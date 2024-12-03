More Affordable Triumph Scrambler 400X Variant Spied

Not too long back Triumph introduced the more affordable Speed T4, based on the Speed 400, featuring less premium cycle parts with a frugal-tuned map for the motor, all at a sticker price of Rs 2.17 lakh, ex-showroom. Now, the company seems to be applying the same strategy for the Scrambler 400X as well as a test mule has been spotted with simpler body and cycle parts.

Also Read: Two-Wheeler Sales November 2024: Bajaj, TVS, Honda See Growth While Hero MotoCorp Dispatches Dip

Going by the looks, the differences between the test mule and Scrambler 400X are small yet significant. To begin, the tail lamp unit is different and simpler and so is the grab rail with a simpler design replacing the split handle ones. The seat is also black one-piece unit draped in simpler material compared to the two-piece saddle finished in brown with stitching. Furthermore, the knuckle guards have been given a miss as the rear brake pedal is of a simpler design. All of the above has been done to cut corners to save cost to eventually bring the sticker price down. However, one change that apparently adds some bulk to the motorcycle is the new side panels that are larger in size replacing the oval ones.

In terms of powertrain, it is quite possible that the more affordable version of the Scrambler 400X will be powered by the same motor from the Speed T4 which has a slightly reduced power figure compared to the Speed 400. On the T4, the motor is tuned to deliver 30 bhp and 36 Nm, mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Suspension duties continue to be handled by USDs and a monoshock, while braking is handled by disc brakes at both ends.

Also Read: Triumph Speed T4 Launched In India At Rs 2.17 Lakh

Expect Triumph to launch the new Scrambler 400X variant soon and offer it in a fresh palette of colours to separate it from the Scrambler 400X. Currently, Triumph retails the Scrambler 400X at Rs 2.64 lakh, ex-showroom, suggesting that the new more affordable model will be be Rs 15,000 to 20,000 cheaper.

Image Credit