be had in three colour schemes-  Aluminium Silver, and two dual-tone shades- Carnival Red/ Sapphire Black, and Crystal White/ Sapphire Black. The RS variant on the other hand, can be had in two liveries- Sapphire Black, and a dual-tone Sapphire Black/ Baja Orange shade.

 

Also ReadUpcoming Triumph Thruxton 400 Spied Ahead Of Debut
 triumph Speed Twin 1200 unveiled motorcycles carandbike edited 3

A new feature on the motorcycles is the LCD unit from the Trident 660

 

In terms of cycle parts, the Speed Twin 1200 gets a 43 mm upside-down (USD) fork setup up front and twin shock absorbers with piggy-back reservoirs at the rear, both from Marzocchi. The RS variant meanwhile gets a fully-adjustable version of the 43 mm USD setup, and rear shocks from Ohlins, also adjustable for pre-load, compression and rebound. Braking duties are handled by 320 mm twin discs with a 4-piston caliper and a single disc at the rear.

 

Also ReadTriumph Speed Twin 900 Launched At Rs 8.89 Lakh
 

On the powertrain front, the Speed Twin 1200 and Speed Twin RS continue to be powered by the same 1200 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin mill. The engine has been upgraded, and now has a higher 8,000 rpm redline, churning out power figures of 103.56 bhp and 112 Nm. The motor continues to be mated to a 6-speed gearbox, aided by a slipper clutch on the standard model, and a bi-directional quickshifter on the RS.




 

# Triumph Speed Twin# Triumph Speed Twin 1200 RS India# 2025 Triumph Speed Twin 1200 Launch# Triumph Speed Twin Launch# Triumph Motorcycles India# Bikes# Motorcycles# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Triumph will launch the new Speed Triple 1200 on January 27 and we expect the brand to announce prices for the Speed Twin 1200 RS as well.
    2025 Triumph Speed Triple 1200, Speed Twin 1200 RS Teased Ahead Of India Launch
  • The Hero Destini 125 scooter is available in three variants and seven paint schemes.
    2025 Hero Destini 125 Launched In India At Rs 80,450
  • Bajaj Auto is gearing up to roll out a new Pulsar model, which is expected to be an upgraded version of the RS 200 or potentially the RS 400.
    New Bajaj Pulsar RS Incoming; Likely To Debut In January 2025
  • The KLX 230 is offered in two colour schemes: Lime Green and Battle Grey.
    Kawasaki KLX 230 Launched In India At Rs 3.30 Lakh
  • Triumph has rolled out discounts on its most affordable motorcycle in India as part of its year-end scheme.
    Triumph Speed T4 Available With Rs 18,000 Discount In December 2024

Latest News

  • The “Combat Edition” was first introduced in the Xoom 110 scooter and is now being extended to the brand’s motorcycle lineup.
    Hero Karizma XMR 210 Combat Edition To Be Launched Soon
  • Ducati is all set to launch the seventh generation of the Panigale V4 in India.
    2025 Ducati Panigale V4 Bookings Open In India Ahead Of Launch
  • The next-gen Venue was previously spotted testing overseas, and the Indian test mule appears identical to it.
    Next-Gen Hyundai Venue Spotted Testing In India
  • One-off concept based on the Q6 e-tron claims to showcase the potential of the PPE platform and feature new in-house developed portal axles.
    Audi Q6 e-Tron Offroad Concept Unveiled; Gets Portal Axles, 45-Degree Gradeability
  • Royal Enfield’s entry-level motorcycle hits the 5 lakh unit sales milestone in little under 2.5 years.
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Sales Cross 5 Lakh Units
  • Triumph will launch the new Speed Triple 1200 on January 27 and we expect the brand to announce prices for the Speed Twin 1200 RS as well.
    2025 Triumph Speed Triple 1200, Speed Twin 1200 RS Teased Ahead Of India Launch
  • Italian carmaker ended calendar year 2024 with its best-ever sales, reporting a 6 per cent growth over 2023.
    Lamborghini Ends 2024 With 10,687 Cars Sold; 113 Cars Delivered In India
  • The latest iteration of KTM's supersport appears to have a sharper and slightly redesigned fairing along with a restyled tail section.
    Third-Gen KTM RC 390 Spotted Testing
  • The carmaker cited rising input and operation costs as a reason to hike prices across all models.
    Maruti Suzuki To Hike Prices By Up To Rs 32,500 From February 1
  • The motorcycle is based on the same platform as the 390 Adventure S and 390 Duke
    Upcoming KTM 390 Enduro R Specs Revealed; Launch Soon

Research More on Triumph Speed Twin

Triumph Speed Twin
7.5

Triumph Speed Twin

Starts at ₹ 10.99 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Speed Twin Specifications
View Speed Twin Features

Popular Triumph Models

  • Home
  • News
  • bike
  • 2025 Triumph Speed Twin 1200, Speed Twin 1200 RS Launched In India
car&bike
About Us
Used Cars
Sell Your Car
Merger Scheme Copy
NCLT Order
Investor Relations
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Tata Punch
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2025. All rights reserved