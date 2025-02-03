2025 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS Unveiled

Triumph Motorcycles has unveiled the 2025 Speed Triple 1200 RS for the global market. The latest iteration of the bike gets a range of new tweaks on the electronic and mechanical front. The engine of the motorcycle has also been revised and now makes marginally more power than before. The new Speed Triple 1200 RS is expected to hit the Indian market soon, and is already listed on Triumph India’s website.

Also Read: 2025 Triumph Speed Twin 1200, Speed Twin 1200 RS Launched In India



Visually, the Speed Triple 1200 RS gets a few subtle tweaks over its predecessor. The most notable cosmetic change on the motorcycle is the new sleek-looking tail lamp, and a sharper tail section. The 5.0-inch TFT display has also been retained. In terms of electronics, the motorcycle now gets front wheel lift control, engine braking control and brake slide control, as well as fully adjustable cruise control. The motorcycle continues to feature five ride modes – Rain, Road, Sport, Track, Rider, alongside cornering ABS and cornering traction control.

Also Read: Triumph Rocket 3 Evel Knievel Limited Edition Models Unveiled



Suspension duties on the motorcycle are handled by 43 mm upside-down forks up front and a rear monoshock, fully-adjustable on both ends. The new Speed Triple R features Öhlins’ latest-generation SmartEC3 semi-active suspension with Öhlins Objective Based Tuning Interface (OBTi), which allows riders to adjust the suspension’s damping characteristics. On the braking front, the bike gets 320 mm twin floating discs up front with Brembo Stylema calipers while the rear gets a single 220 mm disc with twin piston calipers by Brembo. The motorcycle is shod with Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP V3 tyres which are fitted as standard.

Also Read: Upcoming Triumph Thruxton 400 Spied Ahead Of Debut



On the powertrain front, the motorcycle continues to be powered by a liquid-cooled 1,160 cc triple-cylinder engine, although it receives a few tweaks and now churns out 180 bhp and 128 Nm, just over 2 bhp and 3 Nm more than before. The engine comes mated to a six-speed gearbox, aided by a bi-directional quickshifter like before.