Triumph Speed Triple RX Teased; Global Unveil On May 13

Triumph Motorcycles has teased a new variant of the Speed Triple 1200 RS on its social media platforms. While the standard Speed Triple 1200 RS already stands as a formidable litre-class naked roadster, the upcoming variant—likely to be named the 'RX'—is expected to be even sportier with components borrowed from the Speed Triple RR. Potential enhancements include upgraded cycle parts, sportier rider ergonomics, and possibly some tweaks to the engine and power output. The upcoming Speed Triple RX variant will officially be unveiled for global markets on May 13, 2025.

The teaser clip released by Triumph provides a glimpse of the upcoming motorcycle, dressed in a striking neon green colour, featuring the 'RX' branding on the fuel tank. For those who are well-versed with the Triumph brand may recall the Street Triple RX from nearly a decade ago, suggesting the British bike maker is set to revive the 'RX' moniker with a more performance-focused edge in the litre-class range.

The Speed Triple RX is expected to come with revised rider ergonomics that are more aggressive for a more committed experience. Furthermore, expect the motorcycle to feature semi-active electronic suspension that was introduced on the half-faired Speed Triple RR. Additionally, expect the new variant to come with fatter tyres and upgraded braking hardware.

The Speed Triple 1200 RS is powered by a 1,160 cc inline triple-cylinder engine that produces 177.5 bhp of max power and 125 Nm of peak torque mated to a 6-speed gearbox equipped with a bi-directional quick-shifter.

Owing to the low response for the Speed Triple RS in the India compared to the Street Triple RS, the chances of the Speed Triple RX making its way to India is slim.