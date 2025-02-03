Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Renault ArkanaVolvo EX90 RechargeMG 4 EVToyota bZ4XAudi New Q5
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Honda PCX 160KTM New RC 390Benelli 402 SHonda CBR300RKTM New 390 Duke
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

2025 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS Unveiled

The latest iteration of Triumph’s naked motorcycle gets a range of new electronics, alongside tweaks to the engine
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 3, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Triumph has unveiled the 2025 Speed Triple 1200 RS.
  • Gets a range of new electronics.
  • Powered by Triumph’s 1,160 cc triple-cylinder engine.

Triumph Motorcycles has unveiled the 2025 Speed Triple 1200 RS for the global market. The latest iteration of the bike gets a range of new tweaks on the electronic and mechanical front. The engine of the motorcycle has also been revised and now makes marginally more power than before. The new Speed Triple 1200 RS is expected to hit the Indian market soon, and is already listed on Triumph India’s website.

 

Also Read2025 Triumph Speed Twin 1200, Speed Twin 1200 RS Launched In India
 

Visually, the Speed Triple 1200 RS gets a few subtle tweaks over its predecessor. The most notable cosmetic change on the motorcycle is the new sleek-looking tail lamp, and a sharper tail section. The 5.0-inch TFT display has also been retained. In terms of electronics, the motorcycle now gets front wheel lift control, engine braking control and brake slide control, as well as fully adjustable cruise control. The motorcycle continues to feature five ride modes – Rain, Road, Sport, Track, Rider, alongside cornering ABS and cornering traction control. 

 

Also ReadTriumph Rocket 3 Evel Knievel Limited Edition Models Unveiled
 2025 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS Unveiled 1

 

Suspension duties on the motorcycle are handled by 43 mm upside-down forks up front and a rear monoshock, fully-adjustable on both ends. The new Speed Triple R features Öhlins’ latest-generation SmartEC3 semi-active suspension with Öhlins Objective Based Tuning Interface (OBTi), which allows riders to adjust the suspension’s damping characteristics. On the braking front, the bike gets 320 mm twin floating discs up front with Brembo Stylema calipers while the rear gets a single 220 mm disc with twin piston calipers by Brembo. The motorcycle is shod with Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP V3 tyres which are fitted as standard. 

 

Also ReadUpcoming Triumph Thruxton 400 Spied Ahead Of Debut
 2025 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS Unveiled 2

 

On the powertrain front, the motorcycle continues to be powered by a liquid-cooled 1,160 cc triple-cylinder engine, although it receives a few tweaks and now churns out 180 bhp and 128 Nm, just over 2 bhp and 3 Nm more than before. The engine comes mated to a six-speed gearbox, aided by a bi-directional quickshifter like before.

# Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS# Triumph India# Triumph street naked# Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS features# 2025 Triumph Speed Triple 1200# Bikes# Cover Story# Two Wheelers
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The Speed T4 is now the most affordable model from the Triumph 400 cc family, and features a retuned version of the same 398 cc engine that makes less power
    Triumph Speed T4 Launched In India At Rs 2.17 Lakh
  • The motorcycle was initially supposed to launch by April-May 2024, but was delayed for unknown reasons
    Triumph Daytona 660 Starts Arriving At Dealerships; India Launch Imminent
  • The updated bike looks to be sportier, with a more committed riding position, as well as semi-active electronic suspension.
    New Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS Spotted On Test
  • We take a look at how the Triumph Street Triple R's rivals like the Kawasaki Z900, the Ducati Scrambler Icon, and the BMW F900R stack up against it in pricing.
    Triumph Street Triple 765 R Vs Rivals: Price Comparison
  • The 2023 Triumph Street Triple 765 range has finally been launched in India
    2023 Triumph Street Triple 765 Range Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs 10.17 Lakh

Latest News

  • Gaurav Gupta will be responsible for heading the company’s two-wheeler business (both ICE and EV) in the Indian market in his role as President – India 2W business
    Gaurav Gupta Exits MG, Joins TVS Motor Company
  • KTM, which acquired a 50.1 per cent stake in MV Agusta barely a year ago, is currently facing a financial crisis, and the Italian firm has now severed ties with the Austrian bike maker.
    MV Agusta Splits From KTM; Art Of Mobility S.A. Takes Full Control
  • The latest iteration of Triumph’s naked motorcycle gets a range of new electronics, alongside tweaks to the engine
    2025 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS Unveiled
  • Yamaha India has filed a design patent for the updated YZF-R3, which was globally unveiled in October 2024.
    Updated Yamaha YZF-R3 Design Patented In India
  • The Syros will be offered in six trim levels - HTK, HTK (O), HTK+, HTX, HTX+ and HTX+(O)
    Kia Syros SUV: Variants Explained
  • So far, all two-wheeler brands in the Indian market have registered a growth in January 2025 sales as compared to the same month last year.
    Two-Wheeler Sales January 2025: Hero MotoCorp, Royal Enfield, TVS Register Growth
  • KTM India recently chalked out all the specifications of the second-gen 390 Adventure. We compare the new iteration with the old model to see what has changed.
    KTM 390 Adventure: Old vs New – What Has Changed?
  • In January, manufacturers such as Maruti Suzuki and Toyota India reported an increase in sales, while sales for Hyundai and Tata declined
    Auto Sales January 2025: Maruti Suzuki, MG, Toyota, Report Growth; Hyundai, Tata Register Dip
  • Vikram Kasbekar, Executive Director of the company will take over as acting CEO with effect from May 1, 2025
    Niranjan Gupta Steps Down As CEO Of Hero MotoCorp
  • The Apex Edition variants get a few additional accessories over the standard City
    Honda City Apex Edition Launched At Rs 13.30 Lakh

Popular Triumph Models

car&bike
About Us
Used Cars
Sell Your Car
Merger Scheme Copy
NCLT Order
Investor Relations
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Tata Punch
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2025. All rights reserved