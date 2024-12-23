Triumph Speed Twin 900 Launched At Rs 8.89 Lakh

Before the year 2024 comes to an end, Triumph has launched the 2025 edition of the Speed Twin 900 in India carrying a sticker price of Rs 8.89 lakh, ex-showroom. Replacing the outgoing model, the new Speed Twin 900 is now dearer by Rs 40,000 but does come with a good list of upgrades in terms of design, cycle parts and electronics.

Starting with the cycle parts, the motorcycle now comes equipped with an upside-down fork and gas-charged twin shock absorbers, both sourced from Marzocchi. Accompanying the latter is a new aluminium swingarm that is lighter and stiffer. The alloy wheels are new and come with Michelin Road Classic tyres. The bike gets a radial caliper up front for better braking performance, while the rear wheel travel has reduced from 120 mm to 110, which according to the brand aids in better handling without compromising on comfort. Lastly, Triumph has also reworked the riding triangle and the seat design to make the overall stance more engaging. The seat height is 780 mm but can be dropped to 760 mm by opting for the low seat accessory.

Moving to the electronics, the Road and Rain modes are now accompanied by lean-sensitive traction control and ABS. Switching between ride modes and changing the other settings of the motorcycle can now be accessed through the new TFT instrumentation and switchgear from the larger 1200 models. Lastly, for the design, Triumph has made subtle changes to how the bike looks, now with more resemblance to the larger Speed Twin 1200.

The powertrain continues to be the same 900 cc parallel-twin motor, which is now Euro 5 compliant, registering 65 bhp and 80 Nm mated to a 5-speed gearbox. Triumph is offering the new Speed Twin 900 in three colour options. With bookings started, expect deliveries to commence by January 2025.