Triumph Street Triple 765 R Vs Rivals: Price Comparison

The Triumph Street Triple 765 R has been launched in India along with the top-spec Street Triple 765 RS, with prices starting at Rs 10.17 lakh and Rs 11.81 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. For this comparison, we have chosen the base, Triumph Street Triple 765 R, which has a slightly different state of tune on the inline three-cylinder engine. On the 765 R, the 765 cc engine produces 118.4 bhp at 11,500 rpm with a peak torque output of 80 Nm at 9,500 rpm.

The Triumph Street Triple 765 R is priced at Rs 10.17 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Triumph Street Triple 765 R now comes with a six-axis IMU, like the top-spec 765 RS, with lean-sensitive traction control (with wheelie control) as well as cornering ABS. From a price perspective, the new Street Triple 765 R offers quite some bang for your buck. But how does it compare with some similarly priced motorcycles in the market, such as the Kawasaki Z900, Ducati Scrambler Icon, and BMW F900R? Here is an indication of how these motorcycles compete with Triumph’s latest offering in terms of pricing.

Model Prices Triumph Street Triple 765 R Rs 10.17 lakh Kawasaki Z900 Rs 9.11 lakh Ducati Scrambler Icon Rs 9.39 lakh BMW F900R Rs 10.80 lakh

Kawasaki Z900:

The Kawasaki Z900 is priced at Rs 9.11 lakh, comparatively cheaper than the Street Triple R

Up first is the Kawasaki Z900, powered by a 948 cc liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, in-line four-cylinder engine that produces 123.29 bhp at 11,500 rpm with a peak torque output of 98.6 Nm at 7,700 rpm. The Z900 boasts a long list of features including riding modes: Sport, Road, Rain, and a manual setting (Rider), similar to the ones seen on the Street Triple R. The Kawasaki Z900 is priced at Rs 9.11 lakh, comparatively less expensive on outright pricing than the Triumph Street Triple R.

Ducati Scrambler Icon:

The Ducati Scrambler Icon is priced at Rs 9.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

Then we have the Ducati Scrambler Icon. Although a neo-retro scrambler, it's powered by an 803-cc L-Twin, desmodromic distribution, 2 valves per cylinder, air-cooled type engine that produces 72 bhp at 8,250 rpm with a peak torque output of 66.2 Nm at 5750 rpm. It also comes with dedicated riding modes - Road and Wet. The Scrambler Icon is priced at Rs. 9.39 lakh (ex-showroom).

BMW F900R:

The BMW F900R price starts at Rs 10.80 lakh (ex-showroom).

Next, we have the BMW F900R, which gets an 895 cc, water-cooled, four-stroke, inline two-cylinder engine with four valves per cylinder. The F900R produces 97.64 bhp at 8,500 rpm with a peak torque output of 90.3 Nm at 6500 rpm. It features two riding modes: Rain and Road, along with the automatic stability control as standard. The BMW F900R price starts at 10.80 lakh (ex-showroom), being higher than the Street Triple 765 R by Rs 63,000.